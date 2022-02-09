front.phone is a Javascript library that identifies, validates and formats phone numbers.

Demo

The main goal of this project is to create a trustful component to input phone numbers and extract information from it. We can currently extract the phone's country code, national destination number, it's number and in some cases if it is a mobile number. The recommended input for it's use is in international notation.

We are compliant to the E.123 notation.

Countries

We currently cover these countries.

Didn't find your own? Feel free to contribute!

Usage

Getting Phone's Info

This functions extracts info from a number in international or national notation and also validate. You can pass the country code and national destination number (in this order) as a param, if you already know them.

var Phone = require ( "@vtex/phone" ); var brazil = require ( "@vtex/phone/countries/BRA" ); var number = "5521989898989" ; var phone = Phone.getPhoneInternational(number); console .log(phone);

var Phone = require ( "@vtex/phone" ); var brazil = require ( "@vtex/phone/countries/BRA" ); var number = "5521989898989" ; var phone = Phone.getPhoneNational(number, "55" ); console .log(phone);

Validation

This function is a bit different from the above function, it's a bit faster and uses only a big regex to validate the number, returning true or false .

var Phone = require ( "@vtex/phone" ); var brazil = require ( "@vtex/phone/countries/BRA" ); var number = "+552189898989" ; var result = Phone.validate(number); console .log(result);

If you already know the phone's country code you may include in a new param.

var Phone = require ( "@vtex/phone" ); var brazil = require ( "@vtex/phone/countries/BRA" ); var number = "+552189898989" ; var result = Phone.validate(number, "55" ); console .log(result);

Formatting

For the use of this function you need first to get the phone's info. You can get formatted in three different notations: international, national or local. Remember that all of them follows E.123.

var Phone = require ( "@vtex/phone" ); var brazil = require ( "@vtex/phone/countries/BRA" ); var number = "552189898989" ; var phone = Phone.getPhoneInternational(number); var result = Phone.format(phone, Phone.INTERNATIONAL); console .log(result);

var Phone = require ( "@vtex/phone" ); var brazil = require ( "@vtex/phone/countries/BRA" ); var number = "552189898989" ; var phone = Phone.getPhoneInternational(number); var result = Phone.format(phone, Phone.NATIONAL); console .log(result);

var Phone = require ( "@vtex/phone" ); var brazil = require ( "@vtex/phone/countries/BRA" ); var number = "552189898989" ; var phone = Phone.getPhoneInternational(number); var result = Phone.format(phone, Phone.LOCAL); console .log(result);

Angular Filter

Use the filter like this:

{{ user.phoneNumber | phone }} or {{ '552189898989' | phone }} -> +55 21 8989 8989

It also has two optional parameters:

the format to be converted. One of 'international' , 'national' , 'local' .

, , . the national number, if needed. It's blank by default.

{{ '2189898989' | phone:'international':55 }} -> +55 21 8989 8989

Building and Testing

We use Grunt as a task runner. Before you start, make sure to npm install -g grunt-cli and npm install .

Use grunt to build and test, and rebuild whenever a file is changed.

Use grunt dist to build, test and prepare files to npm.

Contributing

Anyone is welcome to contribute to this project. We now are urging for pull requests of new countries' phones. But before you do, please read the guidelines for contributing.

License

Licensed under the MIT License