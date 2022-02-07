Vue Test Utils

Component testing utils for Vue 2.

Packages

This repository provides the following two packages:

You can install these packages by the following command.

npm install --save-dev @ vue / test - utils @ 1 npm install --save-dev @vue/server-test-utils@ 1

Peer Dependencies

You need to install vue-template-compiler which is used to compile components. It should be the same version as the version of Vue you are using.

npm install --save-dev vue-template-compiler

Documentation

Refer to the documentation

Questions

For questions and support please use the Discord chat room or the official forum. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the issue reporting requirements before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Changelog

Changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

License

MIT