This module helps you test VS Code extensions.

Supported:

Node >= 12.x

Windows >= Windows Server 2012+ / Win10+ (anything with Powershell >= 5.0)

macOS

Linux

Usage

See ./sample for a runnable sample, with Azure DevOps Pipelines and Travis CI configuration.

import { runTests } from '@vscode/test-electron' ; async function go ( ) { try { const extensionDevelopmentPath = path.resolve(__dirname, '../../../' ) const extensionTestsPath = path.resolve(__dirname, './suite' ) await runTests({ extensionDevelopmentPath, extensionTestsPath }) const extensionTestsPath2 = path.resolve(__dirname, './suite2' ) const testWorkspace = path.resolve(__dirname, '../../../test-fixtures/fixture1' ) await runTests({ extensionDevelopmentPath, extensionTestsPath: extensionTestsPath2, launchArgs: [testWorkspace] }) await runTests({ version: '1.36.1' , extensionDevelopmentPath, extensionTestsPath, launchArgs: [testWorkspace] }) await runTests({ version: 'insiders' , extensionDevelopmentPath, extensionTestsPath, launchArgs: [testWorkspace] }) await downloadAndUnzipVSCode( '1.36.1' ) const vscodeExecutablePath = await downloadAndUnzipVSCode( '1.35.0' ) await runTests({ vscodeExecutablePath, extensionDevelopmentPath, extensionTestsPath, launchArgs: [testWorkspace] }) const [cli, ...args] = resolveCliArgsFromVSCodeExecutablePath(vscodeExecutablePath); cp.spawnSync(cli, [...args, '--install-extension' , 'ms-python.python' ], { encoding: 'utf-8' , stdio: 'inherit' }); await runTests({ vscodeExecutablePath, extensionDevelopmentPath, extensionTestsPath, launchArgs: [ testWorkspace, '--disable-extensions' ], extensionTestsEnv: { foo: 'bar' } }) if (process.platform === 'win32' ) { await runTests({ extensionDevelopmentPath, extensionTestsPath, version: '1.40.0' , platform: 'win32-x64-archive' }); } } catch (err) { console .error( 'Failed to run tests' ) process.exit( 1 ) } } go()

Development

yarn install

Make necessary changes in lib

yarn compile (or yarn watch )

(or ) In sample , run yarn install , yarn compile and yarn test to make sure integration test can run successfully

License

MIT

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.