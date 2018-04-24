⚠️ The original repository of
insaneis not maintained anymore. This fork is an attempt to keep the project alive.
Lean and configurable whitelist-oriented HTML sanitizer
Works well in browsers, as its footprint size is very small (around ~2kb gzipped). API inspired by
sanitize-html (which is around 100kb gzipped).
You would be insane not to use this!
npm install insane --save
insane("<div>foo<span>bar</span></div>", { allowedTags: ["div"] });
// <- '<div>foo</div>'
Contrary to similar sanitizers,
insane drops the whole tree of descendants for elements that aren't allowed tags.
insane(html, options?, strict?)
html can be an arbitrary HTML string
options are detailed below
strict means that
options won't be based off of insane.defaults if set to
true
The parser takes into account that some elements can be self-closing. For safety reasons the sanitizer will only accept a valid URL for
background,
base,
cite,
href,
longdesc,
src, and
usemap elements. "Valid URL" means that it begins with either
#,
/, or any of
options.allowedSchemes (followed by
:).
options
Sensible defaults are provided. You can override specific options as needed.
allowedSchemes
Defaults to
['http', 'https', 'mailto'].
allowedTags
An array of tags that you'll allow in the resulting HTML.
Only allow spans, discarding the rest of elements.
insane("<div>foo</div><span>bar</span>", {
allowedTags: ["span"],
});
// <- '<span>bar</span>'
allowedAttributes
An object describing the attributes you'll allow for each individual tag name.
Only allow spans, and only allow those spans to have an
id(discarding the rest of their attributes).
insane('<span id="bar" class="super">bar</span>', {
allowedTags: ["span"],
allowedAttributes: { span: ["id"] },
});
// <- '<span id="bar">bar</span>'
It also accepts a wildcard
* tag, which allows certain tags for every tag.
insane('<span id="bar" class="super">bar</span>', {
allowedAttributes: {
// Allows every tag to have class and style attributes
"*": ["class", "style"],
},
});
allowedClasses
If
'class' is listed as an allowed attribute, every single class will be allowed. If you don't list
'class' as an allowed attribute, you can provide a class whitelist per tag name.
Only allow spans to have
superor
badclass names, discarding the rest of them.
insane('<span class="super mean and bad">bar</span>', {
allowedTags: ["span"],
allowedClasses: { span: ["super", "bad"] },
});
// <- '<span class="super bad">bar</span>'
filter
Takes a
function(token) that allows you to do additional validation beyond exact tag name and attribute matching. The
token object passed to your filter contains the following properties.
tag is the lowercase tag name of the element
attrs is an object containing every attribute in the element, including those that may not be in the whitelist
If you return a falsy value the element and all of its descendants will not be included in the output. Note that you are allowed to change the
attrs, and even add new ones, transforming the output.
Require that
<span>elements have an
aria-labelvalue.
function filter(token) {
return token.tag !== "span" || token.attrs["aria-label"];
}
insane('<span aria-label="a foo">foo</span><span>bar</span>', {
allowedTags: ["span"],
allowedAttributes: { span: ["aria-label"] },
filter: filter,
});
// <- '<span aria-label="a foo">foo</span>'
transformText
Takes a
function(text) that allows you to modify text content in HTML elements. Runs for every piece of text content. The returned value is used instead of the original text contents.
The default configuration is used if you don't provide any. This object is available at
insane.defaults. You are free to manipulate the defaults themselves.
{
"allowedAttributes": {
"a": ["href", "name", "target"],
"iframe": ["allowfullscreen", "frameborder", "src"],
"img": ["src"]
},
"allowedClasses": {},
"allowedSchemes": ["http", "https", "mailto"],
"allowedTags": [
"a",
"article",
"b",
"blockquote",
"br",
"caption",
"code",
"del",
"details",
"div",
"em",
"h1",
"h2",
"h3",
"h4",
"h5",
"h6",
"hr",
"i",
"img",
"ins",
"kbd",
"li",
"main",
"ol",
"p",
"pre",
"section",
"span",
"strike",
"strong",
"sub",
"summary",
"sup",
"table",
"tbody",
"td",
"th",
"thead",
"tr",
"u",
"ul"
],
"filter": null,
"transformText": null
}
MIT