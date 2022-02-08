This exports Clients, Client Factories and Typescript typings to help you connecting a VTEX IO application with VTEX Core Commerce modules on Node.js services.
yarn add @vtex/clients
|Client Name
|Implemented Methods
|Observations
|Affiliate
registerAffiliate,
changeNotification,
createSeller,
getSellerList
|-
|Catalog
getProductsAndSkus,
getSkuById,
changeNotification,
createSeller,
getSellerList,
getSellerById,
getSkuContext,
getCategoryById,
getBrandById
|-
|Checkout
getOrderFormConfiguration,
setOrderFormConfiguration,
setSingleCustomData
|-
|Logistics
getDockById,
pickupById,
listPickupPoints,
nearPickupPoints,
shipping,
listInventoryBySku
|-
|OMS
listOrders,
userLastOrder,
order,
orderNotification,
cancelOrder
|-
|OMS Proxy
orders,
orderFormId,
customData,
register
|You will have to declare a dependency and a policy on your app. You can check out this document.
|Rates and Benefits
getAllBenefits,
getPromotionById,
createOrUpdatePromotion,
createMultipleSkuPromotion,
updateMultipleSkuPromotion
|Uses ADMIN_TOKEN as authMethod by default.
|Suggestions
getAllSuggestions,
getSuggestionById,
sendSkuSuggestion,
deleteSkuSuggestion,
getAllVersions,
getVersionById
|-
|Factory
|Implemented Methods
|Observations
|Master Data
get,
save,
update,
saveOrUpdate,
saveOrUpdatePartial,
delete,
search,
searchRaw,
scroll
|Use the
masterDataFor helper function.
|VBase
get,
getRaw,
getWithMetadata,
save,
trySaveIfhashMatches
|Use the
vbaseFor helper function.
Note: Some of the methods might need some policies to be inserted on your application's
manifest.jsonfile.
node/ folder of your VTEX IO app:
yarn add @vtex/clients
node/clients/index.ts):
import { Catalog } from '@vtex/clients'
Clients class with the imported Client:
public get catalog() {
return this.getOrSet('catalog', Catalog)
}
ctx.clients.catalog.getSkuById(...)
import { masterDataFor, vbaseFor } from '@vtex/clients
const BooksClient = masterDataFor<MyBookType>('books')
const ContractsClient = vbaseFor<string, MyContractType>('contracts')
// Optional - Export the type to be able to use it as a type parameter
export type ContractsClient = InstanceType<typeof Contracts>
Clients class with the created Client:
public get books() {
return this.getOrSet('books', BooksClient)
}
public get contracts() {
return this.getOrSet('contracts', ContractsClient)
}
ctx.clients.books.save({ name: 'Example Book' })
ctx.clients.contracts.save('example-key', { id: 'example-id' })
For more information, read How to use and create Clients on VTEX IO.
Every Client method should accept an option
authMethod parameter that declares which token will be used on that HTTP call. By default, the request will use the
authToken of the app.
Here are the available options for that parameter: | Option | Description | |-------------|--------------------------------------------------| | AUTHTOKEN | Use the current app's token (default)_ | | STORE_TOKEN | Use the current authenticated store user's token | | ADMIN_TOKEN | Use the current authenticated admin user's token |
To discover and learn more about VTEX Core Commerce APIs, read VTEX Developer Portal.
Feel free to submit new Clients to this package, as long as they help to connect with VTEX Core Commerce APIs.
We have a Github Action configured to release the package on NPM for every Release tag pushed into the repository. So, in order to have this project published:
git checkout master && git pull on your local repository.
releasy minor --stable).