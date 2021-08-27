openbase logo
@vuetify/vite-plugin

by vuetifyjs
1.0.0-alpha.10 (see all)

📦 A Webpack plugin for treeshaking Vuetify components and more

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

401

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vuetify-loader

Become a Patron

Automatic Imports

vuetify-loader will automatically import all Vuetify components as you use them

// webpack.config.js

const { VuetifyLoaderPlugin } = require('vuetify-loader')

exports.plugins.push(
  new VuetifyLoaderPlugin()
)

You can also provide a custom match function to import your own project's components too:

// webpack.config.js

const { VuetifyLoaderPlugin } = require('vuetify-loader')

exports.plugins.push(
  new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({
    /**
     * This function will be called for every tag used in each vue component
     * It should return an array, the first element will be inserted into the
     * components array, the second should be a corresponding import
     *
     * originalTag - the tag as it was originally used in the template
     * kebabTag    - the tag normalised to kebab-case
     * camelTag    - the tag normalised to PascalCase
     * path        - a relative path to the current .vue file
     * component   - a parsed representation of the current component
     */
    match (originalTag, { kebabTag, camelTag, path, component }) {
      if (kebabTag.startsWith('core-')) {
        return [camelTag, `import ${camelTag} from '@/components/core/${camelTag.substring(4)}.vue'`]
      }
    }
  })
)

or if you're using Vue CLI:

// vue.config.js

module.exports = {
  chainWebpack: config => {
    config.plugin('VuetifyLoaderPlugin').tap(args => [{
      match (originalTag, { kebabTag, camelTag, path, component }) {
        if (kebabTag.startsWith('core-')) {
          return [camelTag, `import ${camelTag} from '@/components/core/${camelTag.substring(4)}.vue'`]
        }
      }
    }])
  }
}

<template>
  <core-form>
    <v-card>
      ...
    </v-card>
  </core-form>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    ...
  }
</script>

Will be compiled into:

<template>
  <core-form>
    <v-card>
      ...
    </v-card>
  </core-form>
</template>

<script>
  import { VCard } from 'vuetify/lib'
  import CoreForm from '@/components/core/Form.vue'

  export default {
    components: {
      VCard,
      CoreForm
    },
    ...
  }
</script>

Progressive images

vuetify-loader can automatically generate low-res placeholders for the v-img component

NOTE: You must have ImageMagick, GraphicsMagick, or sharp installed for this to work

Add progressiveImages to the plugin options:

exports.plugins.push(
  new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({
    progressiveImages: true
  })
)

// vue-cli
module.exports = {
  chainWebpack: config => {
    config.plugin('VuetifyLoaderPlugin').tap(args => [{
      progressiveImages: true
    }])
  }
}

And away you go!

<v-img src="@/assets/some-image.jpg"></v-img>

NOTE: The src must follow vue-loader's transform rules

Loops and dynamic paths

progressiveImages only works on static paths, for use in a loop you have to require the image yourself:

<v-img v-for="i in 10" :src="require(`@/images/image-${i}.jpg?vuetify-preload`)" :key="i">

Configuration

progressiveImages: true can be replaced with an object for advanced configuration

new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({
  progressiveImages: {
    size: 12, // Use higher-resolution previews
    sharp: true // Use sharp instead of ImageMagick
  }
})

Options

size

Type: Number Default: 9

The minimum dimensions of the generated preview images in pixels

resourceQuery

Type: RegExp Default: /vuetify-preload/

Override the resource qury to match v-img URLs

If you only want some images to have placeholders, add ?lazy to the end of the request:

<v-img src="@/assets/some-image.jpg?lazy"></v-img>

And modify the regex to match:

new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({
  progressiveImages: {
    resourceQuery: /lazy\?vuetify-preload/
  }
})
sharp

Type: Boolean Default: false

Use sharp instead of GM for environments without ImageMagick. This will result in lower-quality images

graphicsMagick

Type: Boolean Default: false

Use GraphicsMagic instead of ImageMagick

registerStylesSSR

Type: Boolean Default: false

Register Vuetify styles in vue-style-loader.

This fixes styles not being loaded when doing SSR (for example when using @nuxtjs/vuetify). As Vuetify imports styles with JS, without this option, they do not get picked up by SSR.

⚠️ This option requires having manualInject set to true in vue-style-loader config.

