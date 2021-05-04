🔥 HEADS UP! You are in the Vue 2 compatible branch, check the "next" branch for Vue3 support.
Vue component that helps you to to trap focus in an element.
When developing accessible components, in certain behaviors it is important to trap focus on the element.
For example, when opening a modal, it is recommended that the focus is only on the tabbable elements of that modal and only release the focus, when the modal is closed.
<FocusLoop> without returning to the main document below;
<focusLoop> is visible and enabled.
Add
@vue-a11y/focus-loop in your Vue project.
npm install -S @vue-a11y/focus-loop
# or
yarn add @vue-a11y/focus-loop
Or via CDN
<script src="http://unpkg.com/@vue-a11y/focus-loop"></script>
You can use it globally in your main.js.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueFocusLoop from '@vue-a11y/focus-loop'
Vue.use(VueFocusLoop)
Or you can import into your component.
import { FocusLoop } from '@vue-a11y/focus-loop'
export default {
components: {
FocusLoop
}
}
Example of use on your single file component.
<template>
<div>
<b-button v-b-modal.modal-1>Launch demo modal</b-button>
<b-modal id="modal-1" title="BootstrapVue">
<FocusLoop :is-visible="isOpen">
<b-form @submit="onSubmit" @reset="onReset" v-if="show">
<b-form-group id="input-group-2" label="Your Name:" label-for="input-1">
<b-form-input
id="input-1"
v-model="form.name"
required
placeholder="Enter name"
></b-form-input>
</b-form-group>
<b-form-group id="input-group-2" label="Your Email:" label-for="input-2">
<b-form-input
id="input-2"
type="email"
v-model="form.email"
required
placeholder="Enter email"
></b-form-input>
</b-form-group>
<b-button type="submit" variant="primary">Submit</b-button>
<b-button type="reset" variant="danger">Reset</b-button>
</b-form>
</FocusLoop>
</b-modal>
</div>
</template>
|prop
|type
|default
|isVisible
Boolean
false
<FocusLoop :is-visible="isOpen">
<!-- your elements here -->
</FocusLoop>
You can disable the focus trap and activate it only when you really need it.
|prop
|type
|default
|disabled
Boolean
false
For example:
<FocusLoop :is-visible="isOpen" disabled>
<!-- your elements here -->
</FocusLoop>
When activating the
<FocusLoop>, the first element receives the focus automatically, however, if you want to disable this behavior, just disable it through the
autoFocus prop.
|prop
|type
|default
|autoFocus
Boolean
true
For example:
<FocusLoop :is-visible="isOpen" :auto-focus="false">
<!-- your elements here -->
</FocusLoop>
Keyboard users will use
Tab and
Shift + Tab to navigate tabbable elements.
According to the Modal Dialog Example in WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices specification, when the focus is on the last focusable element, you must move the focus to the first element and vice versa.
|Key
|Function
|Tab
|▸ Moves focus to next focusable element inside the dialog.
▸ When focus is on the last focusable element in the dialog, moves focus to the first focusable element in the dialog.
|Shift + Tab
|▸ Moves focus to previous focusable element inside the dialog.
▸ When focus is on the first focusable element in the dialog, moves focus to the last focusable element in the dialog.
