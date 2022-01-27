Codicons

This tool takes the Visual Studio Code icons and converts them into an icon font using fantasticon.

Install

You can use the npm package and install into your project via:

npm i @ vscode / codicons

Note: We've deprecated vscode-codicons in favor of @vscode/codicons

If you're building a VS Code extension, see this webview extension sample on how to integrate.

Building Locally

All icons are stored under src > icons . The mappings of the class names and unicode characters are stored in src/template/mapping.json as well as the default styles under src/template/styles.hbs .

Install dependencies

After cloning this repo, install dependencies by running:

npm install

Build

npm run build

Output will be exported to a dist folder. We track this folder so that we can see the updated changes to the unicode characters.

You can run npm outdated to see if there are any package updates. To update packages, run:

npm update

Add icons

Export your icons (svg) to the src/icons folder and add an entry into src/template/mapping.json with a new codepoint key (this gets converted into a unicode key) and run the the build command. The build command will also remove any subfolders in the icons folder to keep the folder structure consistent.

Next, update the codicons file on the vscode repository, ensuring that the unicode characters are the same (you can reference the css file).

Using CSS Classes

When needing to reference an icon in the Visual Studio Code source code via CSS classes, simply create a dom element/container that contains codicon and the icon name like:

< div class = 'codicon codicon-add' > </ div >

It's recommended to use a single dom element for each icon and not to add children elements to it.

Using SVG Sprites

When needing to use the codicon.svg sprite file, you can reference icons using the following method:

< svg > < use xlink:href = "codicon.svg#add" /> </ svg >

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.opensource.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., status check, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Legal Notices

Microsoft and any contributors grant you a license to the Microsoft documentation and other content in this repository under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International Public License, see the LICENSE file, and grant you a license to any code in the repository under the MIT License, see the LICENSE-CODE file.

Microsoft, Windows, Microsoft Azure and/or other Microsoft products and services referenced in the documentation may be either trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft in the United States and/or other countries. The licenses for this project do not grant you rights to use any Microsoft names, logos, or trademarks. Microsoft's general trademark guidelines can be found at http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=254653.

Privacy information can be found at https://privacy.microsoft.com/en-us/

Microsoft and any contributors reserve all other rights, whether under their respective copyrights, patents, or trademarks, whether by implication, estoppel or otherwise.