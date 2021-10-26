VTEX Styleguide React components (Docs)
For instructions on how to use the Styleguide in your project refer to the page itself: https://vtex.github.io/styleguide/.
yarn install
yarn styleguide
We use Storybook environment to help us build and test our components in real time. You can edit the Playground file and add the components you are working on, after this run the command below to see your changes in http://localhost:6006/ :
yarn storybook
If you want to change or add stories, take a look at this guide before.
npm link
Run this in this repo:
yarn develop
In your project run:
npm link @vtex/styleguide
Import (case a
<Button> component in lib):
import Button from '@vtex/styleguide/lib/Button'
To add tests to a component, just add a test file with the
.test.js extension next to the component implementation.
Example:
react/components/Alert/
├── README.md
├── index.js
└── index.test.js
We use react-testing-library to test our components.
To run the test use:
yarn test
You can also pass the
--watch flag:
yarn test --watch
To post the changelog on Github Release Notes, is required to configure a Personal Token. See more here
We use releasy to publish our styleguide. To publish on both npm and render(VTEX IO) with Github Release Notes, execute the command below:
releasy --stable
To update the docs:
yarn deploy
Your project has to run with webpack >= 2. Here's a guide for upgrading Webpack to v2.
VTEX Styleguide is a project built to run on top of either
npm or
VTEX IO. To
make this viable, we currently use two
package.json files, one in the top repository
folder for
npm, and one inside the
react folder for
VTEX IO. We are
looking into how we can improve this architecture, but for now we have to live
with duplicated dependencies in these
package.json files.
For more info, please refer to https://github.com/vtex/styleguide/issues/483
We currently have two majors of the Styleguide,
8.x and
9.x (master branch).
Each major supports a specific VTEX's Render version.
This means that we develop new features only on the
master branch (9.x major) and do bug fixes on both
master and
8.x branches.
The
icon components supports customization through the
<use> element available in SVG. Read more
How to use: In the same page that has a icon, load in any place inside the
<html> a SVG with the following structure:
<svg class="dn" height="0" version="1.1" width="0" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<defs>
<g id="icon-columns">
<path d="M10.8 4.4L9.4 3L5.4 7L3.4 5L2 6.4L5.4 9.8L10.8 4.4Z" fill="currentColor" />
</g>
<g id="OTHER-ICON-ID">
<path d="M11.7 0.3C11.5 0.1 11.3 0 11 0H10V3C10 3.6 9.6 4 9 4H4C3.4 4 3 3.6 3 3V0H1C0.4 0 0 0.4 0 1V15C0 15.6 0.4 16 1 16H15C15.6 16 16 15.6 16 15V5C16 4.7 15.9 4.5 15.7 4.3L11.7 0.3ZM13 14H3V11C3 10.4 3.4 10 4 10H12C12.6 10 13 10.4 13 11V14Z" fill="currentColor"/>
<path d="M9 0H7V3H9V0Z" fill="currentColor"/>
</g>
</defs>
</svg>
<g id="">, one for each icon you want to update.