Readme

Vue CLI Build Status Windows Build status lerna

Status

Vue CLI is now in maintenance mode. For new Vue 3 projects, please use create-vue to scaffold Vite-based projects.

Documentation

Docs are available at https://cli.vuejs.org/ - we are still working on refining it and contributions are welcome!

Contributing

Please see contributing guide.

License

MIT

Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

One of the most mature open-source CLI for a front-end framework out there. The amount of flexibility that the CLI provides users in terms of availability of framework choices for not just different versions of Vue but also other frameworks for testing, styling, etc. is just amazing. Having come from a background of having been a developer on the likes of frameworks like Backbone, Angular and React, the Vue CLI simply feels like a breath of fresh air where you can simply focus on implementing what you want to implement without having to spend an enormous amount of time configuring and bootstrapping the base framework. If you are a web developer looking to start a new project, I would highly recommend using Vue along with the Vue CLI.

2
cskumaresan
Zac10ck
Pranali DeshmukhRemote, UK32 Ratings32 Reviews
6 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

During my recent dabble with Vue, the one thing that stood out to me as the best developer experience enhancements is undoubtedly the Vue CLI. The availability of inbuilt templates that I could simply choose from to bootstrap my app from scratch was awesome. Even more awesome was the vue ui command which spun up the Vue dashboard which allowed me to view in real-time everything from dependencies to npm tasks. The ability to manage multiple vue projects within the same UI dashboard is simply awesome and it is something that I feel a lot of other frameworks can take a page out of to improve the overall developer experience.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

In my experience vue CLI is more mature compared to competition (friendly competition is always there in front-end open source). I like the fact that how CLI ask you while you scaffold your project like whether you like to create project with vue2 or vue3 , do you like to have js + babel combination or ts + babel combination, do you want to have test case setup with moch or jest, do you like to have e2e test included. Do you like to include router, state management etc. Vue CLI is just amazing, just lift load to setup Vue project. Not to mention but I do have special <3 (love) for the vue community.

0
RB35Australia33 Ratings35 Reviews
2 months ago

