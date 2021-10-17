openbase logo
axi

@vue-composable/axios

by Carlos Rodrigues
1.0.0-beta.24

Vue composition-api composable components. i18n, validation, pagination, fetch, etc. +50 different composables

Readme

@vue-composable/axios

vue-composable logo

npm version

bundle size

Introduction

Use Axios library with the composition-api

Vue 3

Vue3 aka vue-next is fully supported

Installing

# @vue/composition-api

# install with yarn
yarn add @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/axios

# install with npm
npm install @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/axios


# vue-next / vue@3.0.0

# install with yarn
yarn add @vue-composable/axios

# install with npm
npm install @vue-composable/axios

Documentation

Check our documentation

<template>
  <div>
    <p>current Id {{ id }}</p>
    <p>
      <button @click="id--">prev</button>
      <button @click="id++">next</button>
    </p>
    <p v-if="loading">loading...</p>
    <div v-else>
      <p>Status: {{ status }}</p>
      {{ data }}
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { ref, watch } from "@vue/runtime-core";
import { useAxios } from "@vue-composable/axios";

export default {
  name: "axios-example",
  setup() {
    const id = ref(1);
    const { data, loading, exec, error, status } = useAxios();

    watch(id, id => {
      exec({
        method: "GET",
        url: "https://reqres.in/api/user/" + id
      });
    });

    return {
      id,
      data,
      loading,
      status
    };
  }
};
</script>

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feat/new-composable
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin feat/new-composable
  5. Submit a pull request

Build

# install packages
yarn

# build and test for v2
yarn build --version=2
yarn test:vue2

# build and test for v3
yarn build
yarn test

New composable

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feat/new-composable
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin feat/new-composable
  5. Submit a pull request

License

MIT

