vuetify-loader will automatically import all Vuetify components as you use them
// webpack.config.js
const { VuetifyLoaderPlugin } = require('vuetify-loader')
exports.plugins.push(
new VuetifyLoaderPlugin()
)
You can also provide a custom match function to import your own project's components too:
// webpack.config.js
const { VuetifyLoaderPlugin } = require('vuetify-loader')
exports.plugins.push(
new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({
/**
* This function will be called for every tag used in each vue component
* It should return an array, the first element will be inserted into the
* components array, the second should be a corresponding import
*
* originalTag - the tag as it was originally used in the template
* kebabTag - the tag normalised to kebab-case
* camelTag - the tag normalised to PascalCase
* path - a relative path to the current .vue file
* component - a parsed representation of the current component
*/
match (originalTag, { kebabTag, camelTag, path, component }) {
if (kebabTag.startsWith('core-')) {
return [camelTag, `import ${camelTag} from '@/components/core/${camelTag.substring(4)}.vue'`]
}
}
})
)
or if you're using Vue CLI:
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: config => {
config.plugin('VuetifyLoaderPlugin').tap(args => [{
match (originalTag, { kebabTag, camelTag, path, component }) {
if (kebabTag.startsWith('core-')) {
return [camelTag, `import ${camelTag} from '@/components/core/${camelTag.substring(4)}.vue'`]
}
}
}])
}
}
<template>
<core-form>
<v-card>
...
</v-card>
</core-form>
</template>
<script>
export default {
...
}
</script>
Will be compiled into:
<template>
<core-form>
<v-card>
...
</v-card>
</core-form>
</template>
<script>
import { VCard } from 'vuetify/lib'
import CoreForm from '@/components/core/Form.vue'
export default {
components: {
VCard,
CoreForm
},
...
}
</script>
vuetify-loader can automatically generate low-res placeholders for the
v-img component
NOTE: You must have ImageMagick, GraphicsMagick, or sharp installed for this to work
Add
progressiveImages to the plugin options:
exports.plugins.push(
new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({
progressiveImages: true
})
)
// vue-cli
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: config => {
config.plugin('VuetifyLoaderPlugin').tap(args => [{
progressiveImages: true
}])
}
}
And away you go!
<v-img src="@/assets/some-image.jpg"></v-img>
NOTE: The src must follow vue-loader's transform rules
progressiveImages only works on static paths, for use in a loop you have to
require the image yourself:
<v-img v-for="i in 10" :src="require(`@/images/image-${i}.jpg?vuetify-preload`)" :key="i">
progressiveImages: true can be replaced with an object for advanced configuration
new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({
progressiveImages: {
size: 12, // Use higher-resolution previews
sharp: true // Use sharp instead of ImageMagick
}
})
size
Type:
Number
Default:
9
The minimum dimensions of the generated preview images in pixels
resourceQuery
Type:
RegExp
Default:
/vuetify-preload/
Override the resource qury to match v-img URLs
If you only want some images to have placeholders, add
?lazy to the end of the request:
<v-img src="@/assets/some-image.jpg?lazy"></v-img>
And modify the regex to match:
new VuetifyLoaderPlugin({
progressiveImages: {
resourceQuery: /lazy\?vuetify-preload/
}
})
sharp
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Use sharp instead of GM for environments without ImageMagick. This will result in lower-quality images
graphicsMagick
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Use GraphicsMagic instead of ImageMagick
registerStylesSSR
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Register Vuetify styles in vue-style-loader.
This fixes styles not being loaded when doing SSR (for example when using @nuxtjs/vuetify). As Vuetify imports styles with JS, without this option, they do not get picked up by SSR.
⚠️ This option requires having
manualInject set to
true in
vue-style-loader config.