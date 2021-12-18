Official blog plugin for VuePress.
We strongly recommend that you read the Getting Started section before using this plugin.
yarn add -D @vuepress/plugin-blog
# OR npm install -D @vuepress/plugin-blog
module.exports = {
plugins: ['@vuepress/blog']
}
Please head documentation to see all available options.
