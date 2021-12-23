eslint-config-typescript for Vue

See @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin for available rules.

This config is specifically designed to be used by @vue/cli & create-vue setups and is not meant for outside use (it can be used but some adaptations on the user side might be needed - for details see the config file).

A part of its design is that this config may implicitly depend on other parts of @vue/cli / create-vue setups, such as eslint-plugin-vue being extended in the same resulting config.

Installation

In order to work around a known limitation in ESLint, we recommend you to use this package alongside @rushstack/eslint-patch , so that you don't have to install too many dependencies:

npm add --dev @vue/eslint-config-typescript @rushstack/eslint-patch

Usage

This package comes with 2 rulesets.

This ruleset is the base configuration for Vue-TypeScript projects. Besides setting the parser and plugin options, it also turns off several conflicting rules in the eslint:recommended ruleset. So when used alongside other sharable configs, this config should be placed at the end of the extends array.

An example .eslintrc.cjs :

require ( "@rushstack/eslint-patch/modern-module-resolution" ) module .exports = { extends : [ 'eslint:recommended' , 'plugin:vue/vue3-essential' , '@vue/eslint-config-typescript' ] }

This is extended from the @typescript-eslint/recommended ruleset, which is an opinionated ruleset. See the original documentation for more information.

Some of its rules, however, might conflict with prettier . So when used alongside other sharable configs, this config should be placed after all other configs except for the one from @vue/eslint-config-prettier or eslint-plugin-prettier in the extends array.

An example .eslintrc.cjs :

require ( "@rushstack/eslint-patch/modern-module-resolution" ) module .exports = { extends : [ 'plugin:vue/vue3-essential' , '@vue/eslint-config-typescript/recommended' , '@vue/eslint-config-prettier' ] }

With Other Community Configs

Work-In-Progress.