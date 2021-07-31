For Vue3, install the official package @heroicons/vue

A set of free MIT-licensed high-quality SVG icons, sourced from @tailwindlabs/heroicons, as Vue 2 functional components.

Install

npm install @vue-hero-icons/outline npm install @vue-hero-icons/solid

Usage

import { AnnotationIcon, ArrowCircleUpIcon, ... } from '@vue-hero-icons/outline'

Demo: https://vue-hero-icons.netlify.com/

Sizing

By default, icons will be sized based on the font size of the parent element.

You can set a custom size using the size attribute. For multiple based sizing, pass the desired multiple followed by an x .

< AnnotationIcon size = "1.5x" class = "custom-class" />

You can also set a px size directly by just passing an integer

< AnnotationIcon size = "25" class = "custom-class" />

Tree shaking

By using ES imports like import { AnnotationIcon } from "@vue-hero-icons/outline" with webpack + minifier or Rollup, unused exports in this module will be automatically eliminated.

Inspiration

