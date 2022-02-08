VTEX IO Clients

Collection of ready-to-use VTEX IO Clients to access VTEX APIs

This exports Clients, Client Factories and Typescript typings to help you connecting a VTEX IO application with VTEX Core Commerce modules on Node.js services.

Installing

yarn add @ vtex / clients

Available Clients

Client Name Implemented Methods Observations Affiliate registerAffiliate , changeNotification , createSeller , getSellerList - Catalog getProductsAndSkus , getSkuById , changeNotification , createSeller , getSellerList , getSellerById , getSkuContext , getCategoryById , getBrandById - Checkout getOrderFormConfiguration , setOrderFormConfiguration , setSingleCustomData - Logistics getDockById , pickupById , listPickupPoints , nearPickupPoints , shipping , listInventoryBySku - OMS listOrders , userLastOrder , order , orderNotification , cancelOrder - OMS Proxy orders , orderFormId , customData , register You will have to declare a dependency and a policy on your app. You can check out this document. Rates and Benefits getAllBenefits , getPromotionById , createOrUpdatePromotion , createMultipleSkuPromotion , updateMultipleSkuPromotion Uses ADMIN_TOKEN as authMethod by default. Suggestions getAllSuggestions , getSuggestionById , sendSkuSuggestion , deleteSkuSuggestion , getAllVersions , getVersionById -

Available Factories

Factory Implemented Methods Observations Master Data get , save , update , saveOrUpdate , saveOrUpdatePartial , delete , search , searchRaw , scroll Use the masterDataFor helper function. VBase get , getRaw , getWithMetadata , save , trySaveIfhashMatches Use the vbaseFor helper function.

Note: Some of the methods might need some policies to be inserted on your application's manifest.json file.

How to use

Install this package on the node/ folder of your VTEX IO app: yarn add @ vtex / clients

Clients

Import the individual Client on your app's Clients configuration ( node/clients/index.ts ): import { Catalog } from '@vtex/clients' Add a new getter on the Clients class with the imported Client: public get catalog() { return this .getOrSet( 'catalog' , Catalog) } Now, you can use the available client's on the app's resolver functions! ctx.clients.catalog.getSkuById(...)

Factories

Import the helper method for the Factory you want to use:

import { masterDataFor, vbaseFor } from '@vtex/clients

Following the instructions for each factory, use its method to create a Client class.

const BooksClient = masterDataFor<MyBookType>( 'books' ) const ContractsClient = vbaseFor< string , MyContractType>( 'contracts' ) export type ContractsClient = InstanceType< typeof Contracts>

Add new getters on the Clients class with the created Client:

public get books() { return this .getOrSet( 'books' , BooksClient) } public get contracts() { return this .getOrSet( 'contracts' , ContractsClient) }

Now, you can use the client with the provided methods by the Factory on your app's resolvers.

ctx.clients.books.save({ name: 'Example Book' }) ctx.clients.contracts.save( 'example-key' , { id: 'example-id' })

For more information, read How to use and create Clients on VTEX IO.

Authorization

Every Client method should accept an option authMethod parameter that declares which token will be used on that HTTP call. By default, the request will use the authToken of the app.

Here are the available options for that parameter: | Option | Description | |-------------|--------------------------------------------------| | AUTHTOKEN | Use the current app's token (default)_ | | STORE_TOKEN | Use the current authenticated store user's token | | ADMIN_TOKEN | Use the current authenticated admin user's token |

API Reference

To discover and learn more about VTEX Core Commerce APIs, read VTEX Developer Portal.

Contributing

Feel free to submit new Clients to this package, as long as they help to connect with VTEX Core Commerce APIs.

Releasing

We have a Github Action configured to release the package on NPM for every Release tag pushed into the repository. So, in order to have this project published: