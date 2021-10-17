Use Axios library with the composition-api
Vue3 aka vue-next is fully supported
# @vue/composition-api
# install with yarn
yarn add @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/axios
# install with npm
npm install @vue/composition-api @vue-composable/axios
# vue-next / vue@3.0.0
# install with yarn
yarn add @vue-composable/axios
# install with npm
npm install @vue-composable/axios
<template>
<div>
<p>current Id {{ id }}</p>
<p>
<button @click="id--">prev</button>
<button @click="id++">next</button>
</p>
<p v-if="loading">loading...</p>
<div v-else>
<p>Status: {{ status }}</p>
{{ data }}
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { ref, watch } from "@vue/runtime-core";
import { useAxios } from "@vue-composable/axios";
export default {
name: "axios-example",
setup() {
const id = ref(1);
const { data, loading, exec, error, status } = useAxios();
watch(id, id => {
exec({
method: "GET",
url: "https://reqres.in/api/user/" + id
});
});
return {
id,
data,
loading,
status
};
}
};
</script>
git checkout -b feat/new-composable
git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable'
git push origin feat/new-composable
# install packages
yarn
# build and test for v2
yarn build --version=2
yarn test:vue2
# build and test for v3
yarn build
yarn test
