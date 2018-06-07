Goal: Parse content of a csv file.
From:
Account,Balance,Document,Document Type,Limit,Description,Email
acc1,0,3i563784658,cpf,2000,,k@email.com
acc2,10,3468723468,cpf,10000,Some text,j@email.com
To:
[
{
account: "acc1",
balance: "0",
document: "3i563784658",
documentType: "cpf",
limit: "2000",
description: "",
email: "k@gmail.com"
},
{
account: "acc2",
balance: "10",
document: "3468723468",
documentType: "cpf",
limit: "10000",
description: "Some text",
email: "j@email.com"
}
]
Given the following keys:
const keys = [
'account',
'balance',
'document',
'documentType',
'limit',
'description',
'email'
]
Inspiration: paypal/downshift
Development structure: github.com/insin/nwb
|Action
|Command
|Install
npm i -g nwb & npm i
|Start
npm start
|Build
nwb build
|Local test
npm pack
|Publish to npm
npm publish --access public
npm install @vtex/react-csv-parse --save
import CsvParse from '@vtex/react-csv-parse'
handleData = data => {
this.setState({ data })
}
render() {
const keys = [
"header1",
"header2",
"header3",
"header4",
"header5",
]
return (
<CsvParse
keys={keys}
onDataUploaded={this.handleData}
onError={this.handleError}
render={onChange => <input type="file" onChange={onChange} />}
/>
)
}
CsvParse is the only component. It doesn't render anything itself, it just
calls the child function and renders that. Wrap everything in
<CsvParse>{/* your function here! */}</CsvParse>.
|Prop name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
keys
|array
|true
|The keys used to create the objects.
onDataUploaded
|func
|true
|Callback function with the data parsed as parameter.
onError
|func
|false
|Callback function with the following data:
{ err, file, inputElem, reason }.
Based on Papaparse.