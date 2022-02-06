Vueform is a comprehensive form builder for Vue.js that makes form development a breeze. It standardizes and handles the entire form building process, including:
npm install @vueform/multiselect
<template>
<div>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
:options="options"
/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Multiselect from '@vueform/multiselect'
export default {
components: {
Multiselect,
},
data() {
return {
value: null,
options: [
'Batman',
'Robin',
'Joker',
]
}
}
}
</script>
<style src="@vueform/multiselect/themes/default.css"></style>
When using Vue 2 install @vue/composition-api via npm/yarn first:
npm i @vue/composition-api --save-dev
Then install the plugin for Vue:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueCompositionAPI from '@vue/composition-api'
Vue.use(VueCompositionAPI)
After that make sure to change the imported Multiselect module to:
import Multiselect from '@vueform/multiselect/dist/multiselect.vue2.js'
First you need install @nuxtjs/composition-api:
npm i @nuxtjs/composition-api --save
Then you need to enable it as a module in
nuxt.config.js:
{
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/composition-api/module'
]
}
After that make sure to change the imported module to Vue 2 version of Multiselect:
import Multiselect from '@vueform/multiselect/dist/multiselect.vue2'
For more information on using
@nuxtjs/composition-api read their documentation.
Join our Discord channel or open an issue.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|mode
string
single
|Possible values:
single\|multiple\|tags.
|options
array\|object\|function
[]
|List of options. Can be:
- an array (eg.
[1,2,3])
- an object (eg.
{a:1,b:2,c:3})
- an array of objects:
[
{
[valueProp]: 1,
[label]: 'v1',
disabled:true\|false
},
//...
]
- a function returning a Promise (async function) with
query input param. The promise should return options as an object or as an array of objects.
When an array of objects is provided it must have properties that equal to
:valueProp's,
:trackBy's and
:label's value.
|groups
boolean
false
|Whether options should be groupped. Example:
{
groups: true,
options: [
{
[groupLabel]: 'Group label',
[groupOptions]: {options},
disabled: true\|false,
}
//...
]
}
The
{options} should equal to regular
options definition.
|groupLabel
string
label
|The name of the property that contains the label of a group when
options are provided in group format and
groups is
true.
|groupOptions
string
options
|The name of the property that contains the options of a group when
options are provided in group format and
groups is
true.
|groupSelect
boolean
true
|Whether groups can be selected when using
multiple or
tags mode.
|groupHideEmpty
boolean
false
|Whether groups that have no
options by default should be hidden.
|required
boolean
false
|Whether the HTML5 required attribute should be used for multiselect (using an invisible fake input).
|searchable
boolean
false
|Whether the options should be searchable.
|valueProp
string
'value'
|If you provide an array of objects as
options this property should be used as the value of the option.
|trackBy
string
undefined
|The name of the property that should be searched when
searchable is
true and an array of objects are provided as
options. If left
undefined the
label prop will be used instead.
|label
string
'label'
|If you provide an array of objects as
options the value of this property will be displayed as selected option.
|placeholder
string
null
|The text that should be displayed before any option is selected.
|multipleLabel
function
|A function that returns the label to be displayed for selected options when using
multiple mode. It receives
value as an argument. By default it renders
1 option selected and
[n] options selected based on
value length.
|disabled
boolean
false
|Whether the input should be disabled for the user (API can still be used programmatically).
|inputType
string
text
|The
type attribute of the search input.
|autocomplete
string
undefined
|The
autocomplete attribute of the search input.
|max
number
-1
|The maximum number of options that can be selected when using
multiple or
tags mode. If
-1 the number of options won't be limited.
|limit
number
-1
|The maximum number of options that should be displayed. If
-1 the number of options won't be limited.
|loading
boolean
false
|Whether a loading spinner should be shown.
|id
string
'multiselect'
|The
id of the multiselect container DOM.
|caret
boolean
true
|Whether should display the caret symbol on the right.
|noOptionsText
string
'The list is empty'
|The text that should be displayed when options list is empty.
|noResultsText
string
'No results found'
|The text that should be displayed when there are no search results.
|openDirection
string
bottom
|Whether the option list should be displayed above or below the multiselect. Possible values:
top\|bottom
|strict
boolean
true
|Whether should regard accents/diacritics in search.
|classes
object
|An object of class names that gets merged with the default values. Default:
{
container: 'multiselect',
containerDisabled: 'is-disabled',
containerOpen: 'is-open',
containerOpenTop: 'is-open-top',
containerActive: 'is-active',
singleLabel: 'multiselect-single-label',
singleLabelText: 'multiselect-single-label-text',
multipleLabel: 'multiselect-multiple-label',
search: 'multiselect-search',
tags: 'multiselect-tags',
tag: 'multiselect-tag',
tagDisabled: 'is-disabled',
tagRemove: 'multiselect-tag-remove',
tagRemoveIcon: 'multiselect-tag-remove-icon',
tagsSearchWrapper: 'multiselect-tags-search-wrapper',
tagsSearch: 'multiselect-tags-search',
tagsSearchCopy: 'multiselect-tags-search-copy',
placeholder: 'multiselect-placeholder',
caret: 'multiselect-caret',
caretOpen: 'is-open',
clear: 'multiselect-clear',
clearIcon: 'multiselect-clear-icon',
spinner: 'multiselect-spinner',
dropdown: 'multiselect-dropdown',
dropdownTop: 'is-top',
dropdownHidden: 'is-hidden',
options: 'multiselect-options',
optionsTop: 'is-top',
group: 'multiselect-group',
groupLabel: 'multiselect-group-label',
groupLabelPointable: 'is-pointable',
groupLabelPointed: 'is-pointed',
groupLabelSelected: 'is-selected',
groupLabelDisabled: 'is-disabled',
groupLabelSelectedPointed: 'is-selected is-pointed',
groupLabelSelectedDisabled: 'is-selected is-disabled',
groupOptions: 'multiselect-group-options',
option: 'multiselect-option',
optionPointed: 'is-pointed',
optionSelected: 'is-selected',
optionDisabled: 'is-disabled',
optionSelectedPointed: 'is-selected is-pointed',
optionSelectedDisabled: 'is-selected is-disabled',
noOptions: 'multiselect-no-options',
noResults: 'multiselect-no-results',
fakeInput: 'multiselect-fake-input',
spacer: 'multiselect-spacer'
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|canDeselect
boolean
true
|Whether a selected option can be deselected when using
single mode.
|canClear
boolean
true
|Whether option(s) can be cleared.
|clearOnSearch
boolean
false
|Whether the option list should be cleared when a new character is typed before loading new options list, when using async options.
|clearOnSelect
boolean
true
|Whether the option list should be cleared upon selecting an option when using async options.
|closeOnSelect
boolean
true
|Whether the option list should be hidden upon selecting an option.
|delay
number
-1
|The delay in milliseconds that should occur between the last typed character and refreshing an async option list. If
-1 the option list will not refresh when the search query changes. If
0 it will refresh without delay.
|filterResults
boolean
true
|Whether option list should be filtered by search query. This may be set to
false if you are handling filtering manually when returning async options.
|minChars
number
0
|The minimum number of characters that should be typed to refresh async option list. If
0 it will refresh even when the search field becomes empty.
|resolveOnLoad
boolean
true
|Whether async options should be loaded initially (with an empty query). This should be
true if you are planning to load non-object value(s) initially while using async options (to fetch matching objects for values).
|appendNewTag
boolean
true
|Deprecated 2.3.0: use
appendNewOption instead.
Whether it should append new tag automatically to option list when using
tags mode with
createTag. If set to
false you need to take care of appending a new tag to the provided
:options list upon
@tag event.
|createTag
boolean
false
|Deprecated 2.3.0: use
createOption instead.
Whether it should allow creating new tags based on search query when using
tags mode.
|addTagOn
array
['enter']
|Deprecated 2.3.0: use
addOptionOn instead.
