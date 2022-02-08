Address Form

A React component that renders VTEX's address forms

Setup

Through NPM:

$ npm install @vtex/address-form

import AddressContainer from '@vtex/address-form/lib/AddressContainer'

Through vtex.io:

Add vtex.address-form to your manifest.json dependencies

import { AddressContainer } from 'vtex.address-form'

Helper functions are properties of the helpers import

import { helpers } from 'vtex.address-form' const { addValidation } = helpers

API

Base Components

Geolocation Components

Helper Functions

Public modules

Types

Base Components

AddressContainer

This component handles the input validation based on the country rules provided. It also calls the Postal Code service to autocomplete the address fields.

It provides an onChangeAddress() function and the address object to its child components by context. The components will receive such parameters injected to their props. It may also provide an Input parameter via context, representing the input component that the children components should use to display their data.

When a field change its value, it should call the function with an object like so:

onChangeAddress({ street : { value : 'newValueHere' }, })

You can also call it with more than one field:

onChangeAddress({ street : { value : 'newValueHere' }, number : { value : 'newValueHere' }, })

Props

cors : (default: false ) If the app is running outside the VTEX servers.

: (default: ) If the app is running outside the VTEX servers. accountName : This parameter it's only used when the cors prop is true . The account name of the store, to be used by the Postal Code Service.

: This parameter it's only used when the prop is . The account name of the store, to be used by the Postal Code Service. address : The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation

: The current address in the shape of rules : The selected country rules

: The selected country rules Input : The input component that child components will use to display their content

: The input component that child components will use to display their content onChangeAddress : Callback function to be called when a field has changed

: Callback function to be called when a field has changed children : A callback child function

: A callback child function autoCompletePostalCode : (default: true ) Should auto complete address when postal code is valid

AddressContainer.propTypes = { cors : PropTypes.bool, accountName : PropTypes.string, address : AddressShapeWithValidation, rules : PropTypes.object.isRequired, Input : PropTypes.func, onChangeAddress : PropTypes.func.isRequired, children : PropTypes.func.isRequired, autoCompletePostalCode : PropTypes.bool, }

Example

<AddressContainer address={address} rules={rules} onChangeAddress={ this .handleAddressChange} > {onChangeAddress => < YourComponent onChange = {onChangeAddress} > } </ AddressContainer >

AddressRules

This component contains functionality for easily fetching address formatting rules for a given country. It also smoothly switches between countries as its country prop updates.

The component will then instantiate a Context and provide such rules to any component in its tree. All AddressForm components with a rules prop are automatically injected with the current country rules; it is not necessary to provide them such prop if they are inside an AddressRules component.

Props

children : The components which will be rendered inside this component and, therefore, receive the provided rules

: The components which will be rendered inside this component and, therefore, receive the provided rules country : The Alpha3 string identifier for the country which rules are to be provided

: The string identifier for the country which rules are to be provided fetch : Functionality for fetching the rule files. It must receive the function {country => import('@vtex/address-form/lib/country/' + country)} as its value

: Functionality for fetching the rule files. It receive the function as its value useGeolocation : Overwrite the default field rules with geolocation specific rules. This must be true if the subsequent form should use geolocation validation.

AddressRules.propTypes = { children : PropTypes.any.isRequired, country : PropTypes.string.isRequired, fetch : PropTypes.func.isRequired, }

Example

<AddressRules country={ 'BRA' } fetch={country => import ( '@vtex/address-form/lib/country/' + country)} > { } <AddressSummary address={address1} /> </ AddressRules >

CountrySelector

Renders a select that shows all the countries options.

Props

Input : (default: @vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput ) A custom React component to render the inputs

: (default: ) A custom React component to render the inputs address : The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation

: The current address in the shape of shipsTo : An array of an object of shape { value: String, label: String }

: An array of an object of shape onChangeAddress : Callback function to be called when a field has changed

CountrySelector.propTypes = { Input : PropTypes.func, address : AddressShapeWithValidation, shipsTo : PropTypes.array.isRequired, onChangeAddress : PropTypes.func.isRequired, }

Example

<AddressContainer address={address} rules={selectedRules} onChangeAddress={ this .handleAddressChange} > {onChangeAddress => ( < CountrySelector Input = {DefaultInput} address = {address} shipsTo = {shipsTo} onChangeAddress = {onChangeAddress} /> )} </ AddressContainer >

AddressForm

Renders an address form base on rules of the selected country.

