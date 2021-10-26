Styleguide

VTEX Styleguide React components (Docs)

Usage

For instructions on how to use the Styleguide in your project refer to the page itself: https://vtex.github.io/styleguide/.

Developing

Setup

yarn install

Running

yarn styleguide

Storybook

We use Storybook environment to help us build and test our components in real time. You can edit the Playground file and add the components you are working on, after this run the command below to see your changes in http://localhost:6006/ :

yarn storybook

If you want to change or add stories, take a look at this guide before.

Developing using npm link

Run this in this repo:

yarn develop

In your project run:

npm link @ vtex / styleguide

Import (case a <Button> component in lib):

import Button from '@vtex/styleguide/lib/Button'

Testing

Developing new tests

To add tests to a component, just add a test file with the .test.js extension next to the component implementation.

Example:

react/components/Alert/ ├── README.md ├── index.js └── index.test.js

We use react-testing-library to test our components.

Running tests

To run the test use:

yarn test

You can also pass the --watch flag:

yarn test --watch

Publishing

To post the changelog on Github Release Notes, is required to configure a Personal Token. See more here

We use releasy to publish our styleguide. To publish on both npm and render(VTEX IO) with Github Release Notes, execute the command below:

releasy --stable

Docs

To update the docs:

yarn deploy

Known issues

Your project has to run with webpack >= 2. Here's a guide for upgrading Webpack to v2.

VTEX Styleguide is a project built to run on top of either npm or VTEX IO . To make this viable, we currently use two package.json files, one in the top repository folder for npm , and one inside the react folder for VTEX IO . We are looking into how we can improve this architecture, but for now we have to live with duplicated dependencies in these package.json files. For more info, please refer to https://github.com/vtex/styleguide/issues/483

We currently have two majors of the Styleguide, 8.x and 9.x (master branch). Each major supports a specific VTEX's Render version. This means that we develop new features only on the master branch (9.x major) and do bug fixes on both master and 8.x branches.

Custom icons

The icon components supports customization through the <use> element available in SVG. Read more

How to use: In the same page that has a icon, load in any place inside the <html> a SVG with the following structure:

< svg class = "dn" height = "0" version = "1.1" width = "0" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > < defs > < g id = "icon-columns" > < path d = "M10.8 4.4L9.4 3L5.4 7L3.4 5L2 6.4L5.4 9.8L10.8 4.4Z" fill = "currentColor" /> </ g > < g id = "OTHER-ICON-ID" > < path d = "M11.7 0.3C11.5 0.1 11.3 0 11 0H10V3C10 3.6 9.6 4 9 4H4C3.4 4 3 3.6 3 3V0H1C0.4 0 0 0.4 0 1V15C0 15.6 0.4 16 1 16H15C15.6 16 16 15.6 16 15V5C16 4.7 15.9 4.5 15.7 4.3L11.7 0.3ZM13 14H3V11C3 10.4 3.4 10 4 10H12C12.6 10 13 10.4 13 11V14Z" fill = "currentColor" /> < path d = "M9 0H7V3H9V0Z" fill = "currentColor" /> </ g > </ defs > </ svg >