The list of keys that creates a new tag while typing in the search field when having
createTag enabled. Possible values:
'enter'\|'space'\|'tab'\|';'\|','.
|appendNewOption
boolean
true
|Whether it should append new option automatically to option list when
searchable and
createTag are enabled. If set to
false you need to take care of appending a new option to the provided
:options list upon
@option event.
|createOption
boolean
false
|Whether it should allow creating new options based on search query when
searchable is enabled.
|addOptionOn
array
['enter']
|The list of keys that creates a new option while typing in the search field when having
createOption enabled. Possible values:
'enter'\|'space'\|'tab'\|';'\|','.
|hideSelected
boolean
true
|Whether selected options should be excluded from the option list when using
multiple or
tags mode.
|showOptions
boolean
true
|Whether option list should be displayed. Can be used to create free-typed tags.
|object
boolean
false
|Whether the value should be stored as an object.
If false:
value: ['js','jsx','ts']
If true:
value: [
{value:'js',label:'Javascript'},
{value:'jsx',label:'JSX'},
{value:'ts',label:'Typescript'}
]
|nativeSupport
boolean
false
|Whether hidden input fields should be appended to achieve native data handling.
|Name
|Params
|Description
|open
|Opens the options list.
|close
|Closes the options list.
|select
option
|Selects an option based on its value.
|deselect
option
|Deselects an option based on its value.
|remove
option
|Alias for
deselect.
|selectAll
|Selects all options if mode is
tags or
multiple.
|clear
|Deselects all selected options.
|clearSearch
|Clears current search query.
|refreshOptions
callback
|Refreshes async options list.
|setPointer
option
|Points an option based on its value.
To access API use
ref on
Multiselect component:
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
:options="options"
ref="multiselect"
/>
// eg:
mounted() {
this.$refs.multiselect.open()
}
To programmatically open and focus the multiselect, call
focus() on the element:
mounted() {
this.$refs.multiselect.$el.focus()
}
|Event
|Attributes
|Description
|@change
value
|Emitted after the value is changed.
|@close
|Emitted after closing the option list.
|@deselect
option
|Emitted after an option is deselected or a tag is removed.
|@open
|Emitted after opening the option list.
|@search-change
query
|Emitted after a character is typed.
|@select
option
|Emitted after an option or tag is selected.
|@tag
query
|Deprecated 2.3.0: use
@option instead. Emitted after enter is hit when a new tag is being created.
|@option
query
|Emitted after enter is hit when a new option is being created.
|@clear
|Emitted when the options are cleared.
|@paste
Event
|Emitted when value is pasted into the search field.
|Slot
|Attributes
|Description
|placeholder
|Rendered as placeholder when the multiselect does not have value and
placeholder prop is defined.
|afterlist
|Rendered after the options list.
|beforelist
|Rendered before the options list.
|multiplelabel
values
|Rendered when using
multiple mode and options are selected. By default it renders the return value of
multipleLabel function.
|nooptions
|Rendered when the options list is empty. By default renders
noOptionsText.
|noresults
|Rendered when there are no search results. By default renders
noResultsText.
|grouplabel
group
|Renders an option group label.
|option
option, search
|Renders an option in options list.
|singlelabel
value
|Rendered when using
single mode and an option is selected. By default it renders the
:label if the selected option.
|tag
option, handleTagRemove, disabled
|Renders a tag when using
tags mode. When
disabled the remove icon should not be displayed. The
handleTagRemove prop should be used to trigger the removal of the tag.
|caret
|Renders a small triangle on the right side of the multiselect.
|clear
clear
|Renders a remove icon if the multiselect has any value. The
clear method should be used on
mousedown event.
|spinner
|Renders a loader icon when async options are being fetched.
Note: we don't use camelCase because they are normalized back to lowercase when written in DOM.
