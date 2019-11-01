A new start to build SSR (Server-side rendered) applications with Vue CLI 3.x
https://vueneue.github.io/docs/
@vueneue/vue-cli-plugin-ssr: Vue CLI plugin to quick start a SSR application
@vueneue/ssr-core: Contain main sources for SSR
@vueneue/ssr-server: Koa server used to render pages
Install
vue add @vueneue/ssr
This plugins add 4 commands to run or build your application in SSR mode:
Start a development server with HMR
npm run ssr:serve
Build for production
npm run ssr:build
Start in production mode (need a
npm run ssr:build before)
npm run ssr:start
Generate static website
npm run generate
MIT: see LICENSE file