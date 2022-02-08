A React component that renders VTEX's address forms
Through NPM:
$ npm install @vtex/address-form
import AddressContainer from '@vtex/address-form/lib/AddressContainer'
Through vtex.io:
Add
vtex.address-form to your
manifest.json dependencies
import { AddressContainer } from 'vtex.address-form'
Helper functions are properties of the
helpers import
import { helpers } from 'vtex.address-form'
const { addValidation } = helpers
This component handles the input validation based on the country rules provided. It also calls the Postal Code service to autocomplete the address fields.
It provides an
onChangeAddress() function and the
address object to its child components by context. The components will receive such parameters injected to their props. It may also provide an
Input parameter via context, representing the input component that the children components should use to display their data.
When a field change its value, it should call the function with an object like so:
onChangeAddress({
street: { value: 'newValueHere' },
})
You can also call it with more than one field:
onChangeAddress({
street: { value: 'newValueHere' },
number: { value: 'newValueHere' },
})
cors: (default:
false) If the app is running outside the VTEX servers.
accountName: This parameter it's only used when the
cors prop is
true. The account name of the store, to be used by the Postal Code Service.
address: The current address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation
rules: The selected country rules
Input: The input component that child components will use to display their content
onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
children: A callback child function
autoCompletePostalCode: (default:
true) Should auto complete address when postal code is valid
AddressContainer.propTypes = {
cors: PropTypes.bool,
accountName: PropTypes.string,
address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
Input: PropTypes.func,
onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
children: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
autoCompletePostalCode: PropTypes.bool,
}
<AddressContainer
address={address}
rules={rules}
onChangeAddress={this.handleAddressChange}
>
{onChangeAddress =>
<YourComponent onChange={onChangeAddress}>
}
</AddressContainer>
This component contains functionality for easily fetching address formatting rules for a given country. It also smoothly switches between countries as its
country prop updates.
The component will then instantiate a Context and provide such rules to any component in its tree. All AddressForm components with a
rules prop are automatically injected with the current country rules; it is not necessary to provide them such prop if they are inside an
AddressRules component.
children: The components which will be rendered inside this component and, therefore, receive the provided rules
country: The
Alpha3 string identifier for the country which rules are to be provided
fetch: Functionality for fetching the rule files. It must receive the function
{country => import('@vtex/address-form/lib/country/' + country)} as its value
useGeolocation: Overwrite the default field rules with geolocation specific rules. This must be
true if the subsequent form should use geolocation validation.
AddressRules.propTypes = {
children: PropTypes.any.isRequired,
country: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
fetch: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}
<AddressRules
country={'BRA'}
fetch={country => import('@vtex/address-form/lib/country/' + country)}
>
{/* AddressSummary will automatically receive Brazilian formatting */}
<AddressSummary address={address1} />
</AddressRules>
Renders a select that shows all the countries options.
Input: (default:
@vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput) A custom React component to render the inputs
address: The current address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation
shipsTo: An array of an object of shape
{ value: String, label: String }
onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
CountrySelector.propTypes = {
Input: PropTypes.func,
address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
shipsTo: PropTypes.array.isRequired,
onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}
<AddressContainer
address={address}
rules={selectedRules}
onChangeAddress={this.handleAddressChange}
>
{onChangeAddress => (
<CountrySelector
Input={DefaultInput}
address={address}
shipsTo={shipsTo}
onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
/>
)}
</AddressContainer>
Renders an address form base on rules of the selected country.
Input: (default:
@vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput) A custom React component to render the inputs
address: The current address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation
omitPostalCodeFields: (default:
true) Option to omit or not the fields that are rendered by
<PostalCodeGetter/>
omitAutoCompletedFields: (default:
true) Option to omit or not the fields that were auto completed
rules: The rules of the selected country
onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
AddressForm.propTypes = {
Input: PropTypes.func,
address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
omitPostalCodeFields: PropTypes.bool,
omitAutoCompletedFields: PropTypes.bool,
rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}
<AddressContainer
address={address}
rules={selectedRules}
onChangeAddress={this.handleAddressChange}
>
{onChangeAddress => (
<AddressForm
Input={DefaultInput}
address={address}
rules={selectedRules}
onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
/>
)}
</AddressContainer>
Renders a summary of the address.
address: The current address in the shape of
AddressShape
rules: The rules of the selected country
giftRegistryDescription: If the address is from a gift list, pass the description of it here
canEditData: (default:
true) Boolean that tells if the data is masked, the same property of the
orderForm.
onClickMaskedInfoIcon: Function that handles when the icon of masked info is clicked
AddressSummary.propTypes = {
canEditData: PropTypes.bool,
address: AddressShape.isRequired,
rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
giftRegistryDescription: PropTypes.string,
onClickMaskedInfoIcon: PropTypes.func,
}
<AddressSummary
address={removeValidation(address)}
rules={selectedRules}
onClickMaskedInfoIcon={this.handleClickMaskedInfoIcon}
/>
Renders the requried components to get the postal code of an address. Some countries you can get the postal code by one simple and direct input, but in other countries we must render some select fields so that the user may select a place that we assign a defined postal code.
