The Webview UI Toolkit is a component library for building webview-based extensions in Visual Studio Code.
Features of the library include:
Note that this doesn't change our recommendation of avoiding the use of webviews in extensions unless you absolutely need them.
The Webview UI Toolkit is currently in a public preview with the goal of reaching
v1.0 sometime in Winter 2022.
Follow the Getting Started Guide.
If you already have a webview-based extension, you can install the toolkit with the following command:
npm install --save @vscode/webview-ui-toolkit
Further documentation can be found in the following places:
See the contributing documentation.
