Readme

Address Form

A React component that renders VTEX's address forms

Setup

Through NPM:

$ npm install @vtex/address-form

import AddressContainer from '@vtex/address-form/lib/AddressContainer'

Through vtex.io:

Add vtex.address-form to your manifest.json dependencies

import { AddressContainer } from 'vtex.address-form'

Helper functions are properties of the helpers import

import { helpers } from 'vtex.address-form'

const { addValidation } = helpers

API

Base Components

Geolocation Components

Helper Functions

Public modules

Types

Base Components

AddressContainer

This component handles the input validation based on the country rules provided. It also calls the Postal Code service to autocomplete the address fields.

It provides an onChangeAddress() function and the address object to its child components by context. The components will receive such parameters injected to their props. It may also provide an Input parameter via context, representing the input component that the children components should use to display their data.

When a field change its value, it should call the function with an object like so:

onChangeAddress({
  street: { value: 'newValueHere' },
})

You can also call it with more than one field:

onChangeAddress({
  street: { value: 'newValueHere' },
  number: { value: 'newValueHere' },
})

Props

  • cors: (default: false) If the app is running outside the VTEX servers.
  • accountName: This parameter it's only used when the cors prop is true. The account name of the store, to be used by the Postal Code Service.
  • address: The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation
  • rules: The selected country rules
  • Input: The input component that child components will use to display their content
  • onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
  • children: A callback child function
  • autoCompletePostalCode: (default: true) Should auto complete address when postal code is valid
AddressContainer.propTypes = {
  cors: PropTypes.bool,
  accountName: PropTypes.string,
  address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
  rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
  Input: PropTypes.func,
  onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  children: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  autoCompletePostalCode: PropTypes.bool,
}

Example

<AddressContainer
  address={address}
  rules={rules}
  onChangeAddress={this.handleAddressChange}
>
  {onChangeAddress =>
    <YourComponent onChange={onChangeAddress}>
  }
</AddressContainer>

AddressRules

This component contains functionality for easily fetching address formatting rules for a given country. It also smoothly switches between countries as its country prop updates.

The component will then instantiate a Context and provide such rules to any component in its tree. All AddressForm components with a rules prop are automatically injected with the current country rules; it is not necessary to provide them such prop if they are inside an AddressRules component.

Props

  • children: The components which will be rendered inside this component and, therefore, receive the provided rules
  • country: The Alpha3 string identifier for the country which rules are to be provided
  • fetch: Functionality for fetching the rule files. It must receive the function {country => import('@vtex/address-form/lib/country/' + country)} as its value
  • useGeolocation: Overwrite the default field rules with geolocation specific rules. This must be true if the subsequent form should use geolocation validation.
AddressRules.propTypes = {
  children: PropTypes.any.isRequired,
  country: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
  fetch: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}

Example

<AddressRules
  country={'BRA'}
  fetch={country => import('@vtex/address-form/lib/country/' + country)}
>
  {/* AddressSummary will automatically receive Brazilian formatting */}
  <AddressSummary address={address1} />
</AddressRules>

CountrySelector

Renders a select that shows all the countries options.

Props

  • Input: (default: @vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput) A custom React component to render the inputs
  • address: The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation
  • shipsTo: An array of an object of shape { value: String, label: String }
  • onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
CountrySelector.propTypes = {
  Input: PropTypes.func,
  address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
  shipsTo: PropTypes.array.isRequired,
  onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}

Example

<AddressContainer
  address={address}
  rules={selectedRules}
  onChangeAddress={this.handleAddressChange}
>
  {onChangeAddress => (
    <CountrySelector
      Input={DefaultInput}
      address={address}
      shipsTo={shipsTo}
      onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
    />
  )}
</AddressContainer>

AddressForm

Renders an address form base on rules of the selected country.

Props

  • Input: (default: @vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput) A custom React component to render the inputs
  • address: The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation
  • omitPostalCodeFields: (default: true) Option to omit or not the fields that are rendered by <PostalCodeGetter/>
  • omitAutoCompletedFields: (default: true) Option to omit or not the fields that were auto completed
  • rules: The rules of the selected country
  • onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
AddressForm.propTypes = {
  Input: PropTypes.func,
  address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
  omitPostalCodeFields: PropTypes.bool,
  omitAutoCompletedFields: PropTypes.bool,
  rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
  onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}

Example

<AddressContainer
  address={address}
  rules={selectedRules}
  onChangeAddress={this.handleAddressChange}
>
  {onChangeAddress => (
    <AddressForm
      Input={DefaultInput}
      address={address}
      rules={selectedRules}
      onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
    />
  )}
</AddressContainer>

AddressSummary

Renders a summary of the address.

Props

  • address: The current address in the shape of AddressShape
  • rules: The rules of the selected country
  • giftRegistryDescription: If the address is from a gift list, pass the description of it here
  • canEditData: (default: true) Boolean that tells if the data is masked, the same property of the orderForm.
  • onClickMaskedInfoIcon: Function that handles when the icon of masked info is clicked
AddressSummary.propTypes = {
  canEditData: PropTypes.bool,
  address: AddressShape.isRequired,
  rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
  giftRegistryDescription: PropTypes.string,
  onClickMaskedInfoIcon: PropTypes.func,
}

Example

<AddressSummary
  address={removeValidation(address)}
  rules={selectedRules}
  onClickMaskedInfoIcon={this.handleClickMaskedInfoIcon}
/>

PostalCodeGetter

Renders the requried components to get the postal code of an address. Some countries you can get the postal code by one simple and direct input, but in other countries we must render some select fields so that the user may select a place that we assign a defined postal code.

Props

  • address: The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation
  • Button: A custom React component to render the buttons
  • Input: (default: @vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput) A custom React component to render the inputs
  • onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
  • onSubmit: Callback function to be called when StyleguideInput with button is clicked
  • rules: The rules of the selected country
  • submitLabel: (default: Search) Label to show button used in DefaultSubmitButton or StyleguideButton if passed as prop in Button
PostalCodeGetter.propTypes = {
  address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
  Button: PropTypes.func,
  Input: PropTypes.func,
  onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  onSubmit: PropTypes.func,
  rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
  submitLabel: PropTypes.string,
}

Example

<AddressContainer
  address={address}
  rules={selectedRules}
  onChangeAddress={this.handleAddressChange}
>
  {onChangeAddress => (
    <div>
      <PostalCodeGetter
        address={address}
        Input={DefaultInput}
        Button={DefaultSubmitButton}
        rules={selectedRules}
        onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
        onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}
        submitLabel={'Estimate'}
      />
    </div>
  )}
</AddressContainer>

AutoCompletedFields

Renders a summary of the fields that were auto completed by the postal code or by the geolocation.

Props

  • children: Node element that can be rendered for the "Edit" element
  • address: The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation
  • rules: The rules of the selected country
  • onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
AutoCompletedFields.propTypes = {
  children: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
  address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
  rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
  onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}

Example

<AddressContainer
  address={address}
  rules={selectedRules}
  onChangeAddress={this.handleAddressChange}
>
  {onChangeAddress => (
    <div>
      <AutoCompletedFields
        address={address}
        rules={selectedRules}
        onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
      >
        <a className="link-edit" id="force-shipping-fields">
          {intl.formatMessage({ id: 'address-form.edit' })}
        </a>
      </AutoCompletedFields>
    </div>
  )}
</AddressContainer>

AddressSubmitter

This component provides adequated space for adding submit-related components (such as a button) to the form. It receives an onSubmit function and will call it to inform the results of validating the form. It provides a render prop with a handleSubmit hook that children might call when they want to submit the form.

Props

  • onSubmit: function that will be called when the form is submitted. It will be called with two arguments: a boolean valid indicating if validation was successful, and the current address stripped of its validation fields, ready to be used elsewhere.
  • onChangeAddress: this function is injected by the AddressContainer and is used by this component to inform the container after validation is performed (and therefore fields changed)
  • rules: the current country rules in use
  • children: a function providing a handleSubmit action that child components should trigger when they want to submit the form
  • address: the current address to perform validation on
AddressSubmitter.propTypes = {
  onSubmit: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
  address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
  onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  children: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}

Example

<AddressSubmitter onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}>
  {handleSubmit => (
    <Button size="small" block onClick={handleSubmit}>
      Submit
    </Button>
  )}
</AddressSubmitter>

Geolocation Components

Important:

  • The Geolocation Components are recommended to be loaded async using dynamic import.
  • When using geolocation to input an address, the fields validation rules can change a bit (i.e postal code not being required). Remember to set useGeolocation to true on the AddressRules component.

