openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@vueuse/core

by vueuse
7.2.2 (see all)

Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities for Vue 2 and 3

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

87K

GitHub Stars

8.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

191

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.9/57
Read All Reviews
Jogai
ricardov03

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

VueUse - Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities
Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities

NPM version NPM Downloads Docs & Demos Function Count
GitHub stars

🚀 Features

  • 🎪 Interactive docs & demos
  • 🕶 Seamless migration: Works for both Vue 3 and 2
  • Fully tree shakeable: Only take what you want, bundle size
  • 🦾 Type Strong: Written in Typescript, with TS Docs
  • 🔋 SSR Friendly
  • 🌎 No bundler required: Usable via CDN
  • 🔩 Flexible: Configurable event filters and targets
  • 🔌 Optional Add-ons: Router, Firebase, RxJS, etc.

🦄 Usage

import { useMouse, usePreferredDark, useLocalStorage } from '@vueuse/core'

export default {
  setup() {
    // tracks mouse position
    const { x, y } = useMouse()

    // is user prefers dark theme
    const isDark = usePreferredDark()

    // persist state in localStorage
    const store = useLocalStorage(
      'my-storage',
      {
        name: 'Apple',
        color: 'red',
      },
    )

    return { x, y, isDark, store }
  }
}

Refer to functions list or documentations for more details.

📦 Install

🎩 From v4.0, it works for Vue 2 & 3 within a single package by the power of vue-demi!

npm i @vueuse/core

Add ons | Nuxt Module

From v6.0, VueUse requires vue >= v3.2 or @vue/composition-api >= v1.1

Demos

CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/shared"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/core"></script>

It will be exposed to global as window.VueUse

🪴 Project Activity

Alt

🧱 Contribute

See the Contributing Guide

🌸 Thanks

This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome projects.

And thanks to all the contributors on GitHub!

👨‍🚀 Contributors

Financial Contributors on Open Collective

📄 License

MIT License © 2019-PRESENT Anthony Fu

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jogai11 Ratings10 Reviews
January 11, 2021
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Performant
Easy to Use

Really useful utility package. Is full of surprising features, works for both vue 2 & 3 and is written in typescript to name a few strong points of the library. It has stuff for browser interaction (clipboard/location/fullscreen etc) state, and many more utilities.

1
antfu
Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I think this is the Lodash of the modern Vue.js development. This library just helps. You don't need to reinvent the wheel, time is more important. This library has a lot of tools to simplify and speed up your front-end development process. Anybody who uses it can agree.

0
Rodolfo RománUnited States4 Ratings0 Reviews
6 days ago
lihai中国-浙江52 Ratings0 Reviews
疯狂coding
1 month ago
Jacky26 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial