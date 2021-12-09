Vue 3 Slider











About Vueform

Vueform is a comprehensive form builder for Vue.js that makes form development a breeze. It standardizes and handles the entire form building process, including:

a complete theming and templating system with Tailwind support (similar to @vueform libraries)

(similar to @vueform libraries) 25+ form elements with multi-file uploads , date pickers and rich text editor

, date pickers and rich text editor element nesting and repeating

and 50+ validators with async, dependent and custom rules

with async, dependent and custom rules conditional logic on element & form level

on element & form level breaking forms into steps with form wizard

with dynamic form rendering with JSON support

form rendering with support translating form content and global i18n support.

Vueform pre-release is open for registration for the first 100 developers with special discounts.

Learn more: https://vueform.com

Other libraries

@vueform/multiselect - Vue 3 multiselect component with single select, multiselect and tagging options.

@vueform/toggle - Vue 3 toggle component with labels, custom slots and styling options.

Slider features

Vue 2 & 3 support

100% coverage

TypeScript support

ESM support

Fully configurable

Single slider

Multiple sliders

Tooltips

Formatting

CSS vars support

Tailwind & utility class support

Based on noUiSlider

Sections

Demo

Check out our demo.

Installation

npm install @ vueform / slider

Using with Vue 3

<template> <div> <Slider v-model="value" /> </div> </template> <script> import Slider from '@vueform/slider' export default { components: { Slider, }, data() { return { value: 20 } } } </script> <style src="@vueform/slider/themes/default.css"></style>

Using with Vue 2

When using Vue 2 install @vue/composition-api via npm/yarn first:

npm i @vue/composition-api --save-dev

Then install the plugin for Vue:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueCompositionAPI from '@vue/composition-api' Vue.use(VueCompositionAPI)

After that make sure to change the imported Slider module to:

import Slider from '@vueform/slider/dist/slider.vue2.js'

Using with Nuxt.js

First you need install @nuxtjs/composition-api:

npm i @nuxtjs/composition-api --save

Then you need to enable it as a module in nuxt.config.js :

{ buildModules : [ '@nuxtjs/composition-api/module' ] }

After that make sure to change the imported module to Vue 2 version of Slider:

import Slider from '@vueform/slider/dist/slider.vue2'

For more information on using @nuxtjs/composition-api read their documentation.

Support

Join our Discord channel or open an issue.

Configuration

Basic props

Name Type Default Description id string slider The id attribute of slider container DOM. lazy boolean true Whether to update v-model only when the slider value is set and not while dragging. If enabled you must not use inline objects as props (eg. format , options , classes ) but outsource them to a data property. disabled boolean false Whether the slider should be disabled. min number 0 Minimum value of the slider. max number 100 Maximum value of the slider. step number 1 The jump between intervals. If -1 it enables fractions (eg. 1.23 ). tooltips boolean true Whether tooltips should show above handlers. showTooltip string 'always' When tooltips should be shown. Possible values: always\|focus\|drag . merge number -1 The step distance between two handles when their tooltips should be merged (when step is -1 then 1 is assumed). Eg:



{ merge: 5, step: 10 }

-> values: 0, <=50 will merge

-> values: 0, 60 will not merge



{ merge: 5, step: -1 }

-> values: 0, <=5 will merge

-> values: 0, 5.01 will not merge format object\|function Formats the tooltip. It can be either a function that receives a value param and expects a string or number as return or an object with the following properties:

prefix - eg $ -> $100

suffix - eg USD -> 100USD

decimals - eg 2 -> 100.00

thousand - eg , - 1,000 orientation string 'horizontal' The orientation of the slider. Possible values: horizontal\|vertical direction string 'ltr' The direction of the slider. By default value increases left-to-right and top-to-bottom, which is reversed when using rtl . Possible values: ltr\|rtl tooltipPosition string null The position of the slider tooltips. Possible values: null\|'top'\|'bottom'\|'left'\|'right' depending on orientation prop. When null it equals to orientation default ( 'top' for 'horizontal' and 'left' for 'vertical' ). options object {} Additional options for noUiSlider. classes object An object of class names that gets merged with the default values. Default:

{

target: 'slider-target',

ltr: 'slider-ltr',

rtl: 'slider-rtl',

horizontal: 'slider-horizontal',

vertical: 'slider-vertical',

textDirectionRtl: 'slider-txt-dir-rtl',

textDirectionLtr: 'slider-txt-dir-ltr',

base: 'slider-base',

connects: 'slider-connects',

connect: 'slider-connect',

origin: 'slider-origin',

handle: 'slider-handle',

touchArea: 'slider-touch-area',

tooltip: 'slider-tooltip',

tooltipTop: 'slider-tooltip-top',

tooltipBottom: 'slider-tooltip-bottom',

tooltipLeft: 'slider-tooltip-left',

tooltipRight: 'slider-tooltip-right',

active: 'slider-active',

draggable: 'slider-draggable',

tap: 'slider-state-tap',

drag: 'slider-state-drag'

}

Events

Event Attributes Description @change value Emitted when dragging the slider is finished or it's value changed by clicking, keyboard or programmatical set. @update value Emitted in the same scenarios as changed, but also when the slider is being dragged if lazy option is disabled.

