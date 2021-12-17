openbase logo
@vuejs-community/vue-filter-date-parse

by vuejs-community
1.1.6 (see all)

Simple date parsing filter for Vue.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Installation

install from npm

$ npm install @vuejs-community/vue-filter-date-parse

and register in you Vue app

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueFilterDateParse from '@vuejs-community/vue-filter-date-parse';

Vue.use(VueFilterDateParse);

Usage

Using with dateFormat filter:

<template>
  <div>{{ '10.10.1989' | dateParse('DD.MM.YYYY') | dateFormat('YYYY-MM-DD') }}</div>
</template>

or

<template>
  <div>{{ '10.10.89' | dateParse('DD.MM.YY', { epoch: 1900 }) | dateFormat('YYYY-MM-DD') }}</div>
</template>

render as:

<div>1989-10-10</div>

Format Options

KeyInput
YearYYYY2000 2001 ... 2029 2030
YY00 01 ... 29 30
MonthMM01 02 ... 11 12
DayDD01 02 ... 30 31
HourHH00 01 ... 22 23
Minutemm00 01 ... 58 59
Secondss00 01 ... 58 59

Default format is YYYY.MM.DD HH:mm:ss

License

MIT © Vue.js Community

