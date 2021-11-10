Add tests to your VTEX IO app in an instant 🚀

Install

yarn add -D @vtex/ test -tools @apollo/react-testing@3 react-intl@3

Usage

Add a new script to your react/package.json :

{ "name" : "my-io-app" , "scripts" : { "test" : "vtex-test-tools test" } }

Add these lines to your .vtexignore :

react __ tests__ __ mocks__ __ snapshots__ * .test .js react * .test .ts react * .test .tsx

Run in your terminal:

yarn test

If you're using TypeScript there are a few more steps.

Done! 🎉

Under the hood, we use Jest, so you can pass Jest flags as parameters: read the docs.

API

react module

The module react makes it easy to test VTEX IO React apps.

Example

import React from 'react' import { render } from '@vtex/test-tools/react' import HelloWorld from './HelloWorld' test( 'should render the Hello!' , () => { const { getByText } = render( < HelloWorld /> ) const element = getByText(/Hello!/) expect(element).toBeDefined() })

This module uses @testing-library/react (RTL) under the hood, so most of its API is the same (read their docs here).

We added a few more features to the regular render function from RTL, such as a graphql and locale option. You can see more about them down below.

React Hooks

You can also test your custom hooks.

Example

import { hooks } from '@vtex/test-tools/react' import useCustomHook from './useCustomHook' const { renderHook, act } = hooks it( 'counter should be one' , async () => { const { result } = renderHook( () => useCustomHook()) await act( () => Promise .resolve()) expect(result.current).toBe( 1 ) })

The module uses @react-testing-library/react-hooks under the hood, to understand the reactHook function you can read its doc

Messages

We will automatically wrap your component with an IntlProvider with your app's messages/en-US.json messages.

You can change the default locale being used adding a config to your package.json . Example:

{ "name" : "my-awesome-io-app" , "vtexTestTools" : { "defaultLocale" : "pt-BR" } }

If you want to change the locale just in a test, you may pass the locale option. Example:

import React from 'react' import { render } from '@vtex/test-tools/react' import HelloWorld from './HelloWorld' test( 'should render the example translated to portuguese' , () => { const { getByText } = render( < HelloWorld /> , { locale: 'pt' }) const element = getByText(/Olá!/) expect(element).toBeDefined() })

GraphQL

We automatically wrap your component with an Apollo's MockedProvider .

You can pass your mocked queries to it using the graphql option. Example:

import React from 'react' import { render, flushPromises } from '@vtex/test-tools/react' import GraphqlComponent from './GraphqlComponent' import GET_BOOKS from './getBooks.graphql' test( 'should render mock graphql responses' , async () => { jest.useFakeTimers() const bookMock = { request : { query : GET_BOOKS, }, result : { data : { books : [ { id : 10 , title : 'Hello' , }, ], }, }, } const { getByText } = render( < GraphqlComponent /> , { graphql: { mocks: [bookMock] }, }) expect(getByText(/Loading/)).toBeDefined() await flushPromises() jest.runAllTimers() expect(getByText(/Hello/)).toBeDefined() })

End-to-end flows

We offer hooks to make writing end-to-end tests easier.

Extended commands:

clickById

getById

typeById

Custom methods:

goToSearchPage

goToProductPageByShelf

checkText

checkIfElementExists

openCart

closeCart

clearCart

fillAndCheckShippingSimulator

scrollToId

Example:

import { openCart } from "@vtex/test-tools/cypress" describe( 'Searchbar' , () => { before( () => { cy.intercept( /operationName=ProductsSuggestionsQuery/ , { fixture : 'product-suggestions-query.json' , }).as( 'searchSuggestionsLoad' ) }) it( 'finds a very specific product using the search bar' , () => { cy.visit( '/' ) cy.getById( 'searchBarInput' ).eq( 0 ).type( 'Product' ) cy.getById( 'searchSuggestionsItem' ).contains( 'Product' ).click() cy.clickById( 'addToCart' ) openCart() ... }) })

You can check more details of these hooks in the links below:

Examples

These are some common use cases that might be helpful to see how it's done:

License

MIT © VTEX