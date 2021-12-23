openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@vue/eslint-config-typescript

by vuejs
9.1.0 (see all)

eslint-config-typescript for vue-cli

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

327K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@vue/eslint-config-typescript

eslint-config-typescript for Vue

See @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin for available rules.

This config is specifically designed to be used by @vue/cli & create-vue setups and is not meant for outside use (it can be used but some adaptations on the user side might be needed - for details see the config file).

A part of its design is that this config may implicitly depend on other parts of @vue/cli/create-vue setups, such as eslint-plugin-vue being extended in the same resulting config.

Installation

In order to work around a known limitation in ESLint, we recommend you to use this package alongside @rushstack/eslint-patch, so that you don't have to install too many dependencies:

npm add --dev @vue/eslint-config-typescript @rushstack/eslint-patch

Usage

This package comes with 2 rulesets.

@vue/eslint-config-typescript

This ruleset is the base configuration for Vue-TypeScript projects. Besides setting the parser and plugin options, it also turns off several conflicting rules in the eslint:recommended ruleset. So when used alongside other sharable configs, this config should be placed at the end of the extends array.

An example .eslintrc.cjs:

/* eslint-env node */
require("@rushstack/eslint-patch/modern-module-resolution")

module.exports = {
  extends: [
    'eslint:recommended',
    'plugin:vue/vue3-essential',
    '@vue/eslint-config-typescript'
  ]
}

@vue/eslint-config-typescript/recommended

This is extended from the @typescript-eslint/recommended ruleset, which is an opinionated ruleset. See the original documentation for more information.

Some of its rules, however, might conflict with prettier. So when used alongside other sharable configs, this config should be placed after all other configs except for the one from @vue/eslint-config-prettier or eslint-plugin-prettier in the extends array.

An example .eslintrc.cjs:

/* eslint-env node */
require("@rushstack/eslint-patch/modern-module-resolution")

module.exports = {
  extends: [
    'plugin:vue/vue3-essential',
    '@vue/eslint-config-typescript/recommended',
    '@vue/eslint-config-prettier'
  ]
}

With Other Community Configs

Work-In-Progress.

If you are following the standard or airbnb style guides, don't manually extend from this package. Please use @vue/eslint-config-standard-with-typescript or @vue/eslint-config-airbnb-with-typescript instead.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial