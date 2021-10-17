This package contains Web API
# install with yarn
yarn add @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/web
# install with npm
npm install @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/web
Check our documentation
mousemove listener to a DOM element
resize listener to a DOM element
scroll listener to a DOM element
MatchMedia
breakpoints based on
window.innerWidth
ref
Storage API,
useLocalStorage and
useSessionStorage use this
localStorage or on safari private it uses
sessionStorage
localStorage
sessionStorage
fetch wrapper
WebSocket wrapper
IntersectionObserver
NetworkInformation wrapper
navigator.onLine wrapper
Page Visibility API
NavigatorLanguage
BroadcastChannel API
CSS variables
Web Worker API
git checkout -b feat/new-composable
git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable'
git push origin feat/new-composable