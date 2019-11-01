DEPRECATED: go to UVue



A new start to build SSR (Server-side rendered) applications with Vue CLI 3.x

Documentation

https://vueneue.github.io/docs/

Packages

@vueneue/vue-cli-plugin-ssr : Vue CLI plugin to quick start a SSR application

: Vue CLI plugin to quick start a SSR application @vueneue/ssr-core : Contain main sources for SSR

: Contain main sources for SSR @vueneue/ssr-server : Koa server used to render pages

Quick start

Install

vue add @vueneue/ssr

This plugins add 4 commands to run or build your application in SSR mode:

Start a development server with HMR

npm run ssr:serve

Build for production

npm run ssr:build

Start in production mode (need a npm run ssr:build before)

npm run ssr:start

Generate static website

npm run generate

License

MIT: see LICENSE file