41

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

DEPRECATED: go to UVue

VueNeue
A new start to build SSR (Server-side rendered) applications with Vue CLI 3.x

npm version TravisCI CircleCI AppVeyor

Documentation

https://vueneue.github.io/docs/

Packages

  • @vueneue/vue-cli-plugin-ssr: Vue CLI plugin to quick start a SSR application
  • @vueneue/ssr-core: Contain main sources for SSR
  • @vueneue/ssr-server: Koa server used to render pages

Quick start

Install

vue add @vueneue/ssr

This plugins add 4 commands to run or build your application in SSR mode:

Start a development server with HMR

npm run ssr:serve

Build for production

npm run ssr:build

Start in production mode (need a npm run ssr:build before)

npm run ssr:start

Generate static website

npm run generate

License

MIT: see LICENSE file

