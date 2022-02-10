Sayak Sarkar ● Pune, India ● 196 Rating s ● 109 Review s ● Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer. 6 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers One of the most mature open-source CLI for a front-end framework out there. The amount of flexibility that the CLI provides users in terms of availability of framework choices for not just different versions of Vue but also other frameworks for testing, styling, etc. is just amazing. Having come from a background of having been a developer on the likes of frameworks like Backbone, Angular and React, the Vue CLI simply feels like a breath of fresh air where you can simply focus on implementing what you want to implement without having to spend an enormous amount of time configuring and bootstrapping the base framework. If you are a web developer looking to start a new project, I would highly recommend using Vue along with the Vue CLI. 2

Pranali Deshmukh ● Remote, UK ● 32 Rating s ● 32 Review s ● 6 days ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers During my recent dabble with Vue, the one thing that stood out to me as the best developer experience enhancements is undoubtedly the Vue CLI. The availability of inbuilt templates that I could simply choose from to bootstrap my app from scratch was awesome. Even more awesome was the vue ui command which spun up the Vue dashboard which allowed me to view in real-time everything from dependencies to npm tasks. The ability to manage multiple vue projects within the same UI dashboard is simply awesome and it is something that I feel a lot of other frameworks can take a page out of to improve the overall developer experience. 0

Parimal Yeole ● Pune ● 73 Rating s ● 81 Review s ● Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified 1 year ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant In my experience vue CLI is more mature compared to competition (friendly competition is always there in front-end open source). I like the fact that how CLI ask you while you scaffold your project like whether you like to create project with vue2 or vue3 , do you like to have js + babel combination or ts + babel combination, do you want to have test case setup with moch or jest, do you like to have e2e test included. Do you like to include router, state management etc. Vue CLI is just amazing, just lift load to setup Vue project. Not to mention but I do have special <3 (love) for the vue community. 0