The following CSS variables can be used to customize multiselect when using
default.css:
--ms-font-size: 1rem;
--ms-line-height: 1.375;
--ms-bg: #FFFFFF;
--ms-bg-disabled: #F3F4F6;
--ms-border-color: #D1D5DB;
--ms-border-width: 1px;
--ms-radius: 4px;
--ms-py: 0.5rem;
--ms-px: 0.875rem;
--ms-ring-width: 3px;
--ms-ring-color: #10B98130;
--ms-placeholder-color: #9CA3AF;
--ms-max-height: 10rem;
--ms-spinner-color: #10B981;
--ms-caret-color: #999999;
--ms-clear-color: #999999;
--ms-clear-color-hover: #000000;
--ms-tag-font-size: 0.875rem;
--ms-tag-line-height: 1.25rem;
--ms-tag-font-weight: 600;
--ms-tag-bg: #10B981;
--ms-tag-bg-disabled: #9CA3AF;
--ms-tag-color: #FFFFFF;
--ms-tag-color-disabled: #FFFFFF;
--ms-tag-radius: 4px;
--ms-tag-py: 0.125rem;
--ms-tag-px: 0.5rem;
--ms-tag-my: 0.25rem;
--ms-tag-mx: 0.25rem;
--ms-tag-remove-radius: 4px;
--ms-tag-remove-py: 0.25rem;
--ms-tag-remove-px: 0.25rem;
--ms-tag-remove-my: 0rem;
--ms-tag-remove-mx: 0.125rem;
--ms-dropdown-bg: #FFFFFF;
--ms-dropdown-border-color: #D1D5DB;
--ms-dropdown-border-width: 1px;
--ms-dropdown-radius: 4px;
--ms-group-label-py: 0.3rem;
--ms-group-label-px: 0.75rem;
--ms-group-label-line-height: 1.375;
--ms-group-label-bg: #E5E7EB;
--ms-group-label-color: #374151;
--ms-group-label-bg-pointed: #D1D5DB;
--ms-group-label-color-pointed: #374151;
--ms-group-label-bg-disabled: #F3F4F6;
--ms-group-label-color-disabled: #D1D5DB;
--ms-group-label-bg-selected: #059669;
--ms-group-label-color-selected: #FFFFFF;
--ms-group-label-bg-selected-pointed: #0c9e70;
--ms-group-label-color-selected-pointed: #FFFFFF;
--ms-group-label-bg-selected-disabled: #75cfb1;
--ms-group-label-color-selected-disabled: #D1FAE5;
--ms-option-font-size: 1rem;
--ms-option-line-height: 1.375;
--ms-option-bg-pointed: #FFFFFF;
--ms-option-color-pointed: #1F2937;
--ms-option-bg-selected: #10B981;
--ms-option-color-selected: #FFFFFF;
--ms-option-bg-disabled: #FFFFFF;
--ms-option-color-disabled: #D1D5DB;
--ms-option-bg-selected-pointed: #26C08E;
--ms-option-color-selected-pointed: #FFFFFF;
--ms-option-bg-selected-disabled: #FFFFFF;
--ms-option-color-selected-disabled: #D1FAE5;
--ms-option-py: 0.5rem;
--ms-option-px: 0.75rem;
--ms-empty-color: #4B5563;
Override them globally:
:root {
--ms-tag-bg: #059669;
--ms-tag-color: #D1FAE5;
--ms-tag-radius: 9999px;
--ms-tag-font-weight: 400;
}
Or on an instance level:
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
:options="options"
class="multiselect-green"
/>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
:options="options"
class="multiselect-blue"
/>
.multiselect-green {
--ms-tag-bg: #D1FAE5;
--ms-tag-color: #059669;
}
.multiselect-blue {
--ms-tag-bg: #DBEAFE;
--ms-tag-color: #2563EB;
}
To use
Multiselect with Tailwind CSS first you need to add background images to
tailwind.config.js:
// tailwind.config.js
const svgToDataUri = require('mini-svg-data-uri')
module.exports = {
theme: {
extend: {
backgroundImage: (theme) => ({
'multiselect-caret': `url("${svgToDataUri(
`<svg viewBox="0 0 320 512" fill="currentColor" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M31.3 192h257.3c17.8 0 26.7 21.5 14.1 34.1L174.1 354.8c-7.8 7.8-20.5 7.8-28.3 0L17.2 226.1C4.6 213.5 13.5 192 31.3 192z"></path></svg>`,
