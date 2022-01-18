openbase logo
@vuepress/plugin-notification

by vuejs
1.0.0-alpha.5 (see all)

📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator

24

19.9K

1mo ago

376

1

MIT

Not Found

No?

Readme

logo

Downloads Version License VuePress channel on Discord

Status

VuePress is now in maintenance mode. For a next-gen Vue-based SSG built on top of Vue 3 + Vite, check out VitePress.

Documentation

Check out our docs at https://vuepress.vuejs.org/.

Showcase

Contribution

Want to contribute? Check our Contributing Guide and issues for beginners!

yarn install # install all dependencies
yarn dev  # serves VuePress' own docs with itself
yarn test # make sure your code change pass the test

If you don't have a local checkout, you can also open VuePress in Gitpod, a free online IDE for GitHub.

If you intend to make "substantial" changes to VuePress or its documentation, please checkout VuePress RFCs.

If you have a VuePress-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!

Contributors

Creator / Lead

Evan You
Evan You
💻		 ULIVZ
ULIVZ
💻 📖

Active Core Team

Billyyyyy3320
Billyyyyy3320
💻		 Ben Hong
Ben Hong
💻 📖 💬		 meteorlxy
meteorlxy
💻		 Ramona
Ramona
💻 📖		 Franck Abgrall
Franck Abgrall
💻 💬

Core Team Emeriti

Here we honor some no-longer-active core team members who have made valuable contributions in the past.

Giraud Florent
Giraud Florent
💻		 Sarah Dayan
Sarah Dayan
💻 📖		 Vinayak Kulkarni
Vinayak Kulkarni
🔌 💻 📝		 Victoria Bergquist
Victoria Bergquist
💻 🎨		 Nikita Sobolev
Nikita Sobolev
💻 📖		 Fatih Acet
Fatih Acet
💻		 Vladimir Pouzanov
Vladimir Pouzanov
💻

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

License

MIT