address: The current address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation
Button: A custom React component to render the buttons
Input: (default:
@vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput) A custom React component to render the inputs
onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
onSubmit: Callback function to be called when
StyleguideInput with button is clicked
rules: The rules of the selected country
submitLabel: (default:
Search) Label to show button used in
DefaultSubmitButton or
StyleguideButton if passed as prop in
Button
PostalCodeGetter.propTypes = {
address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
Button: PropTypes.func,
Input: PropTypes.func,
onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
onSubmit: PropTypes.func,
rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
submitLabel: PropTypes.string,
}
<AddressContainer
address={address}
rules={selectedRules}
onChangeAddress={this.handleAddressChange}
>
{onChangeAddress => (
<div>
<PostalCodeGetter
address={address}
Input={DefaultInput}
Button={DefaultSubmitButton}
rules={selectedRules}
onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}
submitLabel={'Estimate'}
/>
</div>
)}
</AddressContainer>
Renders a summary of the fields that were auto completed by the postal code or by the geolocation.
children: Node element that can be rendered for the "Edit" element
address: The current address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation
rules: The rules of the selected country
onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
AutoCompletedFields.propTypes = {
children: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}
<AddressContainer
address={address}
rules={selectedRules}
onChangeAddress={this.handleAddressChange}
>
{onChangeAddress => (
<div>
<AutoCompletedFields
address={address}
rules={selectedRules}
onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
>
<a className="link-edit" id="force-shipping-fields">
{intl.formatMessage({ id: 'address-form.edit' })}
</a>
</AutoCompletedFields>
</div>
)}
</AddressContainer>
This component provides adequated space for adding submit-related components (such as a button) to the form. It receives an
onSubmit function and will call it to inform the results of validating the form. It provides a render prop with a
handleSubmit hook that children might call when they want to submit the form.
onSubmit: function that will be called when the form is submitted. It will be called with two arguments: a boolean
valid indicating if validation was successful, and the current
address stripped of its validation fields, ready to be used elsewhere.
onChangeAddress: this function is injected by the AddressContainer and is used by this component to inform the container after validation is performed (and therefore fields changed)
rules: the current country rules in use
children: a function providing a
handleSubmit action that child components should trigger when they want to submit the form
address: the current address to perform validation on
AddressSubmitter.propTypes = {
onSubmit: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
children: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}
<AddressSubmitter onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}>
{handleSubmit => (
<Button size="small" block onClick={handleSubmit}>
Submit
</Button>
)}
</AddressSubmitter>
Important:
useGeolocation to
true on the AddressRules component.
This component handles the loading of the Google Maps JavaScript Library.
It provides an object with
{ loading, googleMaps } to the child function.
loading: Resolves to
true while the Google Maps Library is loading;
false otherwise
googleMaps: Google Maps JavaScript library object
children: A callback child function
apiKey: The Google Maps API Key
locale: The user locale
GoogleMapsContainer.propTypes = {
children: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
apiKey: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
locale: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
}
<GoogleMapsContainer apiKey={googleMapsAPIKey} locale={locale}>
{({ loading, googleMaps }) => {
...
}
</GoogleMapsContainer>
Renders an input with the Google Maps auto complete feature. When the user selects an option suggested, it fills the address fields using the specified rules defined by the country and its geocoordinates.
Input: (default:
@vtex/address-form/lib/DefaultInput) A custom React component to render the inputs
inputProps: (default:
{}) An object with props to be passed down to the Input component
rules: The selected country rules
address: The current address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation
onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
loadingGoogle: Boolean if the Google Maps JavaScript Library is loading
googleMaps: The Google Maps JavaScript Library object
GeolocationInput.propTypes = {
Input: PropTypes.func,
inputProps: PropTypes.object,
rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
address: AddressShapeWithValidation.isRequired,
onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
loadingGoogle: PropTypes.bool,
googleMaps: PropTypes.object,
}
<GoogleMapsContainer apiKey={googleMapsAPIKey} locale={locale}>
{({ loading, googleMaps }) => (
<div>
<GeolocationInput
loadingGoogle={loading}
googleMaps={googleMaps}
address={address}
rules={selectedRules}
onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
/>
</div>
)}
</GoogleMapsContainer>
Renders a Google Map with a marker at given coordinates. Will use coordinates from the
geoCoordinates prop or pluck them from the address provided at the
address prop if the former is not available.
