eslint-config-prettier for Vue
This config is specifically designed to be used by
@vue/cli &
create-vue setups
and is not meant for outside use (it can be used but some adaptations
on the user side might be needed - for details see the config file).
A part of its design is that this config may implicitly depend on
other parts of
@vue/cli/
create-vue setups.
In order to work around a known limitation in ESLint, we recommend you to use this package alongside
@rushstack/eslint-patch, so that you don't have to install too many dependencies:
npm add --dev @vue/eslint-config-prettier @rushstack/eslint-patch
Please also make sure that you have
prettier and
eslint installed.
Add
"@vue/eslint-config-prettier" to the
"extends" array in your
.eslintrc.cjs file. Make sure to put it last, so it gets the chance to override other configs.
require("@rushstack/eslint-patch/modern-module-resolution")
module.exports = {
extends: [
// ... other configs
"@vue/eslint-config-prettier"
]
}
The default config is based on the recommended configuration of
eslint-plugin-prettier, which also depends on
eslint-config-prettier. Please refer to their corresponding documentations for more implementation details.