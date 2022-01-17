Document head manager for Vue 3.

@vueuse/head is a Vue composition API that helps you manage <title> , <meta> and other elements inside document head, it has no dependencies and we always try to keep it as slim as possible.

Installation

npm i @vueuse/head yarn add @vueuse/head

Usage

Register the Vue plugin:

import { createApp } from 'vue' import { createHead } from '@vueuse/head' const app = createApp() const head = createHead() app.use(head) app.mount( '#app' )

Manage head with the composition API useHead in your component:

<script> import { defineComponent, computed, reactive } from 'vue' import { useHead } from '@vueuse/head' export default defineComponent({ setup() { const siteData = reactive({ title: `My website`, description: `My beautiful website`, }) useHead({ // Can be static or computed title: computed(() => siteData.title), meta: [ { name: `description`, content: computed(() => siteData.description), }, ], }) }, }) </script>

Server-side rendering

import { renderToString } from '@vue/server-renderer' import { renderHeadToString } from '@vueuse/head' const appHTML = await renderToString(yourVueApp) const { headTags, htmlAttrs, bodyAttrs } = renderHeadToString(head) const finalHTML = ` <html ${htmlAttrs} > <head> ${headTags} </head> <body ${bodyAttrs} > <div id="app"> ${appHTML} </div> </body> </html> `

API

Create the head manager instance.

useHead(head: HeadObject | Ref<HeadObject>)

interface HeadObject { title?: MaybeRef< string > meta?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs[]> link?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs[]> base?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs> style?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs[]> script?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs[]> htmlAttrs?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs> bodyAttrs?: MaybeRef<HeadAttrs> } interface HeadAttrs { [attrName: string ]: any }

For meta tags, we use name and property to prevent duplicated tags, you can instead use the key attribute if the same name or property is allowed:

useHead({ meta: [ { property: 'og:locale:alternate' , content: 'zh' , key: 'zh' , }, { property: 'og:locale:alternate' , content: 'en' , key: 'en' , }, ], })

To set the textContent of an element, use the children attribute:

useHead({ style: [ { children: `body {color: red}` , }, ], })

useHead also takes reactive object or ref as the argument, for example:

const head = reactive({ title: 'Website Title' }) useHead(head)

const title = ref( 'Website Title' ) useHead({ title })

Besides useHead , you can also manipulate head tags using the <Head> component:

<script setup lang="ts"> import { Head } from '@vueuse/head' </script> <template> <Head> <title>Hello World</title> <base href="/base" /> <html lang="en-US" class="theme-dark" /> </Head> </template>

Note that you need to use <html> and <body> to set htmlAttrs and bodyAttrs respectively, children for these two tags and self-closing tags like <meta> , <link> and <base> are also ignored.

Returns: HTMLResult

interface HTMLResult { readonly headTags: string readonly htmlAttrs: string readonly bodyAttrs: string }

Render the head manager instance to HTML tags in string form.

License