)}")`,
'multiselect-spinner': `url("${svgToDataUri(
`<svg viewBox="0 0 512 512" fill="${theme('colors.green.500')}" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M456.433 371.72l-27.79-16.045c-7.192-4.152-10.052-13.136-6.487-20.636 25.82-54.328 23.566-118.602-6.768-171.03-30.265-52.529-84.802-86.621-144.76-91.424C262.35 71.922 256 64.953 256 56.649V24.56c0-9.31 7.916-16.609 17.204-15.96 81.795 5.717 156.412 51.902 197.611 123.408 41.301 71.385 43.99 159.096 8.042 232.792-4.082 8.369-14.361 11.575-22.424 6.92z"></path></svg>`,
)}")`,
'multiselect-remove': `url("${svgToDataUri(
`<svg viewBox="0 0 320 512" fill="currentColor" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M207.6 256l107.72-107.72c6.23-6.23 6.23-16.34 0-22.58l-25.03-25.03c-6.23-6.23-16.34-6.23-22.58 0L160 208.4 52.28 100.68c-6.23-6.23-16.34-6.23-22.58 0L4.68 125.7c-6.23 6.23-6.23 16.34 0 22.58L112.4 256 4.68 363.72c-6.23 6.23-6.23 16.34 0 22.58l25.03 25.03c6.23 6.23 16.34 6.23 22.58 0L160 303.6l107.72 107.72c6.23 6.23 16.34 6.23 22.58 0l25.03-25.03c6.23-6.23 6.23-16.34 0-22.58L207.6 256z"></path></svg>`,
)}")`,
})
},
}
}
Then you need to import
themes/tailwind.scss to you main component:
<template>
<div id="app">
<Multiselect ... />
</div>
</template>
<script>
// ...
</script>
<style lang="scss">
@import 'path/to/node_modules/@vueform/multiselect/themes/tailwind.scss'
</style>
:classes prop
Alternatively you can define class names directly by passing them to the
Multiselect component via
classes property. When using this approach you don't need to import
tailwind.scss. Here's a default styling for Tailwind CSS (the same included in
tailwind.scss):
<Multiselect ... :classes="{
container: 'relative mx-auto w-full flex items-center justify-end box-border cursor-pointer border border-gray-300 rounded bg-white text-base leading-snug outline-none',
containerDisabled: 'cursor-default bg-gray-100',
containerOpen: 'rounded-b-none',
containerOpenTop: 'rounded-t-none',
containerActive: 'ring ring-green-500 ring-opacity-30',
singleLabel: 'flex items-center h-full max-w-full absolute left-0 top-0 pointer-events-none bg-transparent leading-snug pl-3.5 pr-16 box-border',
singleLabelText: 'overflow-ellipsis overflow-hidden block whitespace-nowrap max-w-full',
multipleLabel: 'flex items-center h-full absolute left-0 top-0 pointer-events-none bg-transparent leading-snug pl-3.5',
search: 'w-full absolute inset-0 outline-none focus:ring-0 appearance-none box-border border-0 text-base font-sans bg-white rounded pl-3.5',
tags: 'flex-grow flex-shrink flex flex-wrap items-center mt-1 pl-2',
tag: 'bg-green-500 text-white text-sm font-semibold py-0.5 pl-2 rounded mr-1 mb-1 flex items-center whitespace-nowrap',
tagDisabled: 'pr-2 opacity-50',
tagRemove: 'flex items-center justify-center p-1 mx-0.5 rounded-sm hover:bg-black hover:bg-opacity-10 group',
tagRemoveIcon: 'bg-multiselect-remove bg-center bg-no-repeat opacity-30 inline-block w-3 h-3 group-hover:opacity-60',
tagsSearchWrapper: 'inline-block relative mx-1 mb-1 flex-grow flex-shrink h-full',
