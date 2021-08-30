An npm package that uses machine learning to detect source code languages. Powered by @yoeo's guesslang model!

Usage

First install it in your project:

npm install --save @vscode/vscode-languagedetection yarn add @vscode/vscode-languagedetection

Then instantiate a ModuleOperations and run the run the model on a string of code:

import { ModelOperations } from "@vscode/vscode-languagedetection" ; const modulOperations = new ModelOperations(); const result = await modulOperations.runModel( ` function makeThing(): Thing { let size = 0; return { get size(): number { return size; }, set size(value: string | number | boolean) { let num = Number(value); // Don't allow NaN and stuff. if (!Number.isFinite(num)) { size = 0; return; } size = num; }, }; } ` );

which will give you the following in order of confidence:

[ { languageId: 'ts' , confidence: 0.48307517170906067 }, { languageId: 'rs' , confidence: 0.10045434534549713 }, { languageId: 'js' , confidence: 0.07833506911993027 }, { languageId: 'c' , confidence: 0.045049071311950684 }, { languageId: 'lua' , confidence: 0.044198162853717804 }, { languageId: 'cpp' , confidence: 0.03847603127360344 }, { languageId: 'cs' , confidence: 0.03298814222216606 }, { languageId: 'mm' , confidence: 0.02999635599553585 }, { languageId: 'html' , confidence: 0.01874217577278614 }, { languageId: 'sql' , confidence: 0.01811739057302475 }, { languageId: 'swift' , confidence: 0.01418407540768385 }, { languageId: 'pl' , confidence: 0.014126052148640156 }, { languageId: 'md' , confidence: 0.01112559624016285 }, { languageId: 'java' , confidence: 0.009976979345083237 }, { languageId: 'ps1' , confidence: 0.009242385625839233 }, { languageId: 'php' , confidence: 0.008150739595293999 }, { languageId: 'go' , confidence: 0.0069260732270777225 }, { languageId: 'tex' , confidence: 0.006594990845769644 }, { languageId: 'scala' , confidence: 0.00619362760335207 }, { languageId: 'py' , confidence: 0.004240741487592459 }, { languageId: 'r' , confidence: 0.0033439004328101873 }, { languageId: 'matlab' , confidence: 0.0030552551615983248 }, { languageId: 'css' , confidence: 0.0026798006147146225 }, { languageId: 'sh' , confidence: 0.0023688252549618483 }, { languageId: 'ipynb' , confidence: 0.002114647999405861 }, { languageId: 'bat' , confidence: 0.0018151027616113424 }, { languageId: 'hs' , confidence: 0.001677449094131589 }, { languageId: 'erl' , confidence: 0.0014191442169249058 }, { languageId: 'coffee' , confidence: 0.000696933304425329 }, { languageId: 'rb' , confidence: 0.0006357143283821642 } ]

Advanced options

By default, this library will work in Node.js. It uses the fs and path modules provided by Node.js to read in the model.json file and the weights file, group1-shard1of1.bin , that are contained in this repo.

You can overwrite that behavior using the first two optional parameters of ModelOperations :

modelJSONFunc?: () => Promise < any > weightsFunc?: () => Promise < ArrayBuffer >

These allow you to overwrite the model loading behavior of this package if you happen to be in a non-traditional environment. For an example of this, check out how VS Code is doing it.

The third parameter is the options bag that has:

minContentSize?: number - The minimum number of characters in a file to be considered for language detection. Defaults to 20 .

- The minimum number of characters in a file to be considered for language detection. Defaults to . maxContentSize?: number - The maximum number of characters that will be used in a file to be considered for language detection. Defaults to 100000 .

Local development

To build from source, follow these steps:

Clone the repository Run npm install Run npm run watch

To run the tests, simply run npm test .

To build a production package:

Run npm run build Run npm pack

To publish this package, run npm publish .

