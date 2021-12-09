Vueform is a comprehensive form builder for Vue.js that makes form development a breeze. It standardizes and handles the entire form building process, including:
npm install @vueform/slider
<template>
<div>
<Slider v-model="value" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Slider from '@vueform/slider'
export default {
components: {
Slider,
},
data() {
return {
value: 20
}
}
}
</script>
<style src="@vueform/slider/themes/default.css"></style>
When using Vue 2 install @vue/composition-api via npm/yarn first:
npm i @vue/composition-api --save-dev
Then install the plugin for Vue:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueCompositionAPI from '@vue/composition-api'
Vue.use(VueCompositionAPI)
After that make sure to change the imported Slider module to:
import Slider from '@vueform/slider/dist/slider.vue2.js'
First you need install @nuxtjs/composition-api:
npm i @nuxtjs/composition-api --save
Then you need to enable it as a module in
nuxt.config.js:
{
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/composition-api/module'
]
}
After that make sure to change the imported module to Vue 2 version of Slider:
import Slider from '@vueform/slider/dist/slider.vue2'
For more information on using
@nuxtjs/composition-api read their documentation.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|id
string
slider
|The
id attribute of slider container DOM.
|lazy
boolean
true
|Whether to update
v-model only when the slider value is set and not while dragging. If enabled you must not use inline objects as props (eg.
format,
options,
classes) but outsource them to a data property.
|disabled
boolean
false
|Whether the slider should be disabled.
|min
number
0
|Minimum value of the slider.
|max
number
100
|Maximum value of the slider.
|step
number
1
|The jump between intervals. If
-1 it enables fractions (eg.
1.23).
|tooltips
boolean
true
|Whether tooltips should show above handlers.
|showTooltip
string
'always'
|When tooltips should be shown. Possible values:
always\|focus\|drag.
|merge
number
-1
|The step distance between two handles when their tooltips should be merged (when
step is
-1 then
1 is assumed). Eg:
{ merge: 5, step: 10 }
-> values:
0, <=50 will merge
-> values:
0, 60 will not merge
{ merge: 5, step: -1 }
-> values:
0, <=5 will merge
-> values:
0, 5.01 will not merge
|format
object\|function
|Formats the tooltip. It can be either a function that receives a
value param and expects a string or number as return or an object with the following properties:
prefix - eg
$ ->
$100
suffix - eg
USD ->
100USD
decimals - eg
2 ->
100.00
thousand - eg
, -
1,000
|orientation
string
'horizontal'
|The orientation of the slider. Possible values:
horizontal\|vertical
|direction
string
'ltr'
|The direction of the slider. By default value increases left-to-right and top-to-bottom, which is reversed when using
rtl. Possible values:
ltr\|rtl
|tooltipPosition
string
null
|The position of the slider tooltips. Possible values:
null\|'top'\|'bottom'\|'left'\|'right' depending on
orientation prop. When
null it equals to
orientation default (
'top' for
'horizontal' and
'left' for
'vertical').
|options
object
{}
|Additional options for noUiSlider.
|classes
object
|An object of class names that gets merged with the default values. Default:
{
target: 'slider-target',
ltr: 'slider-ltr',
rtl: 'slider-rtl',
horizontal: 'slider-horizontal',
vertical: 'slider-vertical',
textDirectionRtl: 'slider-txt-dir-rtl',
textDirectionLtr: 'slider-txt-dir-ltr',
base: 'slider-base',
connects: 'slider-connects',
connect: 'slider-connect',
origin: 'slider-origin',
handle: 'slider-handle',
touchArea: 'slider-touch-area',
tooltip: 'slider-tooltip',
tooltipTop: 'slider-tooltip-top',
tooltipBottom: 'slider-tooltip-bottom',
tooltipLeft: 'slider-tooltip-left',
tooltipRight: 'slider-tooltip-right',
active: 'slider-active',
draggable: 'slider-draggable',
tap: 'slider-state-tap',
drag: 'slider-state-drag'
}
|Event
|Attributes
|Description
|@change
value
|Emitted when dragging the slider is finished or it's value changed by clicking, keyboard or programmatical set.
|@update
value
|Emitted in the same scenarios as changed, but also when the slider is being dragged if
lazy option is disabled.
The following CSS variables can be used to customize slider when using
default.css:
--slider-bg: #D1D5DB;
--slider-connect-bg: #10B981;
--slider-connect-bg-disabled: #9CA3AF;
--slider-height: 6px;
--slider-vertical-height: 300px;
--slider-radius: 9999px;
--slider-handle-bg: #fff;
--slider-handle-border: 0;
--slider-handle-width: 16px;
--slider-handle-height: 16px;
--slider-handle-radius: 9999px;
--slider-handle-shadow: 0.5px 0.5px 2px 1px rgba(0,0,0,.32);
--slider-handle-shadow-active: 0.5px 0.5px 2px 1px rgba(0,0,0,.42);
--slider-handle-ring-width: 3px;
--slider-handle-ring-color: #10B98130;
--slider-tooltip-font-size: 0.875rem;
--slider-tooltip-line-height: 1.25rem;
--slider-tooltip-font-weight: 600;
--slider-tooltip-min-width: 20px;
--slider-tooltip-bg: #10B981;
--slider-tooltip-bg-disabled: #9CA3AF;
--slider-tooltip-color: #fff;
--slider-tooltip-radius: 5px;
--slider-tooltip-py: 2px;
--slider-tooltip-px: 6px;
--slider-tooltip-arrow-size: 5px;
--slider-tooltip-distance: 3px;
Override them globally:
:root {
--slider-connect-bg: #3B82F6;
--slider-tooltip-bg: #3B82F6;
--slider-handle-ring-color: #3B82F630;
}
Or on instance level:
<Slider
v-model="value"
class="slider-red"
/>
<Slider
v-model="value"
class="slider-blue"
/>
.slider-red {
--slider-connect-bg: #EF4444;
--slider-tooltip-bg: #EF4444;
--slider-handle-ring-color: #EF444430;
}
.slider-blue {
--slider-connect-bg: #3B82F6;
--slider-tooltip-bg: #3B82F6;
--slider-handle-ring-color: #3B82F630;
}
To use the slider with Tailwind CSS you must add it as a plugin to
tailwind.config.js:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
require('@vueform/slider/tailwind'),
]
}
This plugin adds certain utilities and variants which are neccessary for the slider but Tailwind does not provide by default.
After that you need to import
themes/tailwind.scss to you main component:
<template>
<div id="app">
<Slider ... />
</div>
</template>
<script>
// ...
</script>
<style lang="scss">
@import 'path/to/node_modules/@vueform/slider/themes/tailwind.scss'
</style>
:classes prop
Alternatively you can define class names directly by passing them to the
Slider component via
classes property. When using this approach you don't need to import
tailwind.scss. Here's a default styling for Tailwind CSS (the same included in
tailwind.scss):
<Slider v-model="value" :classes="{
target: 'relative box-border select-none touch-none tap-highlight-transparent touch-callout-none disabled:cursor-not-allowed',
focused: 'slider-focused',
tooltipFocus: 'slider-tooltip-focus',
tooltipDrag: 'slider-tooltip-drag',
ltr: 'slider-ltr',
rtl: 'slider-rtl',
horizontal: 'slider-horizontal h-1.5',
vertical: 'slider-vertical w-1.5 h-80',
textDirectionRtl: 'slider-txt-rtl',
textDirectionLtr: 'slider-txt-ltr',
base: 'w-full h-full relative z-1 bg-gray-300 rounded',
connects: 'w-full h-full relative overflow-hidden z-0 rounded',
connect: 'absolute z-1 top-0 right-0 transform-origin-0 transform-style-flat h-full w-full bg-green-500 cursor-pointer tap:duration-300 tap:transition-transform disabled:bg-gray-400 disabled:cursor-not-allowed',
origin: 'slider-origin absolute z-1 top-0 right-0 transform-origin-0 transform-style-flat h-full w-full h:h-0 v:-top-full txt-rtl-h:left-0 txt-rtl-h:right-auto v:w-0 tap:duration-300 tap:transition-transform',
handle: 'absolute rounded-full bg-white border-0 shadow-slider cursor-grab focus:outline-none h:w-4 h:h-4 h:-top-1.5 h:-right-2 txt-rtl-h:-left-2 txt-rtl-h:right-auto v:w-4 v:h-4 v:-top-2 v:-right-1.25 disabled:cursor-not-allowed focus:ring focus:ring-green-500 focus:ring-opacity-30',
