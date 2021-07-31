For Vue3, install the official package @heroicons/vue
A set of free MIT-licensed high-quality SVG icons, sourced from @tailwindlabs/heroicons, as Vue 2 functional components.
# Only outline icons
npm install @vue-hero-icons/outline
# Only solid icons
npm install @vue-hero-icons/solid
// Only import what you need!
import { AnnotationIcon, ArrowCircleUpIcon, ... } from '@vue-hero-icons/outline'
See all icons and usage here: https://vue-hero-icons.netlify.com
By default, icons will be sized based on the font size of the parent element.
You can set a custom size using the
size attribute.
For multiple based sizing, pass the desired multiple followed by an
x.
<AnnotationIcon size="1.5x" class="custom-class" />
You can also set a
px size directly by just passing an integer
<AnnotationIcon size="25" class="custom-class" />
By using ES imports like
import { AnnotationIcon } from "@vue-hero-icons/outline" with webpack + minifier or Rollup, unused exports in this module will be automatically eliminated.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
heroicons © Refactoring UI, Released under the MIT License.
vue-hero-icons © matschik, Released under the MIT License.
GitHub @matschik · Twitter @matschik_