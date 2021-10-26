Lower level utilities for compiling Vue single file components

This package contains lower level utilities that you can use if you are writing a plugin / transform for a bundler or module system that compiles Vue single file components into JavaScript. It is used in vue-loader version 15 and above.

The API surface is intentionally minimal - the goal is to reuse as much as possible while being as flexible as possible.

Why isn't vue-template-compiler a peerDependency?

Since this package is more often used as a low-level utility, it is usually a transitive dependency in an actual Vue project. It is therefore the responsibility of the higher-level package (e.g. vue-loader ) to inject vue-template-compiler via options when calling the parse and compileTemplate methods.

Not listing it as a peer depedency also allows tooling authors to use a non-default template compiler instead of vue-template-compiler without having to include it just to fullfil the peer dep requirement.

API

parse(ParseOptions): SFCDescriptor

Parse raw single file component source into a descriptor with source maps. The actual compiler ( vue-template-compiler ) must be passed in via the compiler option so that the specific version used can be determined by the end user.

interface ParseOptions { source: string filename?: string compiler: VueTemplateCompiler compilerParseOptions?: VueTemplateCompilerParseOptions sourceRoot?: string needMap?: boolean } interface SFCDescriptor { template: SFCBlock | null script: SFCBlock | null styles: SFCBlock[] customBlocks: SFCCustomBlock[] } interface SFCCustomBlock { type : string content: string attrs: { [key: string ]: string | true } start: number end: number map?: RawSourceMap } interface SFCBlock extends SFCCustomBlock { lang?: string src?: string scoped?: boolean module ?: string | boolean }

compileTemplate(TemplateCompileOptions): TemplateCompileResults

Takes raw template source and compile it into JavaScript code. The actual compiler ( vue-template-compiler ) must be passed in via the compiler option so that the specific version used can be determined by the end user.

It can also optionally perform pre-processing for any templating engine supported by consolidate.

interface TemplateCompileOptions { source: string filename: string compiler: VueTemplateCompiler compilerOptions?: VueTemplateCompilerOptions preprocessLang?: string preprocessOptions?: any transformAssetUrls?: AssetURLOptions | boolean transpileOptions?: any isProduction?: boolean isFunctional?: boolean optimizeSSR?: boolean prettify?: boolean } interface TemplateCompileResult { ast: Object | undefined code: string source: string tips: string [] errors: string [] } interface AssetURLOptions { [name: string ]: string | string [] }

Handling the Output

The resulting JavaScript code will look like this:

var render = function ( h ) { } var staticRenderFns = [ function ( h ) { }, function ( h ) { }]

It does NOT assume any module system. It is your responsibility to handle the exports, if needed.

Take input raw CSS and applies scoped CSS transform. It does NOT handle pre-processors. If the component doesn't use scoped CSS then this step can be skipped.

interface StyleCompileOptions { source: string filename: string id: string map?: any scoped?: boolean trim?: boolean preprocessLang?: string preprocessOptions?: any postcssOptions?: any postcssPlugins?: any [] } interface StyleCompileResults { code: string map: any | void rawResult: LazyResult | void errors: string [] }