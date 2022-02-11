A helper module to use emmet modules with Visual Studio Code
Visual Studio Code extensions that provide language service and want to provide emmet abbreviation expansions
in auto-complete can include this module and use the
doComplete method.
Just pass the one of the emmet supported syntaxes that you would like the completion provider to use along with other parameters that you would generally pass to a completion provider.
If
emmet.includeLanguages has a mapping for your language, then the builit-in emmet extension will provide
html emmet abbreviations. Ask the user to remove the mapping, if your extension decides to provide
emmet completions using this module