tagsSearch: 'absolute inset-0 border-0 outline-none focus:ring-0 appearance-none p-0 text-base font-sans box-border w-full',
tagsSearchCopy: 'invisible whitespace-pre-wrap inline-block h-px',
placeholder: 'flex items-center h-full absolute left-0 top-0 pointer-events-none bg-transparent leading-snug pl-3.5 text-gray-400',
caret: 'bg-multiselect-caret bg-center bg-no-repeat w-2.5 h-4 py-px box-content mr-3.5 relative z-10 opacity-40 flex-shrink-0 flex-grow-0 transition-transform transform pointer-events-none',
caretOpen: 'rotate-180 pointer-events-auto',
clear: 'pr-3.5 relative z-10 opacity-40 transition duration-300 flex-shrink-0 flex-grow-0 flex hover:opacity-80',
clearIcon: 'bg-multiselect-remove bg-center bg-no-repeat w-2.5 h-4 py-px box-content inline-block',
spinner: 'bg-multiselect-spinner bg-center bg-no-repeat w-4 h-4 z-10 mr-3.5 animate-spin flex-shrink-0 flex-grow-0',
dropdown: 'max-h-60 absolute -left-px -right-px bottom-0 transform translate-y-full border border-gray-300 -mt-px overflow-y-scroll z-50 bg-white flex flex-col rounded-b',
dropdownTop: '-translate-y-full top-px bottom-auto flex-col-reverse rounded-b-none rounded-t',
dropdownHidden: 'hidden',
options: 'flex flex-col p-0 m-0 list-none',
optionsTop: 'flex-col-reverse',
group: 'p-0 m-0',
groupLabel: 'flex text-sm box-border items-center justify-start text-left py-1 px-3 font-semibold bg-gray-200 cursor-default leading-normal',
groupLabelPointable: 'cursor-pointer',
groupLabelPointed: 'bg-gray-300 text-gray-700',
groupLabelSelected: 'bg-green-600 text-white',
groupLabelDisabled: 'bg-gray-100 text-gray-300 cursor-not-allowed',
groupLabelSelectedPointed: 'bg-green-600 text-white opacity-90',
groupLabelSelectedDisabled: 'text-green-100 bg-green-600 bg-opacity-50 cursor-not-allowed',
groupOptions: 'p-0 m-0',
option: 'flex items-center justify-start box-border text-left cursor-pointer text-base leading-snug py-2 px-3',
optionPointed: 'text-gray-800 bg-gray-100',
optionSelected: 'text-white bg-green-500',
optionDisabled: 'text-gray-300 cursor-not-allowed',
optionSelectedPointed: 'text-white bg-green-500 opacity-90',
optionSelectedDisabled: 'text-green-100 bg-green-500 bg-opacity-50 cursor-not-allowed',
noOptions: 'py-2 px-3 text-gray-600 bg-white text-left',
noResults: 'py-2 px-3 text-gray-600 bg-white text-left',
fakeInput: 'bg-transparent absolute left-0 right-0 -bottom-px w-full h-px border-0 p-0 appearance-none outline-none text-transparent',
spacer: 'h-9 py-px box-content',
}" />
Certain classes has different states which are merged to the base class when the state is active. For example
dropdown will be merged with
dropdownTop when
open-direction: 'top' resulting in the following classes:
absolute -left-px -right-px bottom-0 transform translate-y-full border border-gray-300 -mt-px overflow-y-scroll z-50 bg-white flex flex-col rounded-b -translate-y-full top-px bottom-auto flex-col-reverse rounded-b-none rounded-t
The same is true for
container,
tag,
options,
groupLabel and
option classes.
In case you need to override the same type of utility you might use @neojp/tailwind-important-variant for eg.
bg-green-500!.
