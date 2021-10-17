Introduction

Use Axios library with the composition-api

Vue 3

Vue3 aka vue-next is fully supported

Installing

yarn add @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/axios npm install @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/axios yarn add @vue-composable/axios npm install @vue-composable/axios

Documentation

Documentation

<template> <div> <p>current Id {{ id }}</p> <p> <button @click="id--">prev</button> <button @click="id++">next</button> </p> <p v-if="loading">loading...</p> <div v-else> <p>Status: {{ status }}</p> {{ data }} </div> </div> </template> <script> import { ref, watch } from "@vue/runtime-core"; import { useAxios } from "@vue-composable/axios"; export default { name: "axios-example", setup() { const id = ref(1); const { data, loading, exec, error, status } = useAxios(); watch(id, id => { exec({ method: "GET", url: "https://reqres.in/api/user/" + id }); }); return { id, data, loading, status }; } }; </script>

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feat/new-composable Commit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable' Push to the branch: git push origin feat/new-composable Submit a pull request

Build

yarn yarn build --version=2 yarn test :vue2 yarn build yarn test

New composable

License

MIT