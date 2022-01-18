VuePress is now in maintenance mode. For a next-gen Vue-based SSG built on top of Vue 3 + Vite, check out VitePress.
Check out our docs at https://vuepress.vuejs.org/.
yarn install # install all dependencies
yarn dev # serves VuePress' own docs with itself
yarn test # make sure your code change pass the test
If you intend to make
"substantial" changes to VuePress or its documentation, please checkout VuePress RFCs.
