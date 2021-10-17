@vue-composable/core
This package contains core functionality for vue-composable
vue-next
For vue-next support please check @next
Installing
yarn add @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/core
npm install @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/core
Documentation
Check our documentation
Functionality
Date
- useNow : Return reactive custom timer with specified refresh rate
- useDateNow : Returns reactive
Date.now() with custom refresh rate
- usePerformanceNow : Returns reactive
performance.now() with custom refresh rate
Validation
i18n
- i18n - Simple i18n implementation with API inspired by vue-i18n
Format
- format - Reactive string format
- path - Retrieve object value based on string path
Promise
General
Contributing
- Fork it!
- Create your feature branch:
git checkout -b feat/new-composable
- Commit your changes:
git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable'
- Push to the branch:
git push origin feat/new-composable
- Submit a pull request
License
MIT