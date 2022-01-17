One-stop solution for vue component documentation
This project is supported by our Backers
For detailed documentation: https://vuese.github.io/website/
Vuese Automatically generate documentation for your
vue component, and provides a variety of solutions for generating component documentation to meet your different needs.
@vuese/cli is a command line tool that is very simple to use. If you want to quickly build a documentation site for your
vue component or just want to generate
markdown document for your
vue component, then this tool might be a good choice. Please go to the details: @vuese/cli
The @vuese/parser module is the parser for the
vue component, @vuese/cli internally parsing the
vue component via the @vuese/parser module and extract the information we want. You can do any more advanced things with the interface provided by the @vuese/parser module. For the
API documentation, please go to @vuese/parser
Visit the following 👇 link to intuitively feel
@vuese/parser:
An online experience playground for vuese
@vuese/markdown-render receives the result of the Vue file parsed by @vuese/parser as a parameter, generate a
markdown string. @vuese/markdown-render is also used for @vuese/cli's document generation, in other words, you can use @vuese/markdown-render and @vuese/parser alone to write your own
CLI tool to do something interesting.
@vuese/cli is a tool for quickly creating document prototypes that don't have a more flexible documentation solution. So this is why
@vuese/loader and
@vuese/webpack-plugin are needed.
Our goal is to focus only on the parts that can be automated, and does not limit how your document project is organized and what document framework is used. Of course, we can also provide fast solutions.
[WIP][todo]
[WIP][todo]
Planning for vuese2.x: Read our roadmap
git checkout -b my-new-feature
yarn commit
git push origin my-new-feature
In root directory of your Vuese project:
yarn run build
yarn link
In project that you want to use the libraries:
@vuese/cli is not yet installed, add it:
yarn add @vuese/cli
yarn link vuese-monorepo
node_modules/.bin and open
vuese.cmd and
vuese
@vuese to
vuese-monorepo\packages in both files
To generate the documentation locally, run the vuese binary from
node_modules/.bin :
node_modules\.bin\vuese gen (cmd)
or
node_modules/.bin/vuese gen (powershell)
Get started immediately in a free online dev environment:
Thanks goes to these wonderful people:
|
HcySunYang
💻 ⚠️ 📖 💡
|
Barthélémy Ledoux
🐛 💻
|
Bernhard Wittmann
💻 🤔
|
Steve Young
🐛 💻
|
wulunyi
💻
|
Estelle00
💻
|
Matt Roxburgh
🐛 💻
|
James George
💻 📖
|
IWANABETHATGUY
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🐛
|
screetBloom
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🐛 🚇
|
Michele Girini
⚠️ 🐛 💻
Vuese © HcySunYang, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by HcySunYang.
homepage · GitHub @HcySunYang · Twitter @HcySunYang