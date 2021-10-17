This package contains core functionality for vue-composable

For vue-next support please check @next

Installing

yarn add @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/core npm install @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/core

Documentation

Functionality

useNow : Return reactive custom timer with specified refresh rate

useDateNow : Returns reactive Date.now() with custom refresh rate

with custom refresh rate usePerformanceNow : Returns reactive performance.now() with custom refresh rate

Pagination

usePagination : Provides framework to implement reactive pagination

useArrayPagination : Uses usePagination to paginate an array

Validation

Validation - model based validation inspired by vuelidate

i18n

i18n - Simple i18n implementation with API inspired by vue-i18n

Format

format - Reactive string format

path - Retrieve object value based on string path

Promise

usePromise : Handles promise states

promiseLazy - Sugar for usePromise lazy:true

useCancellablePromise : Uses usePromise and prevent setting result if canceled

if canceled useRetry : Allows to retry if a promise throws an exception

General

useDebounce: debounce functionality

Contributing

License

MIT