Vue CLI is now in maintenance mode. For new Vue 3 projects, please use create-vue to scaffold Vite-based projects.
Docs are available at https://cli.vuejs.org/ - we are still working on refining it and contributions are welcome!
Please see contributing guide.
i used vue cli library for my vue web app this library help to to build your web app more faster its easy to install vue cli-service in vue app its easy to use. also they have clean and clear documentation. documentation is easy to understan. my experience with this library is pretty good 👍
I would say it a nice to have because I myself use it in one of my vue projects and I really enjoyed it because my coding work became more smoother than before. Also it is pretty easy to install and connect this module with your app.
I've Used this Library for my Side Projects and still continuing to use it cause it got me addicted to the nice features it offers. Easy to work with, flexible and can be easily customizable to fit your needs and It is easy to upgrade to the latest version. One thing also about it is its Documentation, very nice and easy to follow along with, no stress learning how to use it. It's an indeed great tool for Vuejs Developers like me.
Best package on my way! Changes my life and time management in my working environment! Good Luck Evan! I love You!