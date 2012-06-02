Overview

@vue/compat (aka "the migration build") is a build of Vue 3 that provides configurable Vue 2 compatible behavior.

The migration build runs in Vue 2 mode by default - most public APIs behave exactly like Vue 2, with only a few exceptions. Usage of features that have changed or been deprecated in Vue 3 will emit runtime warnings. A feature's compatibility can also be enabled/disabled on a per-component basis.

Intended Use Cases

Upgrading a Vue 2 application to Vue 3 (with limitations)

Migrating a library to support Vue 3

For experienced Vue 2 developers who have not tried Vue 3 yet, the migration build can be used in place of Vue 3 to help learn the difference between versions.

Known Limitations

While we've tried hard to make the migration build mimic Vue 2 behavior as much as possible, there are some limitations that may prevent your app from being eligible for upgrading:

Dependencies that rely on Vue 2 internal APIs or undocumented behavior. The most common case is usage of private properties on VNodes . If your project relies on component libraries like Vuetify, Quasar or ElementUI, it is best to wait for their Vue 3 compatible versions.

Internet Explorer 11 support: Vue 3 has officially dropped the plan for IE11 support. If you still need to support IE11 or below, you will have to stay on Vue 2.

Server-side rendering: the migration build can be used for SSR, but migrating a custom SSR setup is much more involved. The general idea is replacing vue-server-renderer with @vue/server-renderer . Vue 3 no longer provides a bundle renderer and it is recommended to use Vue 3 SSR with Vite. If you are using Nuxt.js, it is probably better to wait for Nuxt 3.

Expectations

Please note that the migration build aims to cover only publicly documented Vue 2 APIs and behavior. If your application fails to run under the migration build due to reliance on undocumented behavior, it is unlikely that we'll tweak the migration build to cater to your specific case. Consider refactoring to remove reliance on the behavior in question instead.

A word of caution: if your application is large and complex, migration will likely be a challenge even with the migration build. If your app is unfortunately not suitable for upgrade, do note that we are planning to backport Composition API and some other Vue 3 features to the 2.7 release (estimated late Q3 2021).

If you do get your app running on the migration build, you can ship it to production before the migration is complete. Although there is a small performance/size overhead, it should not noticeably affect production UX. You may have to do so when you have dependencies that rely on Vue 2 behavior, and cannot be upgraded/replaced.

The migration build will be provided starting with 3.1, and will continue to be published alongside the 3.2 release line. We do plan to eventually stop publishing the migration build in a future minor version (no earlier than EOY 2021), so you should still aim to switch to the standard build before then.

Upgrade Workflow

The following workflow walks through the steps of migrating an actual Vue 2 app (Vue HackerNews 2.0) to Vue 3. The full commits can be found here. Note that the actual steps required for your project may vary, and these steps should be treated as general guidance rather than strict instructions.

Preparations

If you are still using the deprecated named / scoped slot syntax, update it to the latest syntax first (which is already supported in 2.6).

Installation

Compat Configuration

Global Config

Compat features can be disabled individually:

import { configureCompat } from 'vue' configureCompat({ FEATURE_ID_A : false , FEATURE_ID_B : false })

Alternatively, the entire application can default to Vue 3 behavior, with only certain compat features enabled:

import { configureCompat } from 'vue' configureCompat({ MODE : 3 , FEATURE_ID_A : true , FEATURE_ID_B : true })

Per-Component Config

A component can use the compatConfig option, which expects the same options as the global configureCompat method:

export default { compatConfig : { MODE : 3 , FEATURE_ID_A : true } }

Compiler-specific Config

Features that start with COMPILER_ are compiler-specific: if you are using the full build (with in-browser compiler), they can be configured at runtime. However if using a build setup, they must be configured via the compilerOptions in the build config instead (see example configs above).

Feature Reference

Compatibility Types

✔ Fully compatible

◐ Partially Compatible with caveats

⨂ Incompatible (warning only)

⭘ Compat only (no warning)

Incompatible

Should be fixed upfront or will likely lead to errors

ID Type Description Docs GLOBAL_MOUNT_CONTAINER ⨂ Mounted application does not replace the element it's mounted to link CONFIG_DEVTOOLS ⨂ production devtools is now a build-time flag link COMPILER_V_IF_V_FOR_PRECEDENCE ⨂ v-if and v-for precedence when used on the same element has changed link COMPILER_V_IF_SAME_KEY ⨂ v-if branches can no longer have the same key link COMPILER_V_FOR_TEMPLATE_KEY_PLACEMENT ⨂ <template v-for> key should now be placed on <template> link COMPILER_SFC_FUNCTIONAL ⨂ <template functional> is no longer supported in SFCs link

Partially Compatible with Caveats

ID Type Description Docs CONFIG_IGNORED_ELEMENTS ◐ config.ignoredElements is now config.compilerOptions.isCustomElement (only in browser compiler build). If using build setup, isCustomElement must be passed via build configuration. link COMPILER_INLINE_TEMPLATE ◐ inline-template removed (compat only supported in browser compiler build) link PROPS_DEFAULT_THIS ◐ props default factory no longer have access to this (in compat mode, this is not a real instance - it only exposes props, $options and injections) link INSTANCE_DESTROY ◐ $destroy instance method removed (in compat mode, only supported on root instance) GLOBAL_PRIVATE_UTIL ◐ Vue.util is private and no longer available CONFIG_PRODUCTION_TIP ◐ config.productionTip no longer necessary link CONFIG_SILENT ◐ config.silent removed

Compat only (no warning)

ID Type Description Docs TRANSITION_CLASSES ⭘ Transtion enter/leave classes changed link

Fully Compatible