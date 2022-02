Viswaprasath ● Chennai, Tamilnadu, India ● 16 Rating s ● 13 Review s ● Working as a Software developer.

1 month ago

Have used VueJS Browser Devtools for debugging the data which is loaded in the UI. We can know the router path we have travelled. If you are developing VueJS based project highly recommend it to install in the browser. Available in both Firefox and Chrome extension marketplace.