Props

Input : (default: @vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput ) A custom React component to render the inputs

: (default: ) A custom React component to render the inputs address : The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation

: The current address in the shape of omitPostalCodeFields : (default: true ) Option to omit or not the fields that are rendered by <PostalCodeGetter/>

: (default: ) Option to omit or not the fields that are rendered by omitAutoCompletedFields : (default: true ) Option to omit or not the fields that were auto completed

: (default: ) Option to omit or not the fields that were auto completed rules : The rules of the selected country

: The rules of the selected country onChangeAddress : Callback function to be called when a field has changed

AddressForm.propTypes = { Input : PropTypes.func, address : AddressShapeWithValidation, omitPostalCodeFields : PropTypes.bool, omitAutoCompletedFields : PropTypes.bool, rules : PropTypes.object.isRequired, onChangeAddress : PropTypes.func.isRequired, }

Example

<AddressContainer address={address} rules={selectedRules} onChangeAddress={ this .handleAddressChange} > {onChangeAddress => ( < AddressForm Input = {DefaultInput} address = {address} rules = {selectedRules} onChangeAddress = {onChangeAddress} /> )} </ AddressContainer >

AddressSummary

Renders a summary of the address.

Props

address : The current address in the shape of AddressShape

: The current address in the shape of rules : The rules of the selected country

: The rules of the selected country giftRegistryDescription : If the address is from a gift list, pass the description of it here

: If the address is from a gift list, pass the description of it here canEditData : (default: true ) Boolean that tells if the data is masked, the same property of the orderForm .

: (default: ) Boolean that tells if the data is masked, the same property of the . onClickMaskedInfoIcon : Function that handles when the icon of masked info is clicked

AddressSummary.propTypes = { canEditData : PropTypes.bool, address : AddressShape.isRequired, rules : PropTypes.object.isRequired, giftRegistryDescription : PropTypes.string, onClickMaskedInfoIcon : PropTypes.func, }

Example

<AddressSummary address={removeValidation(address)} rules={selectedRules} onClickMaskedInfoIcon={ this .handleClickMaskedInfoIcon} />

PostalCodeGetter

Renders the requried components to get the postal code of an address. Some countries you can get the postal code by one simple and direct input, but in other countries we must render some select fields so that the user may select a place that we assign a defined postal code.

Props

address : The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation

: The current address in the shape of Button : A custom React component to render the buttons

: A custom React component to render the buttons Input : (default: @vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput ) A custom React component to render the inputs

: (default: ) A custom React component to render the inputs onChangeAddress : Callback function to be called when a field has changed

: Callback function to be called when a field has changed onSubmit : Callback function to be called when StyleguideInput with button is clicked

: Callback function to be called when with button is clicked rules : The rules of the selected country

: The rules of the selected country submitLabel : (default: Search ) Label to show button used in DefaultSubmitButton or StyleguideButton if passed as prop in Button

PostalCodeGetter.propTypes = { address : AddressShapeWithValidation, Button : PropTypes.func, Input : PropTypes.func, onChangeAddress : PropTypes.func.isRequired, onSubmit : PropTypes.func, rules : PropTypes.object.isRequired, submitLabel : PropTypes.string, }

Example

<AddressContainer address={address} rules={selectedRules} onChangeAddress={ this .handleAddressChange} > {onChangeAddress => ( < div > < PostalCodeGetter address = {address} Input = {DefaultInput} Button = {DefaultSubmitButton} rules = {selectedRules} onChangeAddress = {onChangeAddress} onSubmit = {this.handleSubmit} submitLabel = { ' Estimate '} /> </ div > )} </ AddressContainer >

AutoCompletedFields

Renders a summary of the fields that were auto completed by the postal code or by the geolocation.

Props

children : Node element that can be rendered for the "Edit" element

: Node element that can be rendered for the "Edit" element address : The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation

: The current address in the shape of rules : The rules of the selected country

: The rules of the selected country onChangeAddress : Callback function to be called when a field has changed

AutoCompletedFields .propTypes = { children: PropTypes .node .isRequired , address : AddressShapeWithValidation, rules: PropTypes .object .isRequired , onChangeAddress: PropTypes .func .isRequired , }

Example

<AddressContainer address={address} rules={selectedRules} onChangeAddress={ this .handleAddressChange} > {onChangeAddress => ( < div > < AutoCompletedFields address = {address} rules = {selectedRules} onChangeAddress = {onChangeAddress} > < a className = "link-edit" id = "force-shipping-fields" > {intl.formatMessage({ id: 'address-form.edit' })} </ a > </ AutoCompletedFields > </ div > )} < /AddressContainer>

AddressSubmitter

This component provides adequated space for adding submit-related components (such as a button) to the form. It receives an onSubmit function and will call it to inform the results of validating the form. It provides a render prop with a handleSubmit hook that children might call when they want to submit the form.

Props

onSubmit : function that will be called when the form is submitted. It will be called with two arguments: a boolean valid indicating if validation was successful, and the current address stripped of its validation fields, ready to be used elsewhere.

: function that will be called when the form is submitted. It will be called with two arguments: a boolean indicating if validation was successful, and the current stripped of its validation fields, ready to be used elsewhere. onChangeAddress : this function is injected by the AddressContainer and is used by this component to inform the container after validation is performed (and therefore fields changed)

: this function is injected by the AddressContainer and is used by this component to inform the container after validation is performed (and therefore fields changed) rules : the current country rules in use

: the current country rules in use children : a function providing a handleSubmit action that child components should trigger when they want to submit the form

: a function providing a action that child components should trigger when they want to submit the form address : the current address to perform validation on

AddressSubmitter.propTypes = { onSubmit : PropTypes.func.isRequired, rules : PropTypes.object.isRequired, address : AddressShapeWithValidation, onChangeAddress : PropTypes.func.isRequired, children : PropTypes.func.isRequired, }

Example

<AddressSubmitter onSubmit={ this .handleSubmit}> {handleSubmit => ( < Button size = "small" block onClick = {handleSubmit} > Submit </ Button > )} < /AddressSubmitter>

Geolocation Components

Important:

The Geolocation Components are recommended to be loaded async using dynamic import.

When using geolocation to input an address, the fields validation rules can change a bit (i.e postal code not being required). Remember to set useGeolocation to true on the AddressRules component.

GoogleMapsContainer

This component handles the loading of the Google Maps JavaScript Library.

It provides an object with { loading, googleMaps } to the child function.

loading : Resolves to true while the Google Maps Library is loading; false otherwise

: Resolves to while the Google Maps Library is loading; otherwise googleMaps : Google Maps JavaScript library object

Props

children : A callback child function

: A callback child function apiKey : The Google Maps API Key

: The Google Maps API Key locale : The user locale

GoogleMapsContainer.propTypes = { children : PropTypes.func.isRequired, apiKey : PropTypes.string.isRequired, locale : PropTypes.string.isRequired, }

Example

<GoogleMapsContainer apiKey={googleMapsAPIKey} locale={locale}> {({ loading, googleMaps }) => { ... } < /GoogleMapsContainer>

GeolocationInput

Renders an input with the Google Maps auto complete feature. When the user selects an option suggested, it fills the address fields using the specified rules defined by the country and its geocoordinates.

Props

Input : (default: @vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput ) A custom React component to render the inputs

: (default: ) A custom React component to render the inputs inputProps : (default: {} ) An object with props to be passed down to the Input component

: (default: ) An object with props to be passed down to the Input component rules : The selected country rules

: The selected country rules address : The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation

: The current address in the shape of onChangeAddress : Callback function to be called when a field has changed

: Callback function to be called when a field has changed loadingGoogle : Boolean if the Google Maps JavaScript Library is loading

: Boolean if the Google Maps JavaScript Library is loading googleMaps : The Google Maps JavaScript Library object

GeolocationInput.propTypes = { Input : PropTypes.func, inputProps : PropTypes.object, rules : PropTypes.object.isRequired, address : AddressShapeWithValidation.isRequired, onChangeAddress : PropTypes.func.isRequired, loadingGoogle : PropTypes.bool, googleMaps : PropTypes.object, }

Example

<GoogleMapsContainer apiKey={googleMapsAPIKey} locale={locale}> {({ loading, googleMaps }) => ( < div > < GeolocationInput loadingGoogle = {loading} googleMaps = {googleMaps} address = {address} rules = {selectedRules} onChangeAddress = {onChangeAddress} /> </ div > )} </ GoogleMapsContainer >

Map

Renders a Google Map with a marker at given coordinates. Will use coordinates from the geoCoordinates prop or pluck them from the address provided at the address prop if the former is not available.

Props

loadingElement : (default: <div>Loading...</div> ) Node element that is rendered while it's loading

: (default: ) Node element that is rendered while it's loading mapProps : Props passed to the map element

: Props passed to the map element geoCoordinates : Standalone geocoordinates to be displayed

: Standalone geocoordinates to be displayed address : Address to pick geocoordinates from

: Address to pick geocoordinates from rules : The selected country rules

: The selected country rules onChangeAddress : Callback function to be called when a field has changed

: Callback function to be called when a field has changed loadingGoogle : Boolean if the Google Maps JavaScript Library is loading

: Boolean if the Google Maps JavaScript Library is loading googleMaps : The Google Maps JavaScript Library object

Map .propTypes = { loadingElement : PropTypes.node, mapProps : PropTypes.object, geoCoordinates : PropTypes.array, address : AddressShapeWithValidation, rules : PropTypes.object.isRequired, onChangeAddress : PropTypes.func.isRequired, loadingGoogle : PropTypes.bool, googleMaps : PropTypes.object, }

Example

<GoogleMapsContainer apiKey={googleMapsAPIKey} locale={locale}> {({ loading, googleMaps }) => ( < div > {address.geoCoordinates && address.geoCoordinates.valid && address.geoCoordinates.value.length === 2 && ( < Map loadingGoogle = {loading} googleMaps = {googleMaps} geoCoordinates = {address.geoCoordinates.value} rules = {selectedRules} onChangeAddress = {onChangeAddress} mapProps = {{ style: { height: ' 120px ', marginBottom: ' 10px ', width: ' 260px ', }, }} /> )} </ div > )} </ GoogleMapsContainer >

Helper Functions

addValidation

Params

address : An address in the shape of AddressShape

Returns

address : An address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation

Example

const address = { addressId : '10' , addressType : 'residential' , city : null , complement : null , country : 'BRA' , geoCoordinates : [], neighborhood : null , number : null , postalCode : null , receiverName : null , reference : null , state : null , street : null , addressQuery : null , } addValidation(address)

removeValidation

Params

address : An address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation

Returns

address : An address in the shape of AddressShape

Example

const address = { addressId : { value : '10' }, addressType : { value : 'residential' }, city : { value : null }, complement : { value : null }, country : { value : 'BRA' }, geoCoordinates : { value : [] }, neighborhood : { value : null }, number : { value : null }, postalCode : { value : null }, receiverName : { value : null }, reference : { value : null }, state : { value : null }, street : { value : null }, addressQuery : { value : null }, } removeValidation(address)

isValidAddress

Params

address : An address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation

: An address in the shape of rules : The selected country rules

Returns

valid : A boolean if the address is valid or not

: A boolean if the address is valid or not address : An address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation with fields validated

Example

const address = { addressId : { value : '10' }, addressType : { value : 'residential' }, city : { value : 'Rio de Janeiro' }, complement : { value : null }, country : { value : 'BRA' }, geoCoordinates : { value : [] }, neighborhood : { value : 'Botafogo' }, number : { value : '300' }, postalCode : { value : '22231000' }, receiverName : { value : 'João' }, reference : { value : null }, state : { value : 'RJ' }, street : { value : '' }, addressQuery : { value : null }, } isValidAddress(address, rules)

Params

validateField(value, name, address, rules)

value : Value of the field

: Value of the field name : Name of the field

: Name of the field address : An address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation

: An address in the shape of rules : The selected country rules

Returns

An object with the properties:

valid : A boolean if the field is valid or not

: A boolean if the field is valid or not reason : An error constant

Example

const address = { addressId : { value : '10' }, addressType : { value : 'residential' }, city : { value : '' }, complement : { value : null }, country : { value : 'BRA' }, geoCoordinates : { value : [] }, neighborhood : { value : '' }, number : { value : '' }, postalCode : { value : '222' }, receiverName : { value : 'João' }, reference : { value : null }, state : { value : '' }, street : { value : '' }, addressQuery : { value : null }, } validateField( '222' , 'postalCode' , address, rules)

Public modules

This folder provides JSONs of translations commonly used by the Address Form in a flat format.

This folder provides the country rules modules.

Each country has their own set of rules on how an address form should be rendered. They specify:

Fields order

Fields labels

Fields requirements

Fields validation (regexes and mask)

How to handle Google Maps geocoding feature.

List of states, cities and neighborhood (not all modules)

List of postal codes (not all modules)

If a selected country does not exists in the country folder. Use the default.js

This folder provides inputs to be used as building blocks for the address form.

DefaultInput is meant to be used in Checkout-related projects.

is meant to be used in Checkout-related projects. StyleguideInput follows the VTEX Styleguide and should be used in projects which also adopt such styleguide.

Types

AddressShape

AddressShapeWithValidation