vuese

One-stop solution for vue component documentation

Document

For detailed documentation: https://vuese.github.io/website/

Overview

Vuese Automatically generate documentation for your vue component, and provides a variety of solutions for generating component documentation to meet your different needs.

@vuese/cli is a command line tool that is very simple to use. If you want to quickly build a documentation site for your vue component or just want to generate markdown document for your vue component, then this tool might be a good choice. Please go to the details: @vuese/cli

The @vuese/parser module is the parser for the vue component, @vuese/cli internally parsing the vue component via the @vuese/parser module and extract the information we want. You can do any more advanced things with the interface provided by the @vuese/parser module. For the API documentation, please go to @vuese/parser

Online experience

Visit the following 👇 link to intuitively feel @vuese/parser :

An online experience playground for vuese

@vuese/markdown-render receives the result of the Vue file parsed by @vuese/parser as a parameter, generate a markdown string. @vuese/markdown-render is also used for @vuese/cli's document generation, in other words, you can use @vuese/markdown-render and @vuese/parser alone to write your own CLI tool to do something interesting.

@vuese/cli is a tool for quickly creating document prototypes that don't have a more flexible documentation solution. So this is why @vuese/loader and @vuese/webpack-plugin are needed.

Our goal is to focus only on the parts that can be automated, and does not limit how your document project is organized and what document framework is used. Of course, we can also provide fast solutions.

[WIP][todo]

[WIP][todo]

Roadmap

Planning for vuese2.x: Read our roadmap

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: yarn commit Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Developer Resources

Running a Local Build In root directory of your Vuese project: Run yarn run build Run yarn link In project that you want to use the libraries: If @vuese/cli is not yet installed, add it: yarn add @vuese/cli Run yarn link vuese-monorepo Navigate to node_modules/.bin and open vuese.cmd and vuese Change any instance of @vuese to vuese-monorepo\packages in both files To generate the documentation locally, run the vuese binary from node_modules/.bin : Run node_modules\.bin\vuese gen (cmd) or Run node_modules/.bin/vuese gen (powershell)

Get started immediately in a free online dev environment:

