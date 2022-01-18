Status

VuePress is now in maintenance mode. For a next-gen Vue-based SSG built on top of Vue 3 + Vite, check out VitePress.

Documentation

Check out our docs at https://vuepress.vuejs.org/.

Showcase

Contribution

Want to contribute? Check our Contributing Guide and issues for beginners!

yarn install yarn dev yarn test

If you don't have a local checkout, you can also open VuePress in Gitpod, a free online IDE for GitHub.

If you intend to make "substantial" changes to VuePress or its documentation, please checkout VuePress RFCs.

If you have a VuePress-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!

Contributors

Creator / Lead

Active Core Team

Core Team Emeriti

Here we honor some no-longer-active core team members who have made valuable contributions in the past.

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

License

MIT