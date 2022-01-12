openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@vue-materials/admin-lite

by ice-lab
2.0.1 (see all)

🎯High quality Vue materials maintained by the community.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

84

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Materials

ICE official Vue materials, based on Vue CLI build tool and Element components.

Quick Start

We recommend you to use vue materials by Iceworks. Click here to learn more about how to install Iceworks.

Use Vue Scaffolds

Open a empty workspace in your VS Code and click the Iceworks Icon in the activity bar, the application creator panel will be started up. Click the Vue Materials material source and then select a vue scaffold to create a application.

use-vue-scaffolds

Use Vue Blocks and Components

Create a vue page by vue blocks materials.

use-blocks-to-create-page

For more detail, you can see docs.

How to deplopy it to vercel manually

  1. Install vercel-cli globally
$ npm i -g vercel
  1. Run vercel at corresponding directory

For example:

$ cd scaffolds/icestark-child-app
$ vercel
  1. Link to existing project on vercel
? Link to existing project? [y/N] y
? What’s the name of your existing project? icestark-vite-vue
  • scafflods/icestark-child-app -> icestark-vite-vue
  • scafflods/icestark-framework-app -> icestark-framework-vue3-x
  1. If you don't have access, ask @maoxiaoke for help.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial