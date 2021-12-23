openbase logo
@vue/eslint-config-prettier

by vuejs
6.0.0 (see all)

eslint-config-prettier for vue-cli

npm
GitHub
Documentation
280K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@vue/eslint-config-prettier

eslint-config-prettier for Vue

This config is specifically designed to be used by @vue/cli & create-vue setups and is not meant for outside use (it can be used but some adaptations on the user side might be needed - for details see the config file).

A part of its design is that this config may implicitly depend on other parts of @vue/cli/create-vue setups.

Installation

In order to work around a known limitation in ESLint, we recommend you to use this package alongside @rushstack/eslint-patch, so that you don't have to install too many dependencies:

npm add --dev @vue/eslint-config-prettier @rushstack/eslint-patch

Please also make sure that you have prettier and eslint installed.

Usage

Add "@vue/eslint-config-prettier" to the "extends" array in your .eslintrc.cjs file. Make sure to put it last, so it gets the chance to override other configs.

require("@rushstack/eslint-patch/modern-module-resolution")

module.exports = {
  extends: [
    // ... other configs
    "@vue/eslint-config-prettier"
  ]
}

Further Reading

The default config is based on the recommended configuration of eslint-plugin-prettier, which also depends on eslint-config-prettier. Please refer to their corresponding documentations for more implementation details.

