Really useful utility package. Is full of surprising features, works for both vue 2 & 3 and is written in typescript to name a few strong points of the library. It has stuff for browser interaction (clipboard/location/fullscreen etc) state, and many more utilities.

Ricardo A. Vargas R. ● Dominican Republic ● 63 Rating s ● 52 Review s ●

3 months ago

Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant

I think this is the Lodash of the modern Vue.js development. This library just helps. You don't need to reinvent the wheel, time is more important. This library has a lot of tools to simplify and speed up your front-end development process. Anybody who uses it can agree.