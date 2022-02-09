Fullstack ecommerce toolkit
FastStore is a fullstack toolkit based on React that helps developers build Performant, Stable, SEO and Analytics ready ecommerces in a matter of days.
Check out the docs to quickstart from one of our official starters or create your own.
Check out our Tutorials, How-to Guides, API References and Conceptual guides to deep dive in the world of building FastStores.
Follow our monthly release notes at: https://faststore.dev/releases
These are the clients running in production with FastStore:
This is still a work in progress, however, if you are also an adventurous person, you can read the code and have some fun!
If you find any issues on the project you would like to report, please create an issue on the repository. If you have a question, idea, or want to show us something cool you have built, feel free to create a discussion.
|Package
|Description
|Status
|@faststore/ui
|Exports basic Store components. Check out our storybook
|@faststore/sdk
|Exports basic logic hooks for creating your custom ecommerce
|@faststore/api
|Connect your site to your ecommerce provider
Licensed under the MIT license