loadingElement: (default:
<div>Loading...</div>) Node element that is rendered while it's loading
mapProps: Props passed to the map element
geoCoordinates: Standalone geocoordinates to be displayed
address: Address to pick geocoordinates from
rules: The selected country rules
onChangeAddress: Callback function to be called when a field has changed
loadingGoogle: Boolean if the Google Maps JavaScript Library is loading
googleMaps: The Google Maps JavaScript Library object
Map.propTypes = {
loadingElement: PropTypes.node,
mapProps: PropTypes.object,
geoCoordinates: PropTypes.array,
address: AddressShapeWithValidation,
rules: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
onChangeAddress: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
loadingGoogle: PropTypes.bool,
googleMaps: PropTypes.object,
}
<GoogleMapsContainer apiKey={googleMapsAPIKey} locale={locale}>
{({ loading, googleMaps }) => (
<div>
{address.geoCoordinates &&
address.geoCoordinates.valid &&
address.geoCoordinates.value.length === 2 && (
<Map
loadingGoogle={loading}
googleMaps={googleMaps}
geoCoordinates={address.geoCoordinates.value}
rules={selectedRules}
onChangeAddress={onChangeAddress}
mapProps={{
style: {
height: '120px',
marginBottom: '10px',
width: '260px',
},
}}
/>
)}
</div>
)}
</GoogleMapsContainer>
address: An address in the shape of
AddressShape
address: An address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation
const address = {
addressId: '10',
addressType: 'residential',
city: null,
complement: null,
country: 'BRA',
geoCoordinates: [],
neighborhood: null,
number: null,
postalCode: null,
receiverName: null,
reference: null,
state: null,
street: null,
addressQuery: null,
}
addValidation(address)
// {
// addressId: { value: '10' },
// addressType: { value: 'residential' },
// city: { value: null },
// complement: { value: null },
// country: { value: 'BRA' },
// geoCoordinates: { value: [] },
// neighborhood: { value: null },
// number: { value: null },
// postalCode: { value: null },
// receiverName: { value: null },
// reference: { value: null },
// state: { value: null },
// street: { value: null },
// addressQuery: { value: null },
// }
address: An address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation
address: An address in the shape of
AddressShape
const address = {
addressId: { value: '10' },
addressType: { value: 'residential' },
city: { value: null },
complement: { value: null },
country: { value: 'BRA' },
geoCoordinates: { value: [] },
neighborhood: { value: null },
number: { value: null },
postalCode: { value: null },
receiverName: { value: null },
reference: { value: null },
state: { value: null },
street: { value: null },
addressQuery: { value: null },
}
removeValidation(address)
// {
// addressId: '10',
// addressType: 'residential',
// city: null,
// complement: null,
// country: 'BRA',
// geoCoordinates: [],
// neighborhood: null,
// number: null,
// postalCode: null,
// receiverName: null,
// reference: null,
// state: null,
// street: null,
// addressQuery: null,
// }
address: An address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation
rules: The selected country rules
valid: A boolean if the address is valid or not
address: An address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation with fields validated
const address = {
addressId: { value: '10' },
addressType: { value: 'residential' },
city: { value: 'Rio de Janeiro' },
complement: { value: null },
country: { value: 'BRA' },
geoCoordinates: { value: [] },
neighborhood: { value: 'Botafogo' },
number: { value: '300' },
postalCode: { value: '22231000' },
receiverName: { value: 'João' },
reference: { value: null },
state: { value: 'RJ' },
street: { value: '' },
addressQuery: { value: null },
}
isValidAddress(address, rules)
// {
// valid: false,
// address: {
// addressId: { value: '10' },
// addressType: { value: 'residential' },
// city: { value: 'Rio de Janeiro' },
// complement: { value: null },
// country: { value: 'BRA' },
// geoCoordinates: { value: [] },
// neighborhood: { value: 'Botafogo' },
// number: { value: '300' },
// postalCode: { value: '22231000' },
// receiverName: { value: 'João' },
// reference: { value: null },
// state: { value: 'RJ' },
// street: { value: '', valid: false, focus: true, reason: 'ERROR_EMPTY_FIELD' },
// addressQuery: { value: null },
// }
// }
validateField(value, name, address, rules)
value: Value of the field
name: Name of the field
address: An address in the shape of
AddressShapeWithValidation
rules: The selected country rules
An object with the properties:
valid: A boolean if the field is valid or not
reason: An error constant
const address = {
addressId: { value: '10' },
addressType: { value: 'residential' },
city: { value: '' },
complement: { value: null },
country: { value: 'BRA' },
geoCoordinates: { value: [] },
neighborhood: { value: '' },
number: { value: '' },
postalCode: { value: '222' },
receiverName: { value: 'João' },
reference: { value: null },
state: { value: '' },
street: { value: '' },
addressQuery: { value: null },
}
validateField('222', 'postalCode', address, rules)
// {
// valid: false,
// reason: 'ERROR_POSTAL_CODE'
// }
This folder provides JSONs of translations commonly used by the Address Form in a flat format.
This folder provides the country rules modules.
Each country has their own set of rules on how an address form should be rendered. They specify:
If a selected country does not exists in the country folder. Use the
default.js
This folder provides inputs to be used as building blocks for the address form.
DefaultInput is meant to be used in Checkout-related projects.
StyleguideInput follows the VTEX Styleguide and should be used in projects which also adopt such styleguide.