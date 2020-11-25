CLI for creating reusable, modern React libraries to work with VTEX IO platform using Create-React-Library, TSDX, Storybook.
In VTEX IO we believe that the development and integration of custom components to our platforms should be simple, seamless and naturally documented. This is a CLI which helps you to start your React components and to have the best developing experience. Run them on VTEX IO stores or anywhere you want.
The template provided allows you to develop your component in a familiar environment with community tools and still be able to link it to your VTEX IO store. Besides that, in our vtex template we utilize TSDX to easily catch bugs, build and test. Also, Storybook is used as a tool for visualization and documentation.
This package requires
node >= 10.
npm install -g @vtex/create-react-library
npx @vtex/create-react-library
(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)
create-react-library
Answer some basic prompts about your module, and then the CLI will perform the following steps:
At this point, your new module should resemble this screenshot and is all setup for local development.
Local development is broken into two parts (ideally using two tabs).
First, run rollup to watch your
src/ module and automatically recompile it into
dist/ whenever you make changes.
yarn start # runs TSDX with watch flag
The second part will be running the
stories/ of Storybook that's linked to the local version of your module.
# (in another tab)
yarn storybook # runs Storybook server
Now, anytime you make a change to your library in
src/ or to the example storybook documentation
stories/,
Storybook will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time in an isolated environment.
Link your component to your VTEX IO store using VTEX Toolbelt
REMEMBER TO INDICATE THE RIGHT VERSION.
vtex link # runs VTEX Toolbelt
Or publish in NPM and use it anywhere.
npm publish
This builds
commonjs and
es versions of your module to
dist/ and then publishes your module to
npm.
Make sure that any npm modules you want as peer dependencies are properly marked as
peerDependencies in
package.json. The rollup config will automatically recognize them as peers and not try to bundle them in your module.
Inside the project all the IO tools for development are still available. There is a
./react folder with an
Adapter.tsx component which connects your
src/index.tsx to the store. There you can make the changes specific to the VTEX Pages Admin schema, for instance, as you would in any VTEX IO app. Similarly, with the
./store/interfaces.json you can edit the interface of your component to the store.
MIT ©