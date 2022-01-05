openbase logo
@vueuse/motion

by vueuse
2.0.0-beta.4 (see all)

🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

728

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Animation

Readme

🤹 @vueuse/motion

npm npm Netlify Status

Vue Composables putting your components in motion

  • 🏎 Smooth animations based on Popmotion
  • 🎮 Declarative API
  • 🚀 Plug & play with 10+ presets
  • ✅ Supports Vue 2 & 3 using vue-demi
  • 🚚 Supports Nuxt using nuxt-use-motion
  • ✨ Written in TypeScript
  • 🏋️‍♀️ Lightweight with <20kb bundle size

🌍 Documentation

👀 Demos

Quick Start

Let's get started quick by installing the package and adding the plugin.

From your terminal:

pnpm add @vueuse/motion

In your Vue app entry file:

import { createApp } from 'vue'
import { MotionPlugin } from '@vueuse/motion'
import App from './App.vue'

const app = createApp(App)

app.use(MotionPlugin)

app.mount('#app')

You can now animate any of your component, HTML or SVG elements using v-motion.

<template>
  <div
    v-motion
    :initial="{
      opacity: 0,
      y: 100,
    }"
    :enter="{
      opacity: 1,
      y: 0,
    }"
  />
</template>

To see more about how to use directives, check out Directive Usage.

To see more about what properties you can animate, check out Motion Properties.

To see more about how to create your own animations styles, check out Transition Properties.

To see more about what are variants and how you can use them, check out Variants.

To see more about how to control your declared variants, check out Motion Instance.

Credits

This package is heavily inspired by Framer Motion.

I would also like to thank antfu and patak for their kind help!

If you like this package, consider following me on GitHub and on Twitter.

👋

