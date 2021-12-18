openbase logo
@vuepress/plugin-blog

by vuepressjs
1.9.4 (see all)

Official blog plugin for VuePress

Readme

@vuepress/plugin-blog

NPM version NPM downloads NPM LICENSE

Official blog plugin for VuePress.

Features

  • Classification: Powerful classification system lets you quickly classify your posts.
  • Pagination: Pagination runs through the entire plugin, and it has never been so simple.
  • Client APIs: Simple client APIs make it easier for you to write a blog theme.

Install

We strongly recommend that you read the Getting Started section before using this plugin.

yarn add -D @vuepress/plugin-blog
# OR npm install -D @vuepress/plugin-blog

Usage

module.exports = {
  plugins: ['@vuepress/blog'] 
}

Please head documentation to see all available options.

Projects Using @vuepress/plugin-blog

Feel free to add yours here...

LICENSE

@vuepress/plugin-blog © ULIVZ & Billyyyyy3320, Released under the MIT License.

github.com/ulivz · GitHub @ULIVZ · Twitter @_ulivz

github.com/billyyyyy3320 · GitHub @Billyyyyy3320

