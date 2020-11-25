CLI for creating reusable, modern React libraries to work with VTEX IO platform using Create-React-Library, TSDX, Storybook.

Intro

In VTEX IO we believe that the development and integration of custom components to our platforms should be simple, seamless and naturally documented. This is a CLI which helps you to start your React components and to have the best developing experience. Run them on VTEX IO stores or anywhere you want.

The template provided allows you to develop your component in a familiar environment with community tools and still be able to link it to your VTEX IO store. Besides that, in our vtex template we utilize TSDX to easily catch bugs, build and test. Also, Storybook is used as a tool for visualization and documentation.

Features

Easy-to-use CLI

Handles all modern JS features

Seamless integration with VTEX IO

Storybook for example usage and local dev

TSDX for bundling

Babel for transpiling

Supports complicated peer-dependencies

Supports CSS modules

Support for TypeScript

Sourcemap creation

Treeshaking

Install globally

This package requires node >= 10 .

npm install -g @vtex/create-react-library

Usage with npx

npx @vtex/create-react-library

(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)

Creating a New Module

create-react-library

Answer some basic prompts about your module, and then the CLI will perform the following steps:

copy over the template

install dependencies via yarn or npm

link packages together for local development

initialize local git repo

At this point, your new module should resemble this screenshot and is all setup for local development.

Development

Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).

First, run rollup to watch your src/ module and automatically recompile it into dist/ whenever you make changes.

yarn start

The second part will be running the stories/ of Storybook that's linked to the local version of your module.

yarn storybook

Now, anytime you make a change to your library in src/ or to the example storybook documentation stories/ , Storybook will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time in an isolated environment.

Link your component to your VTEX IO store using VTEX Toolbelt REMEMBER TO INDICATE THE RIGHT VERSION .

vtex link

Or publish in NPM and use it anywhere.

npm publish

This builds commonjs and es versions of your module to dist/ and then publishes your module to npm .

Make sure that any npm modules you want as peer dependencies are properly marked as peerDependencies in package.json . The rollup config will automatically recognize them as peers and not try to bundle them in your module.

Integration with VTEX IO

Inside the project all the IO tools for development are still available. There is a ./react folder with an Adapter.tsx component which connects your src/index.tsx to the store. There you can make the changes specific to the VTEX Pages Admin schema, for instance, as you would in any VTEX IO app. Similarly, with the ./store/interfaces.json you can edit the interface of your component to the store.

License

