Simple date parsing filter for Vue.js
install from npm
$ npm install @vuejs-community/vue-filter-date-parse
and register in you Vue app
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueFilterDateParse from '@vuejs-community/vue-filter-date-parse';
Vue.use(VueFilterDateParse);
Using with dateFormat filter:
<template>
<div>{{ '10.10.1989' | dateParse('DD.MM.YYYY') | dateFormat('YYYY-MM-DD') }}</div>
</template>
or
<template>
<div>{{ '10.10.89' | dateParse('DD.MM.YY', { epoch: 1900 }) | dateFormat('YYYY-MM-DD') }}</div>
</template>
render as:
<div>1989-10-10</div>
|Key
|Input
|Year
YYYY
|2000 2001 ... 2029 2030
YY
|00 01 ... 29 30
|Month
MM
|01 02 ... 11 12
|Day
DD
|01 02 ... 30 31
|Hour
HH
|00 01 ... 22 23
|Minute
mm
|00 01 ... 58 59
|Second
ss
|00 01 ... 58 59
Default format is
YYYY.MM.DD HH:mm:ss
MIT © Vue.js Community