@vue-stripe/vue-stripe

by vue-stripe
4.2.9 (see all)

Stripe Checkout & Elements for Vue.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9K

GitHub Stars

844

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Important Notice!

drawing

Vue Stripe 💳

drawing Financial Contributors on Open Collective npm bundle size npm GitHub Workflow Status saythanks

Vue Stripe is now an official Stripe partner 🎉

Stripe Checkout & Elements for Vue.js

You can support this project by giving it a star, or following the author. You can also send your love through Open Collective ❤️.

Documentation

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

SPECIAL THANKS TO:

Vue Stripe is now powered by GitBook

Made with ❤️ by Joff Tiquez

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Joff TiquezManila, Philippines3 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer | Creator of Vue Stripe
January 22, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

