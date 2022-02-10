openbase logo
@vue/cli-service

by vuejs
4.5.15

🛠️ webpack-based tooling for Vue.js Development

developerspot20
rajrgb
chaderenyore
aios

Readme

Vue CLI Build Status Windows Build status lerna

Status

Vue CLI is now in maintenance mode. For new Vue 3 projects, please use create-vue to scaffold Vite-based projects.

Documentation

Docs are available at https://cli.vuejs.org/ - we are still working on refining it and contributions are welcome!

Contributing

Please see contributing guide.

License

MIT

Manisha43 Ratings72 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

i used vue cli library for my vue web app this library help to to build your web app more faster its easy to install vue cli-service in vue app its easy to use. also they have clean and clear documentation. documentation is easy to understan. my experience with this library is pretty good 👍

0
rajrgb38 Ratings60 Reviews
FullStack Web Developer MERN Stack, SQL, C/C++
8 months ago

I would say it a nice to have because I myself use it in one of my vue projects and I really enjoyed it because my coding work became more smoother than before. Also it is pretty easy to install and connect this module with your app.

0
chaderenyore14 Ratings1 Review
December 25, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Highly Customizable

I've Used this Library for my Side Projects and still continuing to use it cause it got me addicted to the nice features it offers. Easy to work with, flexible and can be easily customizable to fit your needs and It is easy to upgrade to the latest version. One thing also about it is its Documentation, very nice and easy to follow along with, no stress learning how to use it. It's an indeed great tool for Vuejs Developers like me.

0
Dave1 Rating1 Review
Search sense in a right way to development...
October 8, 2020

Best package on my way! Changes my life and time management in my working environment! Good Luck Evan! I love You!

0
fahad4 Ratings0 Reviews
10 days ago

