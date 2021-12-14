Vue-leaflet, written and compatible with Vue 3!

This is a Beta version! And may yet be unstable! If you want to help, please reach out in an issue or on discord, or join the discussions.

What Works:

LCircle

LCircleMarker

LControl

LControlAttribution

LControlLayers

LControlScale

LControlZoom

LFeatureGroup

LGeoJson

LIcon

LImageOverlay

LMap

LMarker

LPolygon

LPolyline

LPopup

LRectangle

LTileLayer

LTooltip

LWmsTileLayer

Note that unlike the Vue 2 version, this library is fully compatible with SSR.

Installation

yarn add @vue-leaflet/vue-leaflet

or

npm i -D @vue-leaflet/vue-leaflet

Usage

Until the complete documentation is ready, please check the component playground examples or the demo project for usage with Vue 3. Most component props mimic the vanilla Leaflet options as closely as possible, and generally remain the same as in their Vue2Leaflet counterparts.

Working with Leaflet

N.B. Using import L from "leaflet" or import { ... } from "leaflet" can lead to unexpected errors.

To provide server-side rendering and tree-shaking capabilities, vue-leaflet uses async imports from the Leaflet ESM. This can lead to issues when importing additional methods from Leaflet, because the two instances of the Leaflet classes are technically no longer the same. See Issue 48 for more.

To avoid these issues, import any Leaflet methods asynchronously in response to the LMap component's @ready event: