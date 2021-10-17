Introduction

Use js-cookie library with the composition-api

Vue 3

Vue3 aka vue-next is fully supported

Installing

yarn add @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/cookie npm install @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/cookie yarn add @vue-composable/cookie npm install @vue-composable/cookie

Documentation

Check our documentation

<template> <div> cookie value: {{ cookie }} <p> <button @click="updateCookie">Update Cookie</button> </p> <p> <button @click="deleteCookie">Remove Cookie</button> </p> </div> </template> <script> import { defineComponent } from "@vue/composition-api"; import { useCookie } from "@vue-composable/cookie"; export default defineComponent({ name: "cookie-example", setup() { let idx = 0; let { cookie, setCookie, removeCookie } = useCookie("my-cookie"); function updateCookie() { cookie.value = `my-cookie-${++idx}`; } function deleteCookie() { removeCookie(); } return { cookie, updateCookie, deleteCookie, }; }, }); </script>

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feat/new-composable Commit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable' Push to the branch: git push origin feat/new-composable Submit a pull request

Build

yarn yarn build --version=2 yarn test :vue2 yarn build yarn test

New composable

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feat/new-composable Commit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable' Push to the branch: git push origin feat/new-composable Submit a pull request

License

MIT