Styling

Styling with CSS vars

The following CSS variables can be used to customize slider when using default.css :

--slider-bg : #D1D5DB ; --slider-connect-bg : #10B981 ; --slider-connect-bg-disabled : #9CA3AF ; --slider-height : 6 px ; --slider-vertical-height : 300 px ; --slider-radius : 9999 px ; --slider-handle-bg : #fff ; --slider-handle-border : 0; --slider-handle-width : 16 px ; --slider-handle-height : 16 px ; --slider-handle-radius : 9999 px ; --slider-handle-shadow : 0 .5px 0 .5px 2 px 1 px rgba (0,0,0, .32 ); --slider-handle-shadow-active : 0 .5px 0 .5px 2 px 1 px rgba (0,0,0, .42 ); --slider-handle-ring-width : 3 px ; --slider-handle-ring-color : #10B98130 ; --slider-tooltip-font-size : 0 .875rem ; --slider-tooltip-line-height : 1 .25rem ; --slider-tooltip-font-weight : 600; --slider-tooltip-min-width : 20 px ; --slider-tooltip-bg : #10B981 ; --slider-tooltip-bg-disabled : #9CA3AF ; --slider-tooltip-color : #fff ; --slider-tooltip-radius : 5 px ; --slider-tooltip-py : 2 px ; --slider-tooltip-px : 6 px ; --slider-tooltip-arrow-size : 5 px ; --slider-tooltip-distance : 3 px ;

Override them globally:

:root { --slider-connect-bg : #3B82F6 ; --slider-tooltip-bg : #3B82F6 ; --slider-handle-ring-color : #3B82F630 ; }

Or on instance level:

<Slider v-model="value" class="slider-red" /> <Slider v-model="value" class="slider-blue" />

.slider-red { --slider-connect-bg : #EF4444 ; --slider-tooltip-bg : #EF4444 ; --slider-handle-ring-color : #EF444430 ; } .slider-blue { --slider-connect-bg : #3B82F6 ; --slider-tooltip-bg : #3B82F6 ; --slider-handle-ring-color : #3B82F630 ; }

Styling with Tailwind CSS

To use the slider with Tailwind CSS you must add it as a plugin to tailwind.config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( '@vueform/slider/tailwind' ), ] }

This plugin adds certain utilities and variants which are neccessary for the slider but Tailwind does not provide by default.

After that you need to import themes/tailwind.scss to you main component:

<template> <div id="app"> <Slider ... /> </div> </template> <script> // ... </script> <style lang="scss"> @import 'path/to/node_modules/@vueform/slider/themes/tailwind.scss' </style>

Using :classes prop

Alternatively you can define class names directly by passing them to the Slider component via classes property. When using this approach you don't need to import tailwind.scss . Here's a default styling for Tailwind CSS (the same included in tailwind.scss ):

