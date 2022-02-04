





Supporting Vuetify

Vuetify is a MIT licensed project that is developed and maintained full-time by John Leider and Heather Leider; with support from the entire Core Team. Sponsor Vuetify and receive some awesome perks and support Open Source Software at the same time! 🎉

Funds donated through GitHub Sponsors and Patreon go directly to support John and Heather's full-time work on Vuetify. Funds donated via Open Collective are managed with transparent expenses and will be used for compensating work and expenses for Core team members. Your name/logo will receive proper recognition and exposure by donating on either platform.

Introduction

Vuetify is a Vue UI Library with beautifully handcrafted Components using the Material Design specification. No design skills required — everything you need to create amazing applications is at your fingertips. Supercharge your development process with all of the tools that you need to succeed:

Browser Support

Vuetify supports all modern browsers, including IE11 and Safari 9+ (using polyfills). Components are designed for a minimum width of 320px.

Vuetify Ecosystem

Plugins

Project Version Description @vuetify/cli-plugin-utils A collection of helper utilities for creating Vue CLI plugins eslint-config-vuetify An opinionated eslint-config for Vuetify eslint-plugin-vuetify An opinionated eslint-plugin for Vuetify vue-cli-plugin-vuetify A Vue CLI plugin for installing and configuring Vuetify vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-cli A Vue CLI plugin for scaffolding Vue applications vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-essentials A supplementary Vue CLI plugin used by @vuetify/preset vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-storybook A Vue CLI plugin for using Storybook w/ Vuetify @vuetify/preset n/a A Vue CLI preset for Vuetify vuetify-loader A webpack plugin for treeshaking and progressive image support vuex-cognito-module A Vuex module for AWS Cognito

Presets

Documentation

To check out the docs, visit vuetifyjs.com.

Questions

For help and support questions, please use our community chat. This issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Important Information before opening an issue. Issues not confirming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Contributing

Developers interested in contributing should read the Code of Conduct and the Contribution Guide.

Please do not ask general questions in an issue. Issues are only to report bugs, suggest enhancements, or request new features. For general questions and discussions, ask in the community chat.

To help you get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started. If you have any questions, please join us on the community chat.

We also have a list of help wanted issues that you might want to check.

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute 😍!

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

📑 License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present Vuetify LLC