cor

@vue-composable/core

by Carlos Rodrigues
1.0.0-dev.21 (see all)

Vue composition-api composable components. i18n, validation, pagination, fetch, etc. +50 different composables

Readme

@vue-composable/core

vue-composable logo

npm version bundle size

This package contains core functionality for vue-composable

vue-next

For vue-next support please check @next

Installing

# install with yarn
yarn add @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/core

# install with npm
npm install @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/core

Documentation

Check our documentation

Functionality

Date

  • useNow : Return reactive custom timer with specified refresh rate
  • useDateNow : Returns reactive Date.now() with custom refresh rate
  • usePerformanceNow : Returns reactive performance.now() with custom refresh rate

Pagination

Validation

i18n

  • i18n - Simple i18n implementation with API inspired by vue-i18n

Format

  • format - Reactive string format
  • path - Retrieve object value based on string path

Promise

General

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feat/new-composable
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin feat/new-composable
  5. Submit a pull request

License

MIT