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
:options="['Batman', 'Robin', 'Joker']"
/>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
mode="multiple"
:close-on-select="false"
:options="{
batman: 'Batman',
robin: 'Robin',
joker: 'Joker'
}"
/>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
mode="multiple"
:close-on-select="false"
:options="[
{ value: 'batman', label: 'Batman' },
{ value: 'robin', label: 'Robin', disabled: true },
{ value: 'joker', label: 'Joker' },
]"
/>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
mode="multiple"
:close-on-select="false"
:groups="true"
:options="[
{
label: 'DC',
options: ['Batman', 'Robin', 'Joker'],
},
{
label: 'Marvel',
options: ['Spiderman', 'Iron Man', 'Captain America'],
},
]"
/>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
mode="tags"
:close-on-select="false"
:searchable="true"
:create-option="true"
:options="[
{ value: 'batman', label: 'Batman' },
{ value: 'robin', label: 'Robin' },
{ value: 'joker', label: 'Joker' },
]"
/>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
placeholder="Choose a programming language"
:filter-results="false"
:min-chars="1"
:resolve-on-load="false"
:delay="0"
:searchable="true"
:options="async function(query) {
return await fetchLanguages(query) // check JS block in JSFiddle for implementation
}"
/>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
mode="tags"
placeholder="Choose your stack"
:close-on-select="false"
:filter-results="false"
:min-chars="1"
:resolve-on-load="false"
:delay="0"
:searchable="true"
:options="async function(query) {
return await fetchLanguages(query) // check JS block in JSFiddle for implementation
}"
/>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
placeholder="Select your character"
label="name"
:options="[
{ value: 'captainamerica', name: 'Captain America', icon: 'https://cdn2.iconfinder.com/data/icons/avengers-filled/48/03_-_Captain_America_-_infinity_war_-_end_game_-_marvel_-_avengers_-_super_hero-512.png' },
{ value: 'spiderman', name: 'Spiderman', icon: 'https://cdn2.iconfinder.com/data/icons/avengers-filled/48/12_-_Spiderman_-_infinity_war_-_end_game_-_marvel_-_avengers_-_super_hero-512.png' },
{ value: 'ironman', name: 'Iron Man', icon: 'https://cdn2.iconfinder.com/data/icons/avengers-filled/48/02_-_IRONMAN_-_infinity_war_-_end_game_-_marvel_-_avengers_-_super_hero-512.png' },
]"
>
<template v-slot:singlelabel="{ value }">
<div class="multiselect-single-label">
<img class="character-label-icon" :src="value.icon"> {{ value.name }}
</div>
</template>
<template v-slot:option="{ option }">
<img class="character-option-icon" :src="option.icon"> {{ option.name }}
</template>
</Multiselect>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
mode="multiple"
placeholder="Select your characters"
:close-on-select="false"
:options="{
batman: 'Batman',
robin: 'Robin',
joker: 'Joker'
}"
>
<template v-slot:multiplelabel="{ values }">
<div class="multiselect-multiple-label">
{{ values.length }} characters selected
</div>
</template>
</Multiselect>
<template>
<Multiselect
v-model="value"
mode="tags"
placeholder="Select employees"
track-by="name"
label="name"
:close-on-select="false"
:search="true"
:options="[
{ value: 'judy', name: 'Judy', image: 'https://randomuser.me/api/portraits/med/women/1.jpg' },
{ value: 'jane', name: 'Jane', image: 'https://randomuser.me/api/portraits/med/women/2.jpg' },
{ value: 'john', name: 'John', image: 'https://randomuser.me/api/portraits/med/men/1.jpg' },
{ value: 'joe', name: 'Joe', image: 'https://randomuser.me/api/portraits/med/men/2.jpg' }
]"
>
<template v-slot:tag="{ option, handleTagRemove, disabled }">
<div class="multiselect-tag is-user">
<img :src="option.image">
{{ option.name }}
<span
v-if="!disabled"
class="multiselect-tag-remove"
@mousedown.prevent="handleTagRemove(option, $event)"
>
<span class="multiselect-tag-remove-icon"></span>
</span>
</div>
</template>
</Multiselect>
</template>
<style>
.multiselect-tag.is-user {
padding: 5px 8px;
border-radius: 22px;
background: #35495e;
margin: 3px 3px 8px;
}
.multiselect-tag.is-user img {
width: 18px;
border-radius: 50%;
height: 18px;
margin-right: 8px;
border: 2px solid #ffffffbf;
}
.multiselect-tag.is-user i:before {
color: #ffffff;
border-radius: 50%;;
}
.user-image {
margin: 0 6px 0 0;
border-radius: 50%;
height: 22px;
}
</style>