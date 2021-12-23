eslint-config-prettier for Vue

This config is specifically designed to be used by @vue/cli & create-vue setups and is not meant for outside use (it can be used but some adaptations on the user side might be needed - for details see the config file).

A part of its design is that this config may implicitly depend on other parts of @vue/cli / create-vue setups.

Installation

In order to work around a known limitation in ESLint, we recommend you to use this package alongside @rushstack/eslint-patch , so that you don't have to install too many dependencies:

npm add --dev @vue/eslint-config-prettier @rushstack/eslint-patch

Please also make sure that you have prettier and eslint installed.

Usage

Add "@vue/eslint-config-prettier" to the "extends" array in your .eslintrc.cjs file. Make sure to put it last, so it gets the chance to override other configs.

require ( "@rushstack/eslint-patch/modern-module-resolution" ) module .exports = { extends : [ "@vue/eslint-config-prettier" ] }

Further Reading