GoogleMapsContainer

This component handles the loading of the Google Maps JavaScript Library.

It provides an object with { loading, googleMaps } to the child function.

  • loading: Resolves to true while the Google Maps Library is loading; false otherwise
  • googleMaps: Google Maps JavaScript library object

Props

  • children: A callback child function
  • apiKey: The Google Maps API Key
  • locale: The user locale
GoogleMapsContainer.propTypes = {
  children: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  apiKey: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
  locale: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
}

Example

<GoogleMapsContainer apiKey={googleMapsAPIKey} locale={locale}>
  {({ loading, googleMaps }) => {
    ...
  }
</GoogleMapsContainer>

GeolocationInput

Renders an input with the Google Maps auto complete feature. When the user selects an option suggested, it fills the address fields using the specified rules defined by the country and its geocoordinates.

Props

  • Input: (default: @vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput) A custom React component to render the inputs
  • inputProps: (default: {}) An object with props to be passed down to the Input component
  • rules: The selected country rules
  • address: The current address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation
  • onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
  • loadingGoogle: Boolean if the Google Maps JavaScript Library is loading
  • googleMaps: The Google Maps JavaScript Library object
GeolocationInput.propTypes = {
  Input: PropTypes.func,
  inputProps: PropTypes.object,
  rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
  address: AddressShapeWithValidation.isRequired,
  onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  loadingGoogle: PropTypes.bool,
  googleMaps: PropTypes.object,
}

Example

<GoogleMapsContainer apiKey={googleMapsAPIKey} locale={locale}>
  {({ loading, googleMaps }) => (
    <div>
      <GeolocationInput
        loadingGoogle={loading}
        googleMaps={googleMaps}
        address={address}
        rules={selectedRules}
        onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
      />
    </div>
  )}
</GoogleMapsContainer>

Map

Renders a Google Map with a marker at given coordinates. Will use coordinates from the geoCoordinates prop or pluck them from the address provided at the address prop if the former is not available.

Props

  • loadingElement: (default: <div>Loading...</div>) Node element that is rendered while it's loading
  • mapProps: Props passed to the map element
  • geoCoordinates: Standalone geocoordinates to be displayed
  • address: Address to pick geocoordinates from
  • rules: The selected country rules
  • onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
  • loadingGoogle: Boolean if the Google Maps JavaScript Library is loading
  • googleMaps: The Google Maps JavaScript Library object
Map.propTypes = {
  loadingElement: PropTypes.node,
  mapProps: PropTypes.object,
  geoCoordinates: PropTypes.array,
  address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
  rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
  onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  loadingGoogle: PropTypes.bool,
  googleMaps: PropTypes.object,
}

Example

<GoogleMapsContainer apiKey={googleMapsAPIKey} locale={locale}>
  {({ loading, googleMaps }) => (
    <div>
      {address.geoCoordinates &&
        address.geoCoordinates.valid &&
        address.geoCoordinates.value.length === 2 && (
          <Map
            loadingGoogle={loading}
            googleMaps={googleMaps}
            geoCoordinates={address.geoCoordinates.value}
            rules={selectedRules}
            onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
            mapProps={{
              style: {
                height: '120px',
                marginBottom: '10px',
                width: '260px',
              },
            }}
          />
        )}
    </div>
  )}
</GoogleMapsContainer>

Helper Functions

addValidation

Params

Returns

Example

const address = {
  addressId: '10',
  addressType: 'residential',
  city: null,
  complement: null,
  country: 'BRA',
  geoCoordinates: [],
  neighborhood: null,
  number: null,
  postalCode: null,
  receiverName: null,
  reference: null,
  state: null,
  street: null,
  addressQuery: null,
}

addValidation(address)
// {
//   addressId: { value: '10' },
//   addressType: { value: 'residential' },
//   city: { value: null },
//   complement: { value: null },
//   country: { value: 'BRA' },
//   geoCoordinates: { value: [] },
//   neighborhood: { value: null },
//   number: { value: null },
//   postalCode: { value: null },
//   receiverName: { value: null },
//   reference: { value: null },
//   state: { value: null },
//   street: { value: null },
//   addressQuery: { value: null },
// }

removeValidation

Params

Returns

Example

const address = {
  addressId: { value: '10' },
  addressType: { value: 'residential' },
  city: { value: null },
  complement: { value: null },
  country: { value: 'BRA' },
  geoCoordinates: { value: [] },
  neighborhood: { value: null },
  number: { value: null },
  postalCode: { value: null },
  receiverName: { value: null },
  reference: { value: null },
  state: { value: null },
  street: { value: null },
  addressQuery: { value: null },
}

removeValidation(address)
// {
//   addressId: '10',
//   addressType: 'residential',
//   city: null,
//   complement: null,
//   country: 'BRA',
//   geoCoordinates: [],
//   neighborhood: null,
//   number: null,
//   postalCode: null,
//   receiverName: null,
//   reference: null,
//   state: null,
//   street: null,
//   addressQuery: null,
// }

isValidAddress

Params

Returns

  • valid: A boolean if the address is valid or not
  • address: An address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation with fields validated

Example

const address = {
  addressId: { value: '10' },
  addressType: { value: 'residential' },
  city: { value: 'Rio de Janeiro' },
  complement: { value: null },
  country: { value: 'BRA' },
  geoCoordinates: { value: [] },
  neighborhood: { value: 'Botafogo' },
  number: { value: '300' },
  postalCode: { value: '22231000' },
  receiverName: { value: 'João' },
  reference: { value: null },
  state: { value: 'RJ' },
  street: { value: '' },
  addressQuery: { value: null },
}

isValidAddress(address, rules)
// {
//   valid: false,
//   address: {
//     addressId: { value: '10' },
//     addressType: { value: 'residential' },
//     city: { value: 'Rio de Janeiro' },
//     complement: { value: null },
//     country: { value: 'BRA' },
//     geoCoordinates: { value: [] },
//     neighborhood: { value: 'Botafogo' },
//     number: { value: '300' },
//     postalCode: { value: '22231000' },
//     receiverName: { value: 'João' },
//     reference: { value: null },
//     state: { value: 'RJ' },
//     street: { value: '', valid: false, focus: true, reason: 'ERROR_EMPTY_FIELD' },
//     addressQuery: { value: null },
//   }
// }

validateField

Params

validateField(value, name, address, rules)

  • value: Value of the field
  • name: Name of the field
  • address: An address in the shape of AddressShapeWithValidation
  • rules: The selected country rules

Returns

An object with the properties:

  • valid: A boolean if the field is valid or not
  • reason: An error constant

Example

const address = {
  addressId: { value: '10' },
  addressType: { value: 'residential' },
  city: { value: '' },
  complement: { value: null },
  country: { value: 'BRA' },
  geoCoordinates: { value: [] },
  neighborhood: { value: '' },
  number: { value: '' },
  postalCode: { value: '222' },
  receiverName: { value: 'João' },
  reference: { value: null },
  state: { value: '' },
  street: { value: '' },
  addressQuery: { value: null },
}

validateField('222', 'postalCode', address, rules)
// {
//    valid: false,
//    reason: 'ERROR_POSTAL_CODE'
// }

Public modules

locales/

This folder provides JSONs of translations commonly used by the Address Form in a flat format.

country/

This folder provides the country rules modules.

Each country has their own set of rules on how an address form should be rendered. They specify:

  • Fields order
  • Fields labels
  • Fields requirements
  • Fields validation (regexes and mask)
  • How to handle Google Maps geocoding feature.
  • List of states, cities and neighborhood (not all modules)
  • List of postal codes (not all modules)

If a selected country does not exists in the country folder. Use the default.js

inputs/

This folder provides inputs to be used as building blocks for the address form.

  • DefaultInput is meant to be used in Checkout-related projects.
  • StyleguideInput follows the VTEX Styleguide and should be used in projects which also adopt such styleguide.

Types

AddressShape

AddressShapeWithValidation

