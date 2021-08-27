Automatic Imports

vuetify-loader will automatically import all Vuetify components as you use them

const { VuetifyLoaderPlugin } = require ( 'vuetify-loader' ) exports.plugins.push( new VuetifyLoaderPlugin() )

You can also provide a custom match function to import your own project's components too:

const { VuetifyLoaderPlugin } = require ( 'vuetify-loader' ) exports.plugins.push( new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({ match (originalTag, { kebabTag, camelTag, path, component }) { if (kebabTag.startsWith( 'core-' )) { return [camelTag, `import ${camelTag} from '@/components/core/ ${camelTag.substring( 4 )} .vue'` ] } } }) )

or if you're using Vue CLI:

module .exports = { chainWebpack : config => { config.plugin( 'VuetifyLoaderPlugin' ).tap( args => [{ match (originalTag, { kebabTag, camelTag, path, component }) { if (kebabTag.startsWith( 'core-' )) { return [camelTag, `import ${camelTag} from '@/components/core/ ${camelTag.substring( 4 )} .vue'` ] } } }]) } }

< template > < core-form > < v-card > ... </ v-card > </ core-form > </ template > < script > export default { ... } </ script >

Will be compiled into:

< template > < core-form > < v-card > ... </ v-card > </ core-form > </ template > < script > import { VCard } from 'vuetify/lib' import CoreForm from '@/components/core/Form.vue' export default { components : { VCard, CoreForm }, ... } </ script >

Progressive images

vuetify-loader can automatically generate low-res placeholders for the v-img component

NOTE: You must have ImageMagick, GraphicsMagick, or sharp installed for this to work

Add progressiveImages to the plugin options:

exports.plugins.push( new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({ progressiveImages : true }) ) module .exports = { chainWebpack : config => { config.plugin( 'VuetifyLoaderPlugin' ).tap( args => [{ progressiveImages : true }]) } }

And away you go!

< v-img src = "@/assets/some-image.jpg" > </ v-img >

NOTE: The src must follow vue-loader's transform rules

Loops and dynamic paths

progressiveImages only works on static paths, for use in a loop you have to require the image yourself:

< v-img v-for = "i in 10" :src = "require(`@/images/image-${i}.jpg?vuetify-preload`)" :key = "i" >

Configuration

progressiveImages: true can be replaced with an object for advanced configuration

new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({ progressiveImages : { size : 12 , sharp : true } })

Options

size

Type: Number Default: 9

The minimum dimensions of the generated preview images in pixels

resourceQuery

Type: RegExp Default: /vuetify-preload/

Override the resource qury to match v-img URLs

If you only want some images to have placeholders, add ?lazy to the end of the request:

< v-img src = "@/assets/some-image.jpg?lazy" > </ v-img >

And modify the regex to match:

new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({ progressiveImages : { resourceQuery : /lazy\?vuetify-preload/ } })

sharp

Type: Boolean Default: false

Use sharp instead of GM for environments without ImageMagick. This will result in lower-quality images

graphicsMagick

Type: Boolean Default: false

Use GraphicsMagic instead of ImageMagick

registerStylesSSR

Type: Boolean Default: false

Register Vuetify styles in vue-style-loader.

This fixes styles not being loaded when doing SSR (for example when using @nuxtjs/vuetify). As Vuetify imports styles with JS, without this option, they do not get picked up by SSR.