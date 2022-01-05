Vue Composables putting your components in motion

🏎 Smooth animations based on Popmotion

based on 🎮 Declarative API

API 🚀 Plug & play with 10+ presets

& with ✅ Supports Vue 2 & 3 using vue-demi

using 🚚 Supports Nuxt using nuxt-use-motion

using ✨ Written in TypeScript

🏋️‍♀️ Lightweight with <20kb bundle size

Quick Start

Let's get started quick by installing the package and adding the plugin.

From your terminal:

pnpm add @vueuse/motion

In your Vue app entry file:

import { createApp } from 'vue' import { MotionPlugin } from '@vueuse/motion' import App from './App.vue' const app = createApp(App) app.use(MotionPlugin) app.mount( '#app' )

You can now animate any of your component, HTML or SVG elements using v-motion .

<template> <div v-motion :initial="{ opacity: 0, y: 100, }" :enter="{ opacity: 1, y: 0, }" /> </template>

To see more about how to use directives, check out Directive Usage.

To see more about what properties you can animate, check out Motion Properties.

To see more about how to create your own animations styles, check out Transition Properties.

To see more about what are variants and how you can use them, check out Variants.

To see more about how to control your declared variants, check out Motion Instance.

Credits

This package is heavily inspired by Framer Motion.

I would also like to thank antfu and patak for their kind help!

