front.phone is a Javascript library that identifies, validates and formats phone numbers.
The main goal of this project is to create a trustful component to input phone numbers and extract information from it. We can currently extract the phone's country code, national destination number, it's number and in some cases if it is a mobile number. The recommended input for it's use is in international notation.
We are compliant to the E.123 notation.
We currently cover these countries.
Didn't find your own? Feel free to contribute!
This functions extracts info from a number in international or national notation and also validate. You can pass the country code and national destination number (in this order) as a param, if you already know them.
var Phone = require("@vtex/phone");
var brazil = require("@vtex/phone/countries/BRA");
// you can relax about usage of hiphens and other special characters, we'll strip
//it down internally later ;)
var number = "5521989898989";
var phone = Phone.getPhoneInternational(number);
console.log(phone); // { countryCode: "55", nationalDestinationCode: "21",
//number: "998986565", isMobile: true, isValid: true }
var Phone = require("@vtex/phone");
var brazil = require("@vtex/phone/countries/BRA");
var number = "5521989898989";
var phone = Phone.getPhoneNational(number, "55"); // if you use this function,
//you MUST give the phone's countryCode
console.log(phone); // { countryCode: "55", nationalDestinationCode: "21",
//number: "998986565", isMobile: true, isValid: true }
This function is a bit different from the above function, it's a bit faster and uses only a big regex to validate the number, returning
true or
false.
var Phone = require("@vtex/phone");
var brazil = require("@vtex/phone/countries/BRA");
// Given a phone number in international notation
var number = "+552189898989";
var result = Phone.validate(number);
console.log(result); // true
If you already know the phone's country code you may include in a new param.
var Phone = require("@vtex/phone");
var brazil = require("@vtex/phone/countries/BRA");
// Given a phone number in international notation
var number = "+552189898989";
var result = Phone.validate(number, "55");
console.log(result); // true
For the use of this function you need first to get the phone's info. You can get formatted in three different notations: international, national or local. Remember that all of them follows E.123.
var Phone = require("@vtex/phone");
var brazil = require("@vtex/phone/countries/BRA");
var number = "552189898989";
var phone = Phone.getPhoneInternational(number);
var result = Phone.format(phone, Phone.INTERNATIONAL);
console.log(result); // +55 21 8989 8989
var Phone = require("@vtex/phone");
var brazil = require("@vtex/phone/countries/BRA");
var number = "552189898989";
var phone = Phone.getPhoneInternational(number);
var result = Phone.format(phone, Phone.NATIONAL);
console.log(result); // (21) 8989-8989
var Phone = require("@vtex/phone");
var brazil = require("@vtex/phone/countries/BRA");
var number = "552189898989";
var phone = Phone.getPhoneInternational(number);
var result = Phone.format(phone, Phone.LOCAL);
console.log(result); // 8989-8989
Use the filter like this:
{{ user.phoneNumber | phone }}
or
{{ '552189898989' | phone }}
->
+55 21 8989 8989
It also has two optional parameters:
'international',
'national',
'local'.
{{ '2189898989' | phone:'international':55 }}
->
+55 21 8989 8989
We use Grunt as a task runner. Before you start, make sure to
npm install -g grunt-cli and
npm install.
Use
grunt to build and test, and rebuild whenever a file is changed.
Use
grunt dist to build, test and prepare files to npm.
Anyone is welcome to contribute to this project. We now are urging for pull requests of new countries' phones. But before you do, please read the guidelines for contributing.
Licensed under the MIT License