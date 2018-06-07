React Csv Parse

Goal: Parse content of a csv file.

Example

From:

Account,Balance,Document,Document Type , Limit ,Description,Email acc1, 0 , 3 i563784658,cpf, 2000 ,,k@email.com acc2, 10 , 3468723468 ,cpf, 10000 , Some text ,j@email.com

To:

[ { account: "acc1" , balance: "0" , document: "3i563784658" , documentType: "cpf" , limit : "2000" , description: "" , email: "k@gmail.com" }, { account: "acc2" , balance: "10" , document: "3468723468" , documentType: "cpf" , limit : "10000" , description: "Some text" , email: "j@email.com" } ]

Given the following keys:

const keys = [ 'account' , 'balance' , 'document' , 'documentType' , 'limit' , 'description' , 'email' ]

Inspiration: paypal/downshift

Development structure: github.com/insin/nwb

Development

Action Command Install npm i -g nwb & npm i Start npm start Build nwb build Local test npm pack Publish to npm npm publish --access public

Usage

npm install @ vtex / react - csv - parse --save

import CsvParse from '@vtex/react-csv-parse'

handleData = data => { this .setState({ data }) }

render() { const keys = [ "header1" , "header2" , "header3" , "header4" , "header5" , ] return ( <CsvParse keys={keys} onDataUploaded={this.handleData} onError={this.handleError} render={onChange => <input type="file" onChange={onChange} />} /> ) }

CsvParse is the only component. It doesn't render anything itself, it just calls the child function and renders that. Wrap everything in <CsvParse>{/* your function here! */}</CsvParse> .

Props

Prop name Type Default Required Description keys array true The keys used to create the objects. onDataUploaded func true Callback function with the data parsed as parameter. onError func false Callback function with the following data: { err, file, inputElem, reason } .

Data split rules

Based on Papaparse.