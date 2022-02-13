Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities
import { useMouse, usePreferredDark, useLocalStorage } from '@vueuse/core'
export default {
setup() {
// tracks mouse position
const { x, y } = useMouse()
// is user prefers dark theme
const isDark = usePreferredDark()
// persist state in localStorage
const store = useLocalStorage(
'my-storage',
{
name: 'Apple',
color: 'red',
},
)
return { x, y, isDark, store }
}
}
Refer to functions list or documentations for more details.
🎩 From v4.0, it works for Vue 2 & 3 within a single package by the power of vue-demi!
npm i @vueuse/core
From v6.0, VueUse requires
vue>= v3.2 or
@vue/composition-api>= v1.1
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/shared"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/core"></script>
It will be exposed to global as
window.VueUse
See the Contributing Guide
This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome projects.
And thanks to all the contributors on GitHub!
MIT License © 2019-PRESENT Anthony Fu
Really useful utility package. Is full of surprising features, works for both vue 2 & 3 and is written in typescript to name a few strong points of the library. It has stuff for browser interaction (clipboard/location/fullscreen etc) state, and many more utilities.
I think this is the Lodash of the modern Vue.js development. This library just helps. You don't need to reinvent the wheel, time is more important. This library has a lot of tools to simplify and speed up your front-end development process. Anybody who uses it can agree.