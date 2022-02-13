openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@vueuse/electron

by vueuse
7.3.0 (see all)

Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities for Vue 2 and 3

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

187

GitHub Stars

8.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

191

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VueUse - Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities
Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities

NPM version NPM Downloads Docs & Demos Function Count
GitHub stars

🚀 Features

  • 🎪 Interactive docs & demos
  • 🕶 Seamless migration: Works for both Vue 3 and 2
  • Fully tree shakeable: Only take what you want, bundle size
  • 🦾 Type Strong: Written in Typescript, with TS Docs
  • 🔋 SSR Friendly
  • 🌎 No bundler required: Usable via CDN
  • 🔩 Flexible: Configurable event filters and targets
  • 🔌 Optional Add-ons: Router, Firebase, RxJS, etc.

🦄 Usage

import { useMouse, usePreferredDark, useLocalStorage } from '@vueuse/core'

export default {
  setup() {
    // tracks mouse position
    const { x, y } = useMouse()

    // is user prefers dark theme
    const isDark = usePreferredDark()

    // persist state in localStorage
    const store = useLocalStorage(
      'my-storage',
      {
        name: 'Apple',
        color: 'red',
      },
    )

    return { x, y, isDark, store }
  }
}

Refer to functions list or documentations for more details.

📦 Install

🎩 From v4.0, it works for Vue 2 & 3 within a single package by the power of vue-demi!

npm i @vueuse/core

Add ons | Nuxt Module

From v6.0, VueUse requires vue >= v3.2 or @vue/composition-api >= v1.1

Demos

CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/shared"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/core"></script>

It will be exposed to global as window.VueUse

🪴 Project Activity

Alt

🧱 Contribute

See the Contributing Guide

🌸 Thanks

This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome projects.

And thanks to all the contributors on GitHub!

👨‍🚀 Contributors

Financial Contributors on Open Collective

📄 License

MIT License © 2019-PRESENT Anthony Fu

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial