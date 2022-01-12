Vue Materials

ICE official Vue materials, based on Vue CLI build tool and Element components.

Quick Start

We recommend you to use vue materials by Iceworks. Click here to learn more about how to install Iceworks.

Use Vue Scaffolds

Open a empty workspace in your VS Code and click the Iceworks Icon in the activity bar, the application creator panel will be started up. Click the Vue Materials material source and then select a vue scaffold to create a application.

Use Vue Blocks and Components

Create a vue page by vue blocks materials.

For more detail, you can see docs.

How to deplopy it to vercel manually

Install vercel-cli globally

npm i -g vercel

Run vercel at corresponding directory

For example:

cd scaffolds/icestark-child-app vercel

Link to existing project on vercel

? Link to existing project? [y/N] y ? What’s the name of your existing project? icestark-vite-vue

scafflods/icestark-child-app -> icestark-vite-vue

-> scafflods/icestark-framework-app -> icestark-framework-vue3-x

If you don't have access, ask @maoxiaoke for help.

License

MIT