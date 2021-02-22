If you want to take a quick look at the composable in effect, you should visit the 🌍 demo.
This package is a Vue version of the useSound React hook by joshwcomeau.
Package can be added using yarn:
yarn add @vueuse/sound
Or, use NPM:
npm install @vueuse/sound
This is the most basic example of how fast you can implement sounds in your app using @vueuse/sound.
<template>
<button @click="play">Play a sound</button>
</template>
<script>
import { useSound } from '@vueuse/sound'
import buttonSfx from '../assets/button.mp3'
export default {
setup() {
const { play } = useSound(buttonSfx)
return {
play,
}
},
}
</script>
This example is shown in the demo.
For the user's sake, browsers don't allow websites to produce sound until the user has interacted with them (eg. by clicking on something). No sound will be produced until the user clicks, taps, or triggers something.
useSound takes advantage of this: because we know that sounds won't be needed immediately on-load, we can lazy-load a third-party dependency.
useSound will add about 1kb gzip to your bundle, and will asynchronously fetch an additional package after load, which clocks in around 9kb gzip.
If the user does happen to click with something that makes noise before this dependency has been loaded and fetched, it will be a no-op (everything will still work, but no sound effect will play). In my experience this is exceedingly rare.
Consider the following snippet of code:
const playbackRate = ref(0.75)
const { play } = useSound('/path/to/sound', { playbackRate })
playbackRate doesn't just serve as an initial value for the sound effect. If
playbackRate changes, the sound will immediately begin playing at a new rate. This is true for all options passed to the
useSound composable.
The
useSound composable takes two arguments:
ComposableOptions)
It produces an array with two values:
ExposedData)
When calling the function to play the sound, you can pass it a set of options (
PlayOptions).
Let's go through each of these in turn.
When calling
useSound, you can pass it a variety of options:
|Name
|Value
|volume
|number
|playbackRate
|number
|interrupt
|boolean
|soundEnabled
|boolean
|sprite
|SpriteMap
|[delegated]
|—
volume is a number from
0 to
1, where
1 is full volume and
0 is comletely muted.
playbackRate is a number from
0.5 to
4. It can be used to slow down or speed up the sample. Like a turntable, changes to speed also affect pitch.
interrupt specifies whether or not the sound should be able to "overlap" if the
play function is called again before the sound has ended.
soundEnabled allows you to pass a value (typically from context or redux or something) to mute all sounds. Note that this can be overridden in the
PlayOptions, see below
sprite allows you to use a single
useSound composable for multiple sound effects. See “Sprites” below.
[delegated] refers to the fact that any additional argument you pass in
ComposableOptions will be forwarded to the
Howl constructor. See "Escape hatches" below for more information.
play function
When calling the composable, you get back a play function as the first item in the tuple:
const { play } = useSound('/meow.mp3')
// ^ What we're talking about
You can call this function without any arguments when you want to trigger the sound. You can also call it with a
PlayOptions object:
|Name
|Value
|id
|string
|forceSoundEnabled
|boolean
|playbackRate
|number
id is used for sprite identification. See “Sprites” below.
forceSoundEnabled allows you to override the
soundEnabled boolean passed to
ComposableOptions. You generally never want to do this. The only exception I've found: triggering a sound on the "Mute" button.
playbackRate is another way you can set a new playback rate, same as in
ComposableOptions. In general you should prefer to do it through
ComposableOptions, this is an escape hatch.
The composable produces a tuple with 2 options, the play function and an
ExposedData object:
const [play, exposedData] = useSound('/meow.mp3')
// ^ What we're talking about
|Name
|Value
|stop
|function ((id?: string) => void)
|pause
|function ((id?: string) => void)
|isPlaying
|boolean
|duration
|number (or null)
|sound
|Howl (or null)
stop is a function you can use to pre-emptively halt the sound.
pause is like
stop, except it can be resumed from the same point. Unless you know you'll want to resume, you should use
stop;
pause hogs resources, since it expects to be resumed at some point.
isPlaying lets you know whether this sound is currently playing or not. When the sound reaches the end, or it's interrupted with
stop or
paused, this value will flip back to
false. You can use this to show some UI only while the sound is playing.
duration is the length of the sample, in milliseconds. It will be
null until the sample has been loaded. Note that for sprites, it's the length of the entire file.
sound is an escape hatch. It grants you access to the underlying
Howl instance. See the Howler documentation to learn more about how to use it. Note that this will be
null for the first few moments after the component mounts.
An audio sprite is a single audio file that holds multiple samples. Instead of loading many individual sounds, you can load a single file and slice it up into multiple sections which can be triggered independently.
There can be a performance benefit to this, since it's less parallel network requests, but it can also be worth doing this if a single component needs multiple samples. See the Drum Machine component for an example.
For sprites, we'll need to define a
SpriteMap. It looks like this:
const spriteMap = {
laser: [0, 300],
explosion: [1000, 300],
meow: [2000, 75],
}
SpriteMap is an object. The keys are the
ids for individual sounds. The value is a tuple (array of fixed length) with 2 items:
This visualization might make it clearer:
We can pass our SpriteMap as one of our ComposableOptions:
const { play } = useSound('/path/to/sprite.mp3', {
sprite: {
laser: [0, 300],
explosion: [1000, 300],
meow: [2000, 75],
},
})
To play a specific sprite, we'll pass its
id when calling the
play function:
<button
@click="play({id: 'laser'})"
>
Howler is a very powerful library, and we've only exposed a tiny slice of what it can do in
useSound. We expose two escape hatches to give you more control.
First, any unrecognized option you pass to
ComposableOptions will be delegated to
Howl. You can see the full list of options in the Howler docs. Here's an example of how we can use
onend to fire a function when our sound stops playing:
const { play } = useSound('/thing.mp3', {
onend: () => {
console.info('Sound ended!')
},
})
If you need more control, you should be able to use the
sound object directly, which is an instance of Howler.
For example: Howler exposes a
fade method, which lets you fade a sound in or out. You can call this method directly on the
sound object:
<template>
<button
@click={sound.fade(0, 1, 1000)}
>
Click to win
</button>
</template>
<script>
import { useSound } from '@vueuse/sound'
export default {
setup() {
const { play, sound } = useSound('/win-theme.mp3')
return {
sound
}
}
}
</script>
All the credit behind this idea goes to Josh W. Comeau.
The documentation of this package has only been updated for Vue Composition API instead of React Hooks.
If you like this package, consider following me on GitHub and on Twitter.