touchArea: 'h-full w-full',
tooltip: 'absolute block text-sm font-semibold whitespace-nowrap py-1 px-1.5 min-w-5 text-center text-white rounded border border-green-500 bg-green-500 transform h:-translate-x-1/2 h:left-1/2 v:-translate-y-1/2 v:top-1/2 disabled:bg-gray-400 disabled:border-gray-400 merge-h:translate-x-1/2 merge-h:left-auto merge-v:-translate-x-4 merge-v:top-auto tt-focus:hidden tt-focused:block tt-drag:hidden tt-dragging:block',
tooltipTop: 'bottom-6 h:arrow-bottom merge-h:bottom-3.5',
tooltipBottom: 'top-6 h:arrow-top merge-h:top-5',
tooltipLeft: 'right-6 v:arrow-right merge-v:right-1',
tooltipRight: 'left-6 v:arrow-left merge-v:left-7',
tooltipHidden: 'slider-tooltip-hidden',
active: 'slider-active shadow-slider-active cursor-grabbing',
draggable: 'cursor-ew-resize v:cursor-ns-resize',
tap: 'slider-state-tap',
drag: 'slider-state-drag',
}" />
There are certain variants that help detecting different states/config of the slider:
h - applied when the slider is horizontal
v - applied when the slider is vertical
merge-h - applied when the slider is horizontal and tooltips are merged
merge-v - applied when the slider is horizontal and tooltips are merged
disabled - applied when the slider is disabled
txt-rtl-h - applied when the slider is horizontal and text direction is set to
rtl
tap - applied when the slider bar is being taped to jump to certain position
tt-focus - applied when the slider should only display tooltips on focus (
showToolip: 'focus') and the slider is not focused
tt-focused - applied when the slider should only display tooltips on focus and the slider is focused
tt-drag - applied when the slider should only display tooltips on drag (
showToolip: 'drag') and the slider is not being dragged
tt-dragging - applied when the slider should only display tooltips on drag and the slider is being dragged
The
target class receives
ltr,
rtl,
horizontal,
vertical,
textDirectionRtl,
textDirectionLtr,
focused,
tooltipFocus,
tooltipDrag,
tap, and
drag classes when the related state is applied.
Certain classes do not define any styles (like
.slider-horizontal,
.slider-vertical) but only required to detect certain states. If you are changing the class list for any class name make sure to always keep the ones that start with
slider- to be able to use the utilities mentioned above (
h,
v, etc).
In case you need to override the same type of utility you might use @neojp/tailwind-important-variant and use eg.
bg-green-500!.
<template>
<Slider
v-model="value"
/>
</template>
<script>
import Slider from '@vueform/slider'
export default {
components: { Slider },
data: () => ({
value: 20
})
}
</script>
<template>
<Slider
v-model="value"
/>
</template>
<script>
import Slider from '@vueform/slider'
export default {
components: { Slider },
data: () => ({
value: [20, 40]
})
}
</script>
<template>
<Slider
v-model="value"
:format="format"
/>
</template>
<script>
import Slider from '@vueform/slider'
export default {
components: { Slider },
data: () => ({
value: 20,
format: function (value) {
return `€${Math.round(value)}`
}
})
}
</script>
<template>
<Slider
v-model="value"
:merge="merge"
:format="format"
/>
</template>
<script>
import Slider from '@vueform/slider'
export default {
components: { Slider },
data: () => ({
value: [20, 30, 40],
merge: 10,
format: {
prefix: '$',
decimals: 2
}
})
}
</script>
<template>
<Slider
v-model="value"
/>
</template>
<script>
import Slider from '@vueform/slider'
export default {
components: { Slider },
data: () => ({
value: 50,
orientation: 'vertical',
direction: 'rtl'
})
}
</script>