<Slider v-model="value" :classes="{ target: 'relative box-border select-none touch-none tap-highlight-transparent touch-callout-none disabled:cursor-not-allowed', focused: 'slider-focused', tooltipFocus: 'slider-tooltip-focus', tooltipDrag: 'slider-tooltip-drag', ltr: 'slider-ltr', rtl: 'slider-rtl', horizontal: 'slider-horizontal h-1.5', vertical: 'slider-vertical w-1.5 h-80', textDirectionRtl: 'slider-txt-rtl', textDirectionLtr: 'slider-txt-ltr', base: 'w-full h-full relative z-1 bg-gray-300 rounded', connects: 'w-full h-full relative overflow-hidden z-0 rounded', connect: 'absolute z-1 top-0 right-0 transform-origin-0 transform-style-flat h-full w-full bg-green-500 cursor-pointer tap:duration-300 tap:transition-transform disabled:bg-gray-400 disabled:cursor-not-allowed', origin: 'slider-origin absolute z-1 top-0 right-0 transform-origin-0 transform-style-flat h-full w-full h:h-0 v:-top-full txt-rtl-h:left-0 txt-rtl-h:right-auto v:w-0 tap:duration-300 tap:transition-transform', handle: 'absolute rounded-full bg-white border-0 shadow-slider cursor-grab focus:outline-none h:w-4 h:h-4 h:-top-1.5 h:-right-2 txt-rtl-h:-left-2 txt-rtl-h:right-auto v:w-4 v:h-4 v:-top-2 v:-right-1.25 disabled:cursor-not-allowed focus:ring focus:ring-green-500 focus:ring-opacity-30', touchArea: 'h-full w-full', tooltip: 'absolute block text-sm font-semibold whitespace-nowrap py-1 px-1.5 min-w-5 text-center text-white rounded border border-green-500 bg-green-500 transform h:-translate-x-1/2 h:left-1/2 v:-translate-y-1/2 v:top-1/2 disabled:bg-gray-400 disabled:border-gray-400 merge-h:translate-x-1/2 merge-h:left-auto merge-v:-translate-x-4 merge-v:top-auto tt-focus:hidden tt-focused:block tt-drag:hidden tt-dragging:block', tooltipTop: 'bottom-6 h:arrow-bottom merge-h:bottom-3.5', tooltipBottom: 'top-6 h:arrow-top merge-h:top-5', tooltipLeft: 'right-6 v:arrow-right merge-v:right-1', tooltipRight: 'left-6 v:arrow-left merge-v:left-7', tooltipHidden: 'slider-tooltip-hidden', active: 'slider-active shadow-slider-active cursor-grabbing', draggable: 'cursor-ew-resize v:cursor-ns-resize', tap: 'slider-state-tap', drag: 'slider-state-drag', }" />

There are certain variants that help detecting different states/config of the slider:

h - applied when the slider is horizontal

- applied when the slider is horizontal v - applied when the slider is vertical

- applied when the slider is vertical merge-h - applied when the slider is horizontal and tooltips are merged

- applied when the slider is horizontal and tooltips are merged merge-v - applied when the slider is horizontal and tooltips are merged

- applied when the slider is horizontal and tooltips are merged disabled - applied when the slider is disabled

- applied when the slider is disabled txt-rtl-h - applied when the slider is horizontal and text direction is set to rtl

- applied when the slider is horizontal and text direction is set to tap - applied when the slider bar is being taped to jump to certain position

- applied when the slider bar is being taped to jump to certain position tt-focus - applied when the slider should only display tooltips on focus ( showToolip: 'focus' ) and the slider is not focused

- applied when the slider should only display tooltips on focus ( ) and the slider is not focused tt-focused - applied when the slider should only display tooltips on focus and the slider is focused

- applied when the slider should only display tooltips on focus and the slider is focused tt-drag - applied when the slider should only display tooltips on drag ( showToolip: 'drag' ) and the slider is not being dragged

- applied when the slider should only display tooltips on drag ( ) and the slider is not being dragged tt-dragging - applied when the slider should only display tooltips on drag and the slider is being dragged

The target class receives ltr , rtl , horizontal , vertical , textDirectionRtl , textDirectionLtr , focused , tooltipFocus , tooltipDrag , tap , and drag classes when the related state is applied.

Certain classes do not define any styles (like .slider-horizontal , .slider-vertical ) but only required to detect certain states. If you are changing the class list for any class name make sure to always keep the ones that start with slider- to be able to use the utilities mentioned above ( h , v , etc).

In case you need to override the same type of utility you might use @neojp/tailwind-important-variant and use eg. bg-green-500! .

Examples

Single slider

<template> <Slider v-model="value" /> </template> <script> import Slider from '@vueform/slider' export default { components: { Slider }, data: () => ({ value: 20 }) } </script>

JSFiddle - Example #1

Multiple slider

<template> <Slider v-model="value" /> </template> <script> import Slider from '@vueform/slider' export default { components: { Slider }, data: () => ({ value: [20, 40] }) } </script>

JSFiddle - Example #2

Tooltip formatting

<template> <Slider v-model="value" :format="format" /> </template> <script> import Slider from '@vueform/slider' export default { components: { Slider }, data: () => ({ value: 20, format: function (value) { return `€${Math.round(value)}` } }) } </script>

JSFiddle - Example #3

Tooltip merging

<template> <Slider v-model="value" :merge="merge" :format="format" /> </template> <script> import Slider from '@vueform/slider' export default { components: { Slider }, data: () => ({ value: [20, 30, 40], merge: 10, format: { prefix: '$', decimals: 2 } }) } </script>

JSFiddle - Example #4

Vertical slider

<template> <Slider v-model="value" /> </template> <script> import Slider from '@vueform/slider' export default { components: { Slider }, data: () => ({ value: 50, orientation: 'vertical', direction: 'rtl' }) } </script>

JSFiddle - Example #5

License

MIT