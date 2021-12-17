Simple date parsing filter for Vue.js

Installation

install from npm

$ npm install @vuejs-community/vue-filter-date-parse

and register in you Vue app

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueFilterDateParse from '@vuejs-community/vue-filter-date-parse' ; Vue.use(VueFilterDateParse);

Usage

Using with dateFormat filter:

< template > < div > {{ '10.10.1989' | dateParse('DD.MM.YYYY') | dateFormat('YYYY-MM-DD') }} </ div > </ template >

or

< template > < div > {{ '10.10.89' | dateParse('DD.MM.YY', { epoch: 1900 }) | dateFormat('YYYY-MM-DD') }} </ div > </ template >

render as:

< div > 1989-10-10 </ div >

Format Options

Key Input Year YYYY 2000 2001 ... 2029 2030 YY 00 01 ... 29 30 Month MM 01 02 ... 11 12 Day DD 01 02 ... 30 31 Hour HH 00 01 ... 22 23 Minute mm 00 01 ... 58 59 Second ss 00 01 ... 58 59

Default format is YYYY.MM.DD HH:mm:ss

License

MIT © Vue.js Community