Document head manager for Vue 3.
@vueuse/head is a Vue composition API that helps you manage
<title>,
<meta> and other elements inside document head, it has no dependencies and we always try to keep it as slim as possible.
npm i @vueuse/head
# Or Yarn
yarn add @vueuse/head
Register the Vue plugin:
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import { createHead } from '@vueuse/head'
const app = createApp()
const head = createHead()
app.use(head)
app.mount('#app')
Manage
head with the composition API
useHead in your component:
<script>
import { defineComponent, computed, reactive } from 'vue'
import { useHead } from '@vueuse/head'
export default defineComponent({
setup() {
const siteData = reactive({
title: `My website`,
description: `My beautiful website`,
})
useHead({
// Can be static or computed
title: computed(() => siteData.title),
meta: [
{
name: `description`,
content: computed(() => siteData.description),
},
],
})
},
})
</script>
import { renderToString } from '@vue/server-renderer'
import { renderHeadToString } from '@vueuse/head'
const appHTML = await renderToString(yourVueApp)
// `head` is created from `createHead()`
const { headTags, htmlAttrs, bodyAttrs } = renderHeadToString(head)
const finalHTML = `
<html${htmlAttrs}>
<head>
${headTags}
</head>
<body${bodyAttrs}>
<div id="app">${appHTML}</div>
</body>
</html>
`
createHead()
Create the head manager instance.
useHead(head: HeadObject | Ref<HeadObject>)
interface HeadObject {
title?: MaybeRef<string>
meta?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs[]>
link?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs[]>
base?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs>
style?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs[]>
script?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs[]>
htmlAttrs?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs>
bodyAttrs?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs>
}
interface HeadAttrs {
[attrName: string]: any
}
For
meta tags, we use
name and
property to prevent duplicated tags, you can instead use the
key attribute if the same
name or
property is allowed:
useHead({
meta: [
{
property: 'og:locale:alternate',
content: 'zh',
key: 'zh',
},
{
property: 'og:locale:alternate',
content: 'en',
key: 'en',
},
],
})
To set the
textContent of an element, use the
children attribute:
useHead({
style: [
{
children: `body {color: red}`,
},
],
})
useHead also takes reactive object or ref as the argument, for example:
const head = reactive({ title: 'Website Title' })
useHead(head)
const title = ref('Website Title')
useHead({ title })
<Head>
Besides
useHead, you can also manipulate head tags using the
<Head> component:
<script setup lang="ts">
import { Head } from '@vueuse/head'
</script>
<template>
<Head>
<title>Hello World</title>
<base href="/base" />
<html lang="en-US" class="theme-dark" />
</Head>
</template>
Note that you need to use
<html> and
<body> to set
htmlAttrs and
bodyAttrs respectively, children for these two tags and self-closing tags like
<meta>,
<link> and
<base> are also ignored.
renderHeadToString(head: Head)
HTMLResult
interface HTMLResult {
// Tags in `<head>`
readonly headTags: string
// Attributes for `<html>`
readonly htmlAttrs: string
// Attributes for `<body>`
readonly bodyAttrs: string
}
Render the head manager instance to HTML tags in string form.
