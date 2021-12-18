Official blog plugin for VuePress.

Features

Classification : Powerful classification system lets you quickly classify your posts.

: Powerful classification system lets you quickly classify your posts. Pagination : Pagination runs through the entire plugin, and it has never been so simple.

: Pagination runs through the entire plugin, and it has never been so simple. Client APIs: Simple client APIs make it easier for you to write a blog theme.

Install

We strongly recommend that you read the Getting Started section before using this plugin.

yarn add -D @vuepress/plugin-blog

Usage

module .exports = { plugins : [ '@vuepress/blog' ] }

Please head documentation to see all available options.

Projects Using @vuepress/plugin-blog

70-lines-of-vuepress-blog-theme: A VuePress Blog Theme implemented in around 70 lines.

@vuepress/theme-blog: Default blog theme for VuePress.

vuepress-theme-modern-blog: A modern theme for Vue press using Element.UI design system

vuepress-theme-reco - A simple and beautiful vuepress blog theme

vuepress-theme-hope - A powerful vuepress blog theme with tons of features.

vuepress-theme-yuchanns: A github style vuepress blog theme

vuepress-theme-ic 🎉🎉🎉 A note-style vuepress blog theme with simple, clear and practical features for the purpose. The palest ink is better than the best memory.

vuepress-theme-blogue A minimalist blog theme with Material Design.

Feel free to add yours here...

LICENSE

@vuepress/plugin-blog © ULIVZ & Billyyyyy3320, Released under the MIT License.

