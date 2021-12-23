eslint-config-typescript for Vue
See @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin for available rules.
This config is specifically designed to be used by
@vue/cli &
create-vue setups
and is not meant for outside use (it can be used but some adaptations
on the user side might be needed - for details see the config file).
A part of its design is that this config may implicitly depend on
other parts of
@vue/cli/
create-vue setups, such as
eslint-plugin-vue being
extended in the same resulting config.
In order to work around a known limitation in ESLint, we recommend you to use this package alongside
@rushstack/eslint-patch, so that you don't have to install too many dependencies:
npm add --dev @vue/eslint-config-typescript @rushstack/eslint-patch
This package comes with 2 rulesets.
@vue/eslint-config-typescript
This ruleset is the base configuration for Vue-TypeScript projects.
Besides setting the parser and plugin options, it also turns off several conflicting rules in the
eslint:recommended ruleset.
So when used alongside other sharable configs, this config should be placed at the end of the
extends array.
An example
.eslintrc.cjs:
/* eslint-env node */
require("@rushstack/eslint-patch/modern-module-resolution")
module.exports = {
extends: [
'eslint:recommended',
'plugin:vue/vue3-essential',
'@vue/eslint-config-typescript'
]
}
@vue/eslint-config-typescript/recommended
This is extended from the
@typescript-eslint/recommended ruleset, which is an opinionated ruleset.
See the original documentation for more information.
Some of its rules, however, might conflict with
prettier.
So when used alongside other sharable configs, this config should be placed after all other configs except for the one from
@vue/eslint-config-prettier or
eslint-plugin-prettier in the
extends array.
An example
.eslintrc.cjs:
/* eslint-env node */
require("@rushstack/eslint-patch/modern-module-resolution")
module.exports = {
extends: [
'plugin:vue/vue3-essential',
'@vue/eslint-config-typescript/recommended',
'@vue/eslint-config-prettier'
]
}
Work-In-Progress.
If you are following the
standard or
airbnb style guides, don't manually extend from this package. Please use
@vue/eslint-config-standard-with-typescript or
@vue/eslint-config-airbnb-with-typescript instead.