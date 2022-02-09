openbase logo
@vtex/gatsby-plugin-pixel-facebook

by vtex
0.373.49 (see all)

Digital commerce toolkit for frontend developers

1.5K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

61

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Faststore

FastStore v1

Fullstack ecommerce toolkit

FastStore is a fullstack toolkit based on React that helps developers build Performant, Stable, SEO and Analytics ready ecommerces in a matter of days.

  • Performance: Keep yourself calm. We use strict budgets to ensure our libs are always light and fast.
  • Stability: Generate your pages ahead by using a Jamstack ready toolkit.
  • SEO/Analytics: Connect to your favorite analytics provider.
  • Freedom: Use our API/SDK/UI components to connect, manage and display your ecommerce in your favorite React framework (Gatsby, Next.JS, Remix etc)
  • Speed: Customize one of our starters to your needs. Do not waste time creating tests, thinking about architecture or infrastructure, it's all taken care of.

Getting started

Check out the docs to quickstart from one of our official starters or create your own.

Official Starters

  • Base: Basic starter with generic store.

Learn

Check out our Tutorials, How-to Guides, API References and Conceptual guides to deep dive in the world of building FastStores.

Release Notes

Follow our monthly release notes at: https://faststore.dev/releases

Who's using FastStore?

These are the clients running in production with FastStore:

Contributing

This is still a work in progress, however, if you are also an adventurous person, you can read the code and have some fun!

Getting help

If you find any issues on the project you would like to report, please create an issue on the repository. If you have a question, idea, or want to show us something cool you have built, feel free to create a discussion.

Packages

PackageDescriptionStatus
@faststore/uiExports basic Store components. Check out our storybooknpm version size minzip tree shaking dependency count
@faststore/sdkExports basic logic hooks for creating your custom ecommercenpm version size minzip tree shaking tree shaking
@faststore/apiConnect your site to your ecommerce providernpm version

License

Licensed under the MIT license

