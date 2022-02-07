Component testing utils for Vue 2.
This repository provides the following two packages:
You can install these packages by the following command.
npm install --save-dev @vue/test-utils@1
npm install --save-dev @vue/server-test-utils@1
You need to install
vue-template-compiler which is used to compile components. It should be the same version as the version of Vue you are using.
npm install --save-dev vue-template-compiler
Refer to the documentation
Changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
