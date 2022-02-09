Webview UI Toolkit for Visual Studio Code

Introduction

The Webview UI Toolkit is a component library for building webview-based extensions in Visual Studio Code.

Features of the library include:

Implements the Visual Studio Code design language: All components follow the design language of Visual Studio Code – enabling developers to create extensions that have a consistent look and feel with the rest of the editor.

All components follow the design language of Visual Studio Code – enabling developers to create extensions that have a consistent look and feel with the rest of the editor. Automatic support for color themes: All components are designed with theming in mind and will automatically display the current editor theme.

All components are designed with theming in mind and will automatically display the current editor theme. Use any tech stack: The library ships as a set of web components, meaning developers can use the toolkit no matter what tech stack (React, Vue, Svelte, etc.) their extension is built with.

The library ships as a set of web components, meaning developers can use the toolkit no matter what tech stack (React, Vue, Svelte, etc.) their extension is built with. Accessible out of the box: All components ship with web standard compliant ARIA labels and keyboard navigation.

Note that this doesn't change our recommendation of avoiding the use of webviews in extensions unless you absolutely need them.

Release

The Webview UI Toolkit is currently in a public preview with the goal of reaching v1.0 sometime in Winter 2022.

Getting started

Follow the Getting Started Guide.

If you already have a webview-based extension, you can install the toolkit with the following command:

npm install --save @ vscode / webview - ui - toolkit

Documentation

Further documentation can be found in the following places:

Contributing

See